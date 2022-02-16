Salt Lake City, UT

The Pirates of Penzance Show will be at the Capitol Theatre

S. F. Mori

They have five performances in May 2022

Pirates of Penzance Movie Cover(Image in the public domain)

The Pirates of Penzance has been a popular Broadway musical. It was made into a movie in 1983. It starred Kevin Kline and Angela Lansbury. The musical has continued to be popular with audiences for many years.

The musical will be performed five times in Salt Lake City in May 2022 at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre. The dates and times are:

Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 PM

Monday, May 9 at 7:00 PM

Wednesday, May 11 at 7:00 PM

Friday, May 13 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 15 at 2:00 PM

The Pirates of Penzance; or, The Slave of Duty is a comic opera in two acts, with music by Arthur Sullivan and libretto by W. S. Gilbert. The opera's official premiere was at the Fifth Avenue Theatre in New York City on 31 December 1879, where the show was well received by both audiences and critics. Its London debut was on 3 April 1880, at the Opera Comique, where it ran for 363 performances.
The story concerns Frederic, who, having completed his 21st year, is released from his apprenticeship to a band of tender-hearted pirates. He meets the daughters of Major-General Stanley, including Mabel, and the two young people fall instantly in love. Frederic soon learns, however, that he was born on the 29th of February, and so, technically, he has a birthday only once each leap year. His indenture specifies that he remain apprenticed to the pirates until his "twenty-first birthday", meaning that he must serve for another 63 years. Bound by his own sense of duty, Frederic's only solace is that Mabel agrees to wait for him faithfully. [Wikipedia]

Gilbert and Sullivan collaborated on several successful plays. Pirates was their fifth together. It was made into a movie in 1983. It has remained popular through many years.

Capitol Theatre(Image in the public domain)

The Capitol Theatre is a beautiful venue located at 50 West 200 South in downtown Salt Lake City.

[Information and tickets are available at www.stubhub.com or at the Capitol Theatre website.]


I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

