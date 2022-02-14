Visit The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium In Draper

It is a fun place for the entire family

Loveland Aquarium (Image is author's)

People driving along the freeway south from Salt Lake City or north from Provo may see an unusual sight on the west side of the road. It is the site of a world-class aquarium.

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, which is touted as a zoo aquarium, is located at 12033 South Long Peak Parkway in Draper, Utah.

Loveland Aquarium Building (Image is author's)

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium (LLPA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that inspires people to explore, discover, and learn about Earth’s diverse ecosystems. A world-class facility, the Aquarium provides learning opportunities at all levels, interests, and ages. Since opening its new facility in Draper in March 2014, the Aquarium has welcomed over six million visitors and provided more than 650,000 educational experiences to students. Home to more than 4,000 animals representing 650 species, the Aquarium showcases ecosystems from around the planet including kelp forests, coral reefs, the deep ocean, Antarctic waters, Asian cloud forests, South American rain forests, and the waterways of our home state of Utah. Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). [From the website]

Loveland Aquarium Landmark (Image is author's)

Just south of the Aquarium is the Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza. It is a nine-acre area which features the 165-foot tall EECO structure, peaceful gardens, and artistic sculptures along with unique space for special events.

The founder and CEO of the Loveland Aquarium is Brent Andersen. He had a childhood dream to build a world-class aquarium, and he made his dream come true.

Driving by the Aquarium at Night (Image is author's)

The mission of the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is:

We inspire people to explore, discover, and learn about Earth’s diverse ecosystems.

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium offers something for everyone. Besides all the amazing fish and animals on display, they have a theatre, dining, and memberships available. It is possible to rent out the aquarium or portions of it for special events. Luncheons or dinners are often held there by organizations or groups.

Check out their website for more information on times and tickets.

[Reference: website: thelivingplanet.com, phone (801) 355-3474)