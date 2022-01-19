Salt Lake City, UT

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebrated in Salt Lake City

S. F. Mori

The NAACP held a luncheon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3A5w_0dpTFaiV00
Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C.Image is author's

The Salt Lake Branch of the NAACP held a luncheon at The Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City on January 15, 2022, the holiday to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. King was a civil rights icon who was taken from this life too soon by an assassin's bullet. He fought against racism and sought equality for all. His work continues to this day.

The theme for the event, which was a tribute to Dr. King, Rosa Parks, and First Responders, was "It Starts With Me: Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community."

Jeanetta Williams is the President of the NAACP Salt Lake Branch. She was in charge of the event and presented awards as well as giving opening and closing remarks. The emcee for the luncheon program was Surae Chinn, who is a host on ABC4 Good Things Utah. The invocation and benediction were given by Pastor Corey J. Hodges of The Point Church. After the Pledge of Allegiance, University of Utah student, Isabel Cossa sang "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing," Negro National Hymn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rpTC8_0dpTFaiV00
Martin Luther King, Jr. QuoteImage is author's

"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly." The Memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Washington, D.C. is a tribute to Dr. King and contains many of his famous quotes etched in stone.

There were greetings for the luncheon from Dennis W. Rice, FBI, SAC, and Jenice M. Carroll, Colonel, USAF Commander 75th Air Base Wing Hill AFB, UT. The luncheon featured video presentations by: Reginald M. Turner, Jr., President, American Bar Association; and Dr. Bernice King, 2022 King Holiday Observance; Other videos highlighted the lives of Dr. King and Rosa Parks in their fight to gain civil rights for all.

Performers providing entertainment were groups of diversity. They were: Ngoma y'Africa Cultural Center, Kayden Denny & Dancers with Drum Group Sunwater, and Malialole Polynesian Cultural Arts Ensemble, representing The Who Got Roots High School Cultural Arts showcase and competition committee.

The recipient for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Award was S. Floyd Mori, former National Executive Director of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL), and the recipient for the Rosa Parks Award was Mayor of Salt Lake County, Jenny Wilson.

A video of tribute to First Responders was presented with awards being given to: Deputy Joshua Buerke and Deputy Leland Grossett of the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office; Officer Jim Foust and Sergeant Zach Nakaishi of the Park City Police Department; Officer Juan Fulgencio-Milan of the Dixie State University Police Department; and Detective Nathan Meinzer of the Salt Lake Police Department.

Scholarships were presented to many deserving university students in the state.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his life fighting for civil rights. He hoped for a better world for his children than the one in which he grew up as a child in the South during the time of segregation. He was the youngest man to have received the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of thirty-five. He was assassinated as he stood on a balcony at a motel in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was to lead a protest march. He spent his life working for equality and civil rights.

The Mission Statement of The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equity of rights of all persons, and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.

The important work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. has not ended. It is an ongoing battle to gain justice and equality for all.

[Reference: Program booklet for the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Luncheon]

