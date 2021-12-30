A Polynesian Craft Show Was Held in Salt Lake City

Various crafts and talents were featured

A booth at the craft show (Image is author's)

There are various groups of people living in Utah who are from Hawaii or other Islands in the Pacific Ocean. They are called Polynesians. Many maintain close ties with other Pacific Islanders. They hold various events such as a craft show which was held in Salt Lake City.

After missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began to teach and convert people in the Islands of Hawaii, there were converts who wanted to emigrate or "gather" with the main body of the Church in Utah. They were restricted by law for doing so, but the Hawaiian government began to allow emigration in the 1870s. By 1889 there were Native Hawaiians who had moved to Utah, including Salt Lake City.

The Church bought a ranch from John T. Rich in Tooele County's Skull Valley in 1889. It was used as the site for a Hawaiian settlement. There were fifty-two Hawaiians who made their new home in Skull Valley. The settlement was named Losepa after Joseph F. Smith, who was a member of the First Presidency of the Church. He had been a missionary in Hawaii.

A booth to benefit foster children (image is author's)

There are nearly 38,000 Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders residing in Utah. More than 85% of them are living in Salt Lake County and Utah County. The Polynesian population includes Native Hawaiians and others, including people from Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Guam, and Tahiti. They also associate with various Asian American groups.

Tongan art prints were for sale (Image is author's)

The Polynesian people are enterprising and entrepreneurial. The craft show contained a variety of different booths with items for sale. Some were products which were imported and sold. Others were homemade items such as various food products and handmade articles of clothing. Some booths were giving out information on the businesses owned and operated by Polynesians.

Homemade goodies were for sale (Image is author's)

The Polynesian groups in Utah regularly hold events which are open to the public. The craft show was an opportunity to highlight their products and businesses. They will have regular events throughout the coming year.

