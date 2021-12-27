Where Salt Lake City Snowplows Go To Get Salt

It is up by City Creek Canyon

Salt Shed at City Creek Canyon (Image is author's)

If you go down the one-way street that is Bonneville Boulevard from 11th Avenue and come out the other end just above the State Capitol, you will see a covering about half-way down the road. It will be empty during the Summer and filled with salt in the Fall to be used during the Winter months when the snow arrives. Snowplows will come to that area during snowstorms to pick up salt (although it looks like sand). This may be just one of many such places in the Salt Lake Valley.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began and many people started to work from home, the snowstorms in Salt Lake City may be slightly less worrisome as usual. More people who would have needed to be out on the streets in snowstorms can now choose to stay at home or to delay their departure to avoid the snowy roads.

A recent snowstorm in Salt Lake City (Image is author's)

People sometimes go out and drive on the snowy roads before the snowplows have arrived to clear the streets. It can be quite dangerous and sometimes treacherous.

The City Creek Canyon road in a snowstorm (Image is author's)

As the snowplows pick up salt to clear the streets of Salt Lake City, the road at City Creek gets cleared off rather quickly. That was not the case during a recent winter snowstorm when the snowplows were slow in coming. The snow appeared earlier than was expected so the snowplow personnel apparently were not ready to spring into action. The roads were mostly cleared by mid-day as the workers and snowplows got to work.

Salt shed in City Creek Canyon area (Image is author's)

There was no action at the salt shed for some time after the snowstorm began on an early Sunday morning the day after Christmas. There was no work for most people so there seemed to be little problem for the later than usual start to clear the streets.

Snowplow workers in Utah are valued and appreciated during the Winter when snow arrives on the small roads, major streets, and freeways of the Valley.