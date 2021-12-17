Salt Lake City, UT

Was This Man in Salt Lake City Mentally Ill?

S. F. Mori

He was ranting and raving

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLspr_0dPfjqsz00
Getting Food at Carl's Jr.(Image is author's)

It was hard to tell if the man who was ranting and yelling had some mental problems or if he happened to be simply angry.

When we had some time to fill before an appointment at an office store to have a computer checked, we decided to go to a nearby Carl's Jr. to get something to eat. As we drove into a parking space by the entrance to the restaurant, a man came out of the door. He started ranting and yelling. We were not sure if he were speaking to us, but he was looking at us.

The man appeared to be homeless. His clothes were dirty, and he looked unkempt. It was sad to see a person in that condition.

As he got closer, we could hear what he was saying while we were still sitting in the car. The man seemed quite angry. He was speaking to no one in particular. We were not sure who he was venting against. He started complaining about having to go to the bathroom and not being allowed to use the restroom at the Carl's Jr. He then started ranting about his ex-wife and said something about not being able to see a six-year-old girl.

We got out of the car and started walking toward the door to the restaurant. Another man walked up at that time and held the door open for us. We thanked him and went inside. He then held the door for the man who had been ranting. We were all inside until the man was asked to leave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Vxzi_0dPfjqsz00
An Old Sign on the Wall(Image is author's)

The man had walked inside, but a woman working behind the counter immediately told him that she was going to call the police if he did not leave. He said, "Go ahead. Everything is going bad anyway." He went back outside as he continued to rant.

There was a sign that said restrooms were only for customers. The doors to the restrooms were locked, and an employee had to unlock the door when a customer requested to use the facilities.

The man who had held the door open ordered food. He asked the woman working there if the man came in regularly. He purchased some extra food for the man. We did not know if the other man received the food. When we went out later after finishing eating, the men were both gone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P45yw_0dPfjqsz00
Inside Carl's Jr.(Image is author's)

There are certain areas of the city where businesses regularly must put up with non-customers who come in wanting to use the restrooms. It is unfortunate that people must live that way. There are many who need help. Mental health may be an issue. The winter months will be especially hard for the people without a place to live as the weather is cold and snowy.

We might be able to help a little by possibly providing some food to ease their burden slightly. The man at Carl's Jr. who bought extra food for the other man was kind and caring. He tried to help.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
856 followers

More from S. F. Mori

Salt Lake City, UT

A Christmas Concert in Salt Lake City Will Feature Dean Kaelin

Christmas Trees(Image is author's) Dean Kaelin will be performing various Christmas classics with a Jazz twist. His group features exception musicians who are: Brian Booth (sax), Rich Dixon (guitar), Wayne Coons (drums), and Rich Kaelin (bass). They will also be introducing an amazing young singer, Lauren Crockett! As a singer, songwriter, musician, performer, arranger, and teacher, Dean Kaelin is very popular and well known in the Salt Lake City area. He plays at least twelve instruments. He has performed throughout the world. David Archuleta was one of his students with whom he has performed.

Read full story
Utah State

There Was a Shooting and Death at the Topaz Camp in Utah

Topaz was an American concentration camp during World War II. Marker at the Topaz Camp(Image is author's) Japan was at war with the United States after the Imperial Navy of Japan bombed Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on December 7, 1941. It was a difficult time for American citizens and immigrants from Japan who were living in the United States. They were patriotic, but they were immediately looked upon as the enemy. They had faced racism, discrimination, and prejudice for years. Now it all came to a head.

Read full story
2 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City's Second Major Snowstorm of the Season

Over a foot of snow(Image is author's) The night before the huge snowstorm which arrived during the night of December 14, 2021, in Utah, the weather reports on the early evening news said the snow would start at 11 pm and go through the night. The snow actually started hours earlier than that. By 11 pm, there were six inches of snow in the Capitol Hill area of Salt Lake City. The snowplows were seen already on the roads.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Have You Seen The BIG, RED TREE By The Capitol?

Big, Red Christmas Tree(Image is author's) There is a large pine tree which can be seen by anyone driving or walking up by the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City during the evening hours. The tree is in someone's yard and is a spectacular sight when it is lit up at night with all the red lights.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Christmas Lights Up Capitol Hill

The Utah State Capitol and Surrounding Area Are Beautiful. Utah State Capitol at Night(Image is author's) There are many beautiful Christmas lights above the Capitol. Always a beautiful sight is the Utah State Capitol at the top of State Street in Salt Lake City. The Capitol is very pretty at night as well as during the day. It is not decorated with colorful lights for Christmas, but it still looks magical at this Christmas season. The Capitol lights can be enjoyed throughout the entire year.

Read full story

My Friend Who Suffered From Depression

Birthday Card(Image is author's) This person was a kind and caring friend to my wife and me. She regularly sent birthday cards to anyone she considered a friend. She also sent Christmas cards to many people. Most did not suspect that she had mental health issues and suffered from depression.

Read full story
11 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

A Refugee Donation Drive Being Held in Salt Lake City

Refugee Help Card(Image is author's) It obviously is not easy to be a refugee. These people leave their homelands and everything that is familiar to them to travel to a land where they hope to make a new life. Of course, they would like to be welcomed as they start out with virtually nothing. They need a lot of help.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

You Can Help The Homeless With a Little Food

Food at a restaurant(Image is author's) Everyone knows that homelessness is a very sad situation. No one would choose that way of life although a very few people might say they prefer it to having schedules and responsibilities. Homeless people likely have many needs, not the least of which would be food.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Looking Down on Salt Lake City on a Winter Morning

The Tabernacle at Temple Square(Image is author's) It was a Winter day without any snow. An early morning meeting held on the 18th Floor of the Zions Bank Headquarters Building on South Temple in Salt Lake City provided an opportunity to look down on the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple Square of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The silver domed Tabernacle is being used during the holiday season for Christmas presentations. The Temple grounds are decorated with Christmas lights which are turned on each evening even during the construction which is going on at Temple Square.

Read full story

Gratitude Should Continue Even After Thanksgiving Is Over

Thanksgiving Turkey with See's Candy(Image is author's) Thanksgiving in the United States is a time to show gratitude. Most people who live in the United States celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with family, friends, and perhaps strangers. Most enjoyed a feast and gave thanks for their blessings. Even many people who are homeless or living in poverty were helped to be able to enjoy a big Thanksgiving dinner with turkey as a main part of the meal.

Read full story
8 comments
Utah State

Women's Equality in Utah Was The Topic For a Meeting in Salt Lake City

Looking down on Main Street(Image is author's) Looking out the window was a view of Main Street and downtown Salt Lake City as the city was awakening for a new day of business and enterprise.

Read full story
2 comments

A Lady Who Turned 100 This Year

Meg with Birthday Flowers(Image is author's) My sister Miyeko Meg Kiriyama says she never expected to live to be 100 years old, but she turned 100 on March 4 of 2021. Her health is very good. She walks without a cane or any assistance, and her mind is sharp. She enjoys getting out and participating in various activities. Everyone tells her that she does not look like she is 100. She says she doesn't feel like it either.

Read full story
13 comments

The Nutcracker Ballet Is a Holiday Tradition for Many

Nutcracker Ballet Performers(Image is author's) There are many people who have the Christmas tradition of attending a performance of The Nutcracker Ballet. Professional ballet groups perform the show every Christmas as do many amateur performers at various dance studios.

Read full story
2 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Tokimonsta to Perform in Salt Lake City

Tokimonsta(Image in the public domain) Jennifer Lee is known professionally as Tokimonsta. She will have a concert at SKY Salt Lake City on Saturday, December 18. Lee is of Korean descent and is an American record producer and DJ from Los Angeles. She graduated from the University of California, Irvine with a business degree. She did work for a video game producer and is a classically trained pianist.

Read full story

Discouragement, Depression, and Despair Are Often The Cause of Suicide

People are usually depressed if they take their own life. Dark Night(Image is author's) If the world seems dark and dreary, sometimes discouragement, depression, and despair can enter one's life or have already entered. Those feelings need to be curbed for good mental and physical health.

Read full story
8 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

True Crime Walking Tours in Salt Lake City

Black Cat(Image in the public domain) Nightcat Media is presenting The True Crime Walking Tours in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. Anyone who is interested in crime might want to take one of these tours. It is a chance to learn about some of the most notorious crimes which occurred in Salt Lake City while visiting the places where the crimes took place or related to the crimes.

Read full story
Utah State

The Utah Symphony is In Concert During December

Abravanel Hall(Image in the public domain) Downtown Salt Lake City boasts some of the finest cultural entertainment in the world through the many theatres and halls which are available. The Utah Symphony is a world class orchestra which regularly performs.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The New Airport in Salt Lake City is Decked Out For the Holidays

Christmas Trees at the Airport(Image is author's) Christmas has arrived at the new airport in Salt Lake City. Bright lights on Christmas trees and other holiday decorations greet passengers as they arrive and leave for travel.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Costco in Salt Lake City Was Not That Crowded on Black Friday

Costco in Salt Lake City(Image is author's) Costco is a very popular place to shop. You can find almost anything you would ever want at Costco. They sell food, clothing, shoes, medical supplies, household items, paper products, automotive equipment, books, blankets, electronics, office supplies, furniture, appliances, and almost any imaginable item. Christmas decorations and gift items are in great supply at this holiday season.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy