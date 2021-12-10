Christmas Lights Up Capitol Hill

The Utah State Capitol and Surrounding Area Are Beautiful

Utah State Capitol at Night (Image is author's)

There are many beautiful Christmas lights above the Capitol

Always a beautiful sight is the Utah State Capitol at the top of State Street in Salt Lake City. The Capitol is very pretty at night as well as during the day. It is not decorated with colorful lights for Christmas, but it still looks magical at this Christmas season. The Capitol lights can be enjoyed throughout the entire year.

Dome of the Utah State Capitol (Image is author's)

Turning right at the top of State Street at the Capitol will take you up behind the Capitol to East Capitol Boulevard. There are beautiful Christmas lights up the street and in the surrounding streets in the East Capitol neighborhood.

If you look to the right across to the City Creek Canyon area after you pass the Capitol, there is a large tree decorated spectacularly with red lights. It is an impressive sight.

Large Red Decorated Tree (Image is author's)

Going up the street a little further, there will be a wonderful display of different colored lights on large trees in someone's front yard.

Beautiful Christmas Decorations (Image is author's)

The large trees in this yard are beautifully decorated with purple, green, yellow, and red lights. They are a very impressive sight. The trees are there to enjoy for the whole neighborhood and anyone passing by in that area..

Driving up the street are many homes which are decorated festively for the Christmas season.

House Decorated for Christmas (Image is author's)

Some people have gone all out for Christmas. They spend many hours and a good amount of money decorating their homes for the enjoyment of neighbors and others who may be driving around to enjoy the bright lights of the holiday season.

Christmas Scene (Image is author's)

Nativity scenes, Santa Claus, and other characters bring joy to children and adults.

Christmas Decorations (Image is author's)

Driving through the streets in the neighborhoods above the Capitol, there will be many homes which are beautifully decorated with bright lights for Christmas. Many people enjoy driving around Salt Lake City and all neighborhoods during the holiday season just to see the lights which are an important part of Christmas.

