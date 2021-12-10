Salt Lake City, UT

Christmas Lights Up Capitol Hill

S. F. Mori

The Utah State Capitol and Surrounding Area Are Beautiful

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZpdIU_0dJ3uiC700
Utah State Capitol at Night(Image is author's)

There are many beautiful Christmas lights above the Capitol

Always a beautiful sight is the Utah State Capitol at the top of State Street in Salt Lake City. The Capitol is very pretty at night as well as during the day. It is not decorated with colorful lights for Christmas, but it still looks magical at this Christmas season. The Capitol lights can be enjoyed throughout the entire year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JkxDL_0dJ3uiC700
Dome of the Utah State Capitol(Image is author's)

Turning right at the top of State Street at the Capitol will take you up behind the Capitol to East Capitol Boulevard. There are beautiful Christmas lights up the street and in the surrounding streets in the East Capitol neighborhood.

If you look to the right across to the City Creek Canyon area after you pass the Capitol, there is a large tree decorated spectacularly with red lights. It is an impressive sight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bJS7_0dJ3uiC700
Large Red Decorated Tree(Image is author's)

Going up the street a little further, there will be a wonderful display of different colored lights on large trees in someone's front yard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZmbuM_0dJ3uiC700
Beautiful Christmas Decorations(Image is author's)

The large trees in this yard are beautifully decorated with purple, green, yellow, and red lights. They are a very impressive sight. The trees are there to enjoy for the whole neighborhood and anyone passing by in that area..

Driving up the street are many homes which are decorated festively for the Christmas season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11UVtX_0dJ3uiC700
House Decorated for Christmas(Image is author's)

Some people have gone all out for Christmas. They spend many hours and a good amount of money decorating their homes for the enjoyment of neighbors and others who may be driving around to enjoy the bright lights of the holiday season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TmF6t_0dJ3uiC700
Christmas Scene(Image is author's)

Nativity scenes, Santa Claus, and other characters bring joy to children and adults.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W81ba_0dJ3uiC700
Christmas Decorations(Image is author's)

Driving through the streets in the neighborhoods above the Capitol, there will be many homes which are beautifully decorated with bright lights for Christmas. Many people enjoy driving around Salt Lake City and all neighborhoods during the holiday season just to see the lights which are an important part of Christmas.

#HolidayJoy

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
847 followers

More from S. F. Mori

Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City's Second Major Snowstorm of the Season

Over a foot of snow(Image is author's) The night before the huge snowstorm which arrived during the night of December 14, 2021, in Utah, the weather reports on the early evening news said the snow would start at 11 pm and go through the night. The snow actually started hours earlier than that. By 11 pm, there were six inches of snow in the Capitol Hill area of Salt Lake City. The snowplows were seen already on the roads.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Have You Seen The BIG, RED TREE By The Capitol?

Big, Red Christmas Tree(Image is author's) There is a large pine tree which can be seen by anyone driving or walking up by the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City during the evening hours. The tree is in someone's yard and is a spectacular sight when it is lit up at night with all the red lights.

Read full story

My Friend Who Suffered From Depression

Birthday Card(Image is author's) This person was a kind and caring friend to my wife and me. She regularly sent birthday cards to anyone she considered a friend. She also sent Christmas cards to many people. Most did not suspect that she had mental health issues and suffered from depression.

Read full story
11 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

A Refugee Donation Drive Being Held in Salt Lake City

Refugee Help Card(Image is author's) It obviously is not easy to be a refugee. These people leave their homelands and everything that is familiar to them to travel to a land where they hope to make a new life. Of course, they would like to be welcomed as they start out with virtually nothing. They need a lot of help.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

You Can Help The Homeless With a Little Food

Food at a restaurant(Image is author's) Everyone knows that homelessness is a very sad situation. No one would choose that way of life although a very few people might say they prefer it to having schedules and responsibilities. Homeless people likely have many needs, not the least of which would be food.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Looking Down on Salt Lake City on a Winter Morning

The Tabernacle at Temple Square(Image is author's) It was a Winter day without any snow. An early morning meeting held on the 18th Floor of the Zions Bank Headquarters Building on South Temple in Salt Lake City provided an opportunity to look down on the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple Square of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The silver domed Tabernacle is being used during the holiday season for Christmas presentations. The Temple grounds are decorated with Christmas lights which are turned on each evening even during the construction which is going on at Temple Square.

Read full story

Gratitude Should Continue Even After Thanksgiving Is Over

Thanksgiving Turkey with See's Candy(Image is author's) Thanksgiving in the United States is a time to show gratitude. Most people who live in the United States celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with family, friends, and perhaps strangers. Most enjoyed a feast and gave thanks for their blessings. Even many people who are homeless or living in poverty were helped to be able to enjoy a big Thanksgiving dinner with turkey as a main part of the meal.

Read full story
8 comments
Utah State

Women's Equality in Utah Was The Topic For a Meeting in Salt Lake City

Looking down on Main Street(Image is author's) Looking out the window was a view of Main Street and downtown Salt Lake City as the city was awakening for a new day of business and enterprise.

Read full story
2 comments

A Lady Who Turned 100 This Year

Meg with Birthday Flowers(Image is author's) My sister Miyeko Meg Kiriyama says she never expected to live to be 100 years old, but she turned 100 on March 4 of 2021. Her health is very good. She walks without a cane or any assistance, and her mind is sharp. She enjoys getting out and participating in various activities. Everyone tells her that she does not look like she is 100. She says she doesn't feel like it either.

Read full story
13 comments

The Nutcracker Ballet Is a Holiday Tradition for Many

Nutcracker Ballet Performers(Image is author's) There are many people who have the Christmas tradition of attending a performance of The Nutcracker Ballet. Professional ballet groups perform the show every Christmas as do many amateur performers at various dance studios.

Read full story
2 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Tokimonsta to Perform in Salt Lake City

Tokimonsta(Image in the public domain) Jennifer Lee is known professionally as Tokimonsta. She will have a concert at SKY Salt Lake City on Saturday, December 18. Lee is of Korean descent and is an American record producer and DJ from Los Angeles. She graduated from the University of California, Irvine with a business degree. She did work for a video game producer and is a classically trained pianist.

Read full story

Discouragement, Depression, and Despair Are Often The Cause of Suicide

People are usually depressed if they take their own life. Dark Night(Image is author's) If the world seems dark and dreary, sometimes discouragement, depression, and despair can enter one's life or have already entered. Those feelings need to be curbed for good mental and physical health.

Read full story
8 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

True Crime Walking Tours in Salt Lake City

Black Cat(Image in the public domain) Nightcat Media is presenting The True Crime Walking Tours in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. Anyone who is interested in crime might want to take one of these tours. It is a chance to learn about some of the most notorious crimes which occurred in Salt Lake City while visiting the places where the crimes took place or related to the crimes.

Read full story
Utah State

The Utah Symphony is In Concert During December

Abravanel Hall(Image in the public domain) Downtown Salt Lake City boasts some of the finest cultural entertainment in the world through the many theatres and halls which are available. The Utah Symphony is a world class orchestra which regularly performs.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The New Airport in Salt Lake City is Decked Out For the Holidays

Christmas Trees at the Airport(Image is author's) Christmas has arrived at the new airport in Salt Lake City. Bright lights on Christmas trees and other holiday decorations greet passengers as they arrive and leave for travel.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Costco in Salt Lake City Was Not That Crowded on Black Friday

Costco in Salt Lake City(Image is author's) Costco is a very popular place to shop. You can find almost anything you would ever want at Costco. They sell food, clothing, shoes, medical supplies, household items, paper products, automotive equipment, books, blankets, electronics, office supplies, furniture, appliances, and almost any imaginable item. Christmas decorations and gift items are in great supply at this holiday season.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The Forgotten Carols Will Be Performed at Cottonwood High School

It is a Christmas tradition for many in the Salt Lake Valley. The Forgotten Carols is a stage production based on the book of the same name by Michael McLean. The book and show have become a Christmas tradition for many people in the Salt Lake Valley.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

There Were Races in Salt Lake City on Thanksgiving Day

Utah State Capitol Building(Image is author's) Several races were held in Salt Lake City on Thanksgiving day. While many people were busy cooking their turkey and making preparations for a Thanksgiving feast with family and friends, some runners were out in the fresh air. They were participating in various races in the Salt Lake Valley.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Ensign Peak Offers Spectacular Views of Salt Lake City

View of the Salt Lake Valley from Ensign Peak(Image is author's) A beautiful area of Salt Lake City which is somewhat of a tourist attraction as well as a place of historical significance to Utah is Ensign Peak. When you hike to the top, you are able to see the entire Salt Lake Valley on a clear day.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy