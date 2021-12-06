Salt Lake City, UT

You Can Help The Homeless With a Little Food

S. F. Mori

Leftover food may make someone else happy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YT6ZH_0dFNvPNa00
Food at a restaurant(Image is author's)

Everyone knows that homelessness is a very sad situation. No one would choose that way of life although a very few people might say they prefer it to having schedules and responsibilities. Homeless people likely have many needs, not the least of which would be food.

When we went out to dinner one night, we found that the servings at the restaurant were quite large. We had a lot of food left over after we were finished with our meal. Rather than save it to eat for the next day, we decided to give it to some homeless people.

If we had been in Washington, D.C. where we regularly would have dinner while we lived in Virginia, we could probably have seen a homeless person on the way while walking back to our car. That was not the case in Salt Lake City where we were. We drove a few blocks and did not see any homeless people so we decided to go to an area where we had previously seen a homeless camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Q7gt_0dFNvPNa00
Homeless camp(Image is author's)

At first, we did not see people camped out in the area. Then a block away, there were many people congregated on the street. We drove up and stopped by a young couple. A man and a woman who were likely in their late twenties were standing on the sidewalk. They seemed to be rearranging a lot of "stuff" around them. They looked at us as we drove up.

My wife opened the door and asked the woman if she would like some food. She replied quite enthusiastically, "Yes, please." Apparently, she was hungry and was grateful to have some food to eat. She graciously said, "Thank you" as she accepted the food. Then we drove away.

The woman was polite and grateful. This was a young couple seemingly in good health. She did not look like a person who should have been homeless. It was hard not to wonder about their story. Why were they living on the streets? Were they uneducated, untrained, and unable to find work?

With "Help Wanted" and "Now Hiring" signs at nearly every restaurant, store, and business that you see, it is sad that these homeless people cannot get on their feet and get a job. It would take a lot of help for them to be able to get work when they don't have a place to live or clean up. They would need the facilities of a homeless shelter or possibly family members to assist them. It seems that the homeless shelters are full, especially with the cold weather coming quickly.

There are so many problems confronting the homeless. Having enough food to eat is a major concern. Helping a lot of the homeless or giving a lot of money may not be possible for most people, but there are small ways to help. Giving food to one or two homeless people is easily done. It doesn't do a lot in the long run, but it may help in the short term.

As the saying goes, "There but for the grace of God, go I."

So many problems can come to people. It is unkind to judge others such as the homeless. They have their reasons for being in that situation. Something happened to put them there. They may need help to get out of the homelessness. They may not be able to find the help they need. They may be grateful for just some food from a stranger.

We should be thankful if we have a comfortable place to live, the money that we need, and food to eat. Good health is an added bonus. Not everyone is that fortunate.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
841 followers

More from S. F. Mori

Salt Lake City, UT

Christmas Lights Up Capitol Hill

The Utah State Capitol and Surrounding Area Are Beautiful. Utah State Capitol at Night(Image is author's) There are many beautiful Christmas lights above the Capitol. Always a beautiful sight is the Utah State Capitol at the top of State Street in Salt Lake City. The Capitol is very pretty at night as well as during the day. It is not decorated with colorful lights for Christmas, but it still looks magical at this Christmas season. The Capitol lights can be enjoyed throughout the entire year.

Read full story

My Friend Who Suffered From Depression

Birthday Card(Image is author's) This person was a kind and caring friend to my wife and me. She regularly sent birthday cards to anyone she considered a friend. She also sent Christmas cards to many people. Most did not suspect that she had mental health issues and suffered from depression.

Read full story
11 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

A Refugee Donation Drive Being Held in Salt Lake City

Refugee Help Card(Image is author's) It obviously is not easy to be a refugee. These people leave their homelands and everything that is familiar to them to travel to a land where they hope to make a new life. Of course, they would like to be welcomed as they start out with virtually nothing. They need a lot of help.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Looking Down on Salt Lake City on a Winter Morning

The Tabernacle at Temple Square(Image is author's) It was a Winter day without any snow. An early morning meeting held on the 18th Floor of the Zions Bank Headquarters Building on South Temple in Salt Lake City provided an opportunity to look down on the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple Square of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The silver domed Tabernacle is being used during the holiday season for Christmas presentations. The Temple grounds are decorated with Christmas lights which are turned on each evening even during the construction which is going on at Temple Square.

Read full story

Gratitude Should Continue Even After Thanksgiving Is Over

Thanksgiving Turkey with See's Candy(Image is author's) Thanksgiving in the United States is a time to show gratitude. Most people who live in the United States celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with family, friends, and perhaps strangers. Most enjoyed a feast and gave thanks for their blessings. Even many people who are homeless or living in poverty were helped to be able to enjoy a big Thanksgiving dinner with turkey as a main part of the meal.

Read full story
8 comments
Utah State

Women's Equality in Utah Was The Topic For a Meeting in Salt Lake City

Looking down on Main Street(Image is author's) Looking out the window was a view of Main Street and downtown Salt Lake City as the city was awakening for a new day of business and enterprise.

Read full story
2 comments

A Lady Who Turned 100 This Year

Meg with Birthday Flowers(Image is author's) My sister Miyeko Meg Kiriyama says she never expected to live to be 100 years old, but she turned 100 on March 4 of 2021. Her health is very good. She walks without a cane or any assistance, and her mind is sharp. She enjoys getting out and participating in various activities. Everyone tells her that she does not look like she is 100. She says she doesn't feel like it either.

Read full story
12 comments

The Nutcracker Ballet Is a Holiday Tradition for Many

Nutcracker Ballet Performers(Image is author's) There are many people who have the Christmas tradition of attending a performance of The Nutcracker Ballet. Professional ballet groups perform the show every Christmas as do many amateur performers at various dance studios.

Read full story
2 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Tokimonsta to Perform in Salt Lake City

Tokimonsta(Image in the public domain) Jennifer Lee is known professionally as Tokimonsta. She will have a concert at SKY Salt Lake City on Saturday, December 18. Lee is of Korean descent and is an American record producer and DJ from Los Angeles. She graduated from the University of California, Irvine with a business degree. She did work for a video game producer and is a classically trained pianist.

Read full story

Discouragement, Depression, and Despair Are Often The Cause of Suicide

People are usually depressed if they take their own life. Dark Night(Image is author's) If the world seems dark and dreary, sometimes discouragement, depression, and despair can enter one's life or have already entered. Those feelings need to be curbed for good mental and physical health.

Read full story
8 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

True Crime Walking Tours in Salt Lake City

Black Cat(Image in the public domain) Nightcat Media is presenting The True Crime Walking Tours in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. Anyone who is interested in crime might want to take one of these tours. It is a chance to learn about some of the most notorious crimes which occurred in Salt Lake City while visiting the places where the crimes took place or related to the crimes.

Read full story
Utah State

The Utah Symphony is In Concert During December

Abravanel Hall(Image in the public domain) Downtown Salt Lake City boasts some of the finest cultural entertainment in the world through the many theatres and halls which are available. The Utah Symphony is a world class orchestra which regularly performs.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The New Airport in Salt Lake City is Decked Out For the Holidays

Christmas Trees at the Airport(Image is author's) Christmas has arrived at the new airport in Salt Lake City. Bright lights on Christmas trees and other holiday decorations greet passengers as they arrive and leave for travel.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Costco in Salt Lake City Was Not That Crowded on Black Friday

Costco in Salt Lake City(Image is author's) Costco is a very popular place to shop. You can find almost anything you would ever want at Costco. They sell food, clothing, shoes, medical supplies, household items, paper products, automotive equipment, books, blankets, electronics, office supplies, furniture, appliances, and almost any imaginable item. Christmas decorations and gift items are in great supply at this holiday season.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The Forgotten Carols Will Be Performed at Cottonwood High School

It is a Christmas tradition for many in the Salt Lake Valley. The Forgotten Carols is a stage production based on the book of the same name by Michael McLean. The book and show have become a Christmas tradition for many people in the Salt Lake Valley.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

There Were Races in Salt Lake City on Thanksgiving Day

Utah State Capitol Building(Image is author's) Several races were held in Salt Lake City on Thanksgiving day. While many people were busy cooking their turkey and making preparations for a Thanksgiving feast with family and friends, some runners were out in the fresh air. They were participating in various races in the Salt Lake Valley.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Ensign Peak Offers Spectacular Views of Salt Lake City

View of the Salt Lake Valley from Ensign Peak(Image is author's) A beautiful area of Salt Lake City which is somewhat of a tourist attraction as well as a place of historical significance to Utah is Ensign Peak. When you hike to the top, you are able to see the entire Salt Lake Valley on a clear day.

Read full story
Hawaii State

Mo' Bettah Serves Hawaiian Food in Salt Lake City

Hawaiian Sunset and Surfer(Image is author's) Anyone who has been to Hawaii and likes Hawaiian food may have visited the Mo' Bettah Restaurants in the Salt Lake Valley. Mo' Bettah is located at 335 West 1830 South, Suite E, in Salt Lake City. There are several others in Salt Lake County and over twenty of the restaurants in the State of Utah.

Read full story
2 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

An Amazing Decorated Home in the Avenues of Salt Lake City

Home Decorated for Christmas(Image is author's) High in the hills above Salt Lake City is a home on 18th Avenue which features an outstanding display of holiday decorations. The home has been named "Frosty's Winter Wonderland" for the Christmas season.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy