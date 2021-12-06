Looking Down on Salt Lake City on a Winter Morning

Salt Lake City is a beautiful city

The Tabernacle at Temple Square (Image is author's)

It was a Winter day without any snow. An early morning meeting held on the 18th Floor of the Zions Bank Headquarters Building on South Temple in Salt Lake City provided an opportunity to look down on the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple Square of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The silver domed Tabernacle is being used during the holiday season for Christmas presentations. The Temple grounds are decorated with Christmas lights which are turned on each evening even during the construction which is going on at Temple Square.

The public is invited to visit Temple Square during the holidays to enjoy the Christmas lights and presentations. It is a way to get into the holiday spirit.

Salt Lake Temple Renovation (Image is author's)

The Salt Lake Temple and other buildings at Temple Square are in the process of a major renovation taking several years. The North Visitors Center has just been demolished. Construction workers are present in the area as they make the changes and improvements to Temple Square.

Downtown Salt Lake City Looking to the State Capitol (Image is author's)

Looking to the north is the building which was originally The Hotel Utah. It has a top which is shaped like a beehive with Utah being "The Beehive State." The building is now The Joseph Smith Memorial Building owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Joseph Smith Memorial Building, originally called the Hotel Utah, is named in honor of Joseph Smith, the founder of the Latter Day Saint movement. It is located on the corner of Main Street and South Temple in Salt Lake City. It is now a social center with three restaurants: The Roof Restaurant, The Garden Restaurant and The Nauvoo Cafe. It is also a venue for events complete with 13 banquet rooms, catering services, event coordinators and a full-service floral department – Flowers Squared. Several levels of the building also serve as administrative offices for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints departments such as FamilySearch. On January 3, 1978, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places as the Hotel Utah. [Wikipedia]

Looking up to the top of the hill is the Utah State Capitol with Ensign Peak beyond that area.

Looking down on Main Street (Image is author's)

The sun was coming up as Main Street in Salt Lake City was coming to life with businesses beginning to open for the day.

It was a beautiful Winter morning in Salt Lake City, Utah.