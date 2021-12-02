The Nutcracker Ballet Is a Holiday Tradition for Many

S. F. Mori

It is playing at various venues in Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iGQ4a_0dCejTm800
Nutcracker Ballet Performers(Image is author's)

There are many people who have the Christmas tradition of attending a performance of The Nutcracker Ballet. Professional ballet groups perform the show every Christmas as do many amateur performers at various dance studios.

Many young children who are into ballet perform in the show every Christmas season for years. They play different parts as they grow up and still perform. Parents, Grandparents, and other family members of the dancers have likely been to watch the Christmas ballet numerous times over many years as they watched the talented young dancers.

Each production of The Nutcracker may be a little different depending on what company is performing the ballet. They use different costumes and may use slightly varied story lines.

The story is timeless and covers various aspects of life.

The Nutcracker is an 1892 two-act ballet ("fairy ballet") originally a Russian show choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with a score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. It is adapted from E.T.A. Hoffmann's story, "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King."
Although the original production was not a success, the 20-minute suite that Tchaikovsky extracted from the ballet was. The complete Nutcracker has enjoyed enormous popularity since the late 1960s and is now performed by countless ballet companies, primarily during the Christmas season, especially in North America. Major American ballet companies generate around 40% of their annual ticket revenues from performances of The Nutcracker. The ballet's score has been used in several film adaptations of Hoffmann's story. [Wikipedia]
The Nutcracker Ballet may be enjoyed at The Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City with many performances available throughout the month until December 26. Ballet West puts on the show every Christmas season.

People living in the Salt Lake Valley are fortunate that they are able to see Ballet West and other companies perform The Nutcracker Ballet this holiday season.

The ballet is also in various other places in the state. Many dance studios throughout the United States have community performances in which young dancers are able to showcase their talents.

The Christmas tradition of watching The Nutcracker Ballet during the holiday season continues for many people.

