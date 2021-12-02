Tokimonsta to Perform in Salt Lake City

She will have a concert in December

Tokimonsta (Image in the public domain)

Jennifer Lee is known professionally as Tokimonsta. She will have a concert at SKY Salt Lake City on Saturday, December 18.

Lee is of Korean descent and is an American record producer and DJ from Los Angeles. She graduated from the University of California, Irvine with a business degree. She did work for a video game producer and is a classically trained pianist.

She worked on electronic music as a college student and participated in workshops by Low-End Theory and Leimert Park's Project Blowed.

Lee received an invitation to attend the Red Bull Music Academy in London in 2010. She was the first woman who signed to Flying Lotus's Brainfeeder label from which her first album was released in November 2010. It was titled, Midnight Menu. She was rated the number one Hottest Los Angeles Lady DJ by LA Weekly in December 2010.

Other hit extended plays released by Lee are: Bedtime Lullabies (2008), Cosmic Intoxication (2010), Creature Dreams (2011), You're Invited (2015), etc. A few of her favorite singles are "USD / Free Dem" (2010), "Mileena's Theme" (2011), Darkest (Dim)" (2012), "Put It Down" (2015), "I Wish I Could" (2018), plus others.

In 2019, Lee was nominated for the Grammy Award for the category of Best Dance/Electronic Album for Lune Rouge.

The New York Daily News had an article about Lee. It stated:

Lee, who has a background as a classically trained pianist, exhibits incredible technical savvy on the record, as usual. She says classical training has been helpful to her, but it's not at all crucial for beat makers or musicians.

"In terms of structure, I think it's helped me a lot," she said. "At this point I've learned to take what I've found valuable in those studies and sort of ditch the stuff that I thought was unnecessary."

The best part about being a producer for the 30-year-old LA native is the autonomy, she said.

The Tokimonsta 2021 Tour has been going on and will end in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 18. Tickets to the event are General Admission Tickets. The ticket holders will be able to get up close to the artist or stay back with most of the crowd.

Tickets are being sold through ticketsales.com/tokimonsta. The event is expected to sell out.