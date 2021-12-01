Salt Lake City, UT

The Utah Symphony is In Concert During December

S. F. Mori

Several performances are available to enjoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PCflU_0dBKljj900
Abravanel Hall(Image in the public domain)

Downtown Salt Lake City boasts some of the finest cultural entertainment in the world through the many theatres and halls which are available. The Utah Symphony is a world class orchestra which regularly performs.

Performances of the Utah Symphony are going on throughout December in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Symphony is an American orchestra based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The orchestra's principal venue is Abravanel Hall. In addition to its Salt Lake City subscription concerts, the orchestra travels around the Intermountain West serving communities throughout Utah. The orchestra accompanies the Utah Opera in four productions per year at Salt Lake's Capitol Theatre. In addition, the Utah Symphony and Utah Opera have a summer residency at the Deer Valley Music Festival, located in Park City, Utah. The orchestra receives funding from the Utah State Legislature for educational concerts. The Symphony has a division in Utah Valley that is based out of the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. [Wikipedia]

There are performances scheduled for the evenings of December 3 and 4 which will feature Inmo Yang with Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto. They are expected to be sold out for those nights.

Two special holiday shows will be held with the "Holiday Pops" on Friday evening, December 17, and Saturday evening, December 18. There are also two matinee performances on Saturday, December 18, which are titled "Here Comes Santa Claus."

The Utah Symphony performances are held at Abravanel Hall, which is known for the excellent entertainment to which it plays host throughout the year. It is a breathtaking structure in downtown Salt Lake City located at 123 West South Temple. The hall has a capacity of over 2, 700.

Tickets may be purchased online. They also have their schedule and tickets available for performances into the new year.

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
815 followers

