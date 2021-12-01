True Crime Walking Tours in Salt Lake City

Visit places where crimes occurred

Black Cat (Image in the public domain)

Nightcat Media is presenting The True Crime Walking Tours in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. Anyone who is interested in crime might want to take one of these tours. It is a chance to learn about some of the most notorious crimes which occurred in Salt Lake City while visiting the places where the crimes took place or related to the crimes.

The tour starts where people meet up at the flag pole in the Plaza near 10 Exchange Place. It is for ages fourteen and up. Parental discretion is advised since there will be discussions about some terrible crimes.

There will be a walking tour on Thursday, December 2, at 7 pm and on Friday, December 3 at 7 pm and 9 pm. There are other dates also available throughout the month of December.

The Nightcat tour guide has studied crimes that took place at five locations in downtown Salt Lake City. He will share the secrets behind the crimes. The tour takes in a few city blocks. The guide will also give information about other non-crime-related points of interest during the tour.

The five locations which will be visited are:

The Judge Building - where there was a bombing

The old Shilo Inn - where a sad crime happened

The U.S. District Court of Utah - where a defendant was shot

Market Street Grill - one of the restaurant's founders was murdered but not at that location

The Leonardo - where a man had a bomb and held hostages

Tour participants must sign a liability waiver before the tour can depart. They have to declare that they are participating voluntarily.

They are asked to wear comfortable clothes and walking shoes.

The tour will take approximately 90 minutes, and walking distance is a little over a mile on mostly flat surfaces. It is advised to wear white, bright, or reflective clothing since it may be dark during part of the tour. Glow sticks will be provided.

Participants are asked to make sure their cell phones are charged so that they can take pictures as well as be prepared in case of an emergency.

The True Crime Walking Tour should be a fun outing for anyone who is interested in learning about some crimes related to Salt Lake City as well as to visit some of the beautiful downtown area.

[More information and tickets may be obtained at www.nightcatshow.com or www.eventbrite.com]