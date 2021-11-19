Taking Precautions Against Falling is Wise For Older Adults

Falls can be serious for old people

Man Falling (Image is from free clipart)

Although babies and toddlers fall frequently as they are learning to walk, they don't have far to go to the ground. They are flexible and seldom are seriously hurt when they fall. Children and teenagers as well as young adults can also fall upon occasion. Falls are more frequent and more serious with older adults.

Physical changes of aging can make falling an increased risk for senior citizens. There are reports from the CDC which say that people over the age of 65 have a greater than 25% chance of falling. If someone falls once, it is likely that it will happen again.

Many children of senior citizens make sure that their parents have fall monitors. There have long been services which provide a monitor with which the person may signal for help. Now there are watches and other devices which will call for help if someone falls or has trouble..

There is a National Falls Prevention Month in the United States which is in September. It is a time to be especially aware of the seriousness of falling and to prevent it as much as possible. It is a reminder that people of older ages need to be careful all year when they walk.

One in four adults is estimated to fall each year. Falls are the leading cause of injury, hospitalization from trauma, and death from injury for adults who are older than 65 years of age. If people fall and hit their head, they should get checked out immediately from medical personnel.

Falling is an important health issue among senior citizens. Older people who are otherwise healthy and living independently may suffer falls. Half of these falls may result in injury and the need of medical attention to the senior citizen.

Diminished and poor balance puts older people at risk for falls which may cause injury. Exercise can help a person with balance which could help to prevent a fall. Walking may seem difficult but is beneficial to build strength and improve balance. Social activity and keeping the body active are important.

Training your brain may develop fall prevention strategies to help maintain balance to avoid a fall. When starting to slip, the brain may help the person to avoid a fall by having some control over the landing foot which is on the ground during the slip.

Some reasons that older people have poor balance which may cause them to fall are:

Being unsteady, leg and foot problems, poor peripheral vision, inner ear problems, a neurological problem, lack of concentration.

Things to do which may help to keep from falling:

See a doctor for help and advice, look down regularly while walking to check for uneven surfaces, try to improve balance by practicing to rise from a chair and stand on one foot, pick up your feet when walking, take someone's arm for support, use a cane or walker if necessary.

If a person is not injured physically during a fall, the worst part of falling may be the embarrassment suffered. People generally rush to help a person who falls. When a fall occurs around people unknown to the person, it is not so bad when they think that they will never see them again. Falling around family and friends can cause embarrassment.

Falling happens as almost a regular occurrence for some people as they age. It should not necessarily have to be that way,

Precautions should be taken to avoid serious injury. People can be more careful and aware to prevent problems with falling. Walking slower and being aware of surroundings helps. Being cautious and careful should be part of the aging process.

