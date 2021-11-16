Visit The Shops At Riverwoods in Provo

It's a nice area near the River Bottoms

Decorated Christmas Tree at the Shops At Riverwoods (Image is author's)

When we were in Provo for a performance at the Brigham Young University (BYU) School of Dance, we planned to eat dinner before the show. We did not have a place picked out, and someone suggested "The Happy Sumo" at the Shops At Riverwoods located at 4801 North University Avenue in Provo.

We thought the restaurant was at an area called the River Bottoms, which is known for many luxury estates and beautiful wooded areas. Many custom homes are there. The area where the restaurant is located turned out to be called The Shops At Riverwoods.

The Shops At Riverwoods Mall is considered to be a premier center in a peaceful atmosphere. They feature unique local boutiques along with well known national retail stores. The open air shopping center is frequented by locals and visitors to the area.

When we called The Happy Sumo restaurant to see if they took reservations, it was around 5 p.m. The girl on the phone said that they were no longer taking reservations for that evening. She indicated that we could come by and drop in for dining. We decided to give it a try since it was still early and we had plenty of time before the show.

When we arrived at the restaurant, we were asked if we had a reservation. We said we did not, but the hostess told that we could be seated. She gave us a very nice corner table which was secluded and private. We ordered miso salmon and tempura as well as some sushi rolls. The food was prepared to be very attractive and delicious.

Dinner at The Happy Sumo (Image is author's)

There are a number of eating places at the Riverwoods. In addition to The Happy Sumo, there are: Bajio, DP Cheesteaks, Ike's Creamery, Kneaders, LaJolla Groves, Malawi's Pizza, R&R Barbeque, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Rodizio Grill, Roxberry Juice Co., Seven Brothers, Shoots, and Suss Cookie Company.

The Shops At Riverwoods development has received various awards. It is a beautiful area which is already decorated for Christmas as they also wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving Sign at Riverwoods (Image is author's)

If you are looking for a place for dinner in Provo where you can get good Japanese food, you might consider going to The Happy Sumo at the Shops At Riverwoods.