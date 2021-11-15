Ballet Showcase Performed at BYU

Fall 2021 Performance

Brigham Young University's Y On the Mountain (Image is author's)

Brigham Young University (BYU) in Provo, Utah, is the site of many outstanding activities. The football and basketball teams draw capacity crowds for their games. There are many other sporting events going on throughout the year.

Another aspect of BYU entertainment which is popular is the arts. Many outstanding performances in many categories are presented by talented students at the university. The dance department is part of that program of find arts. They often put on shows which are to sell out crowds.

The talented ballet dancers at BYU recently presented a Fall show. The Ballet Showcase Company at BYU performed on November 12 and 13 on the BYU campus at the Richards Building, which houses the Department of Dance.

Department of Dance Sign (Image is author's)

The show featured dances which were choreographed by faculty and staff as well as ballet favorites such as excerpts from "The Nutcracker" and "Sleeping Beauty."

The Theatre Ballet performers at BYU's School of Dance put on some guest numbers at the shows. Theatre Ballet performed a piece from George Balanchine's "Serenade."

The next ballet show scheduled at BYU will be Ballet in Concert presented by Theatre Ballet. It will be held on February 10 and 11, 2022.

Other dance performances by various groups are also scheduled. A Senior Showcase program will be performed on November 19 and 20, 2021.

The BYU Young Ambassadors will be presenting a show called "Extraordinary Magic." They will have performances on February 24, 25, and 26, 2022.

The International Folk Dance Ensemble will perform a Pre-Tour Show on February 25, 2022.

The BYU Dance performances are especially enjoyable as these young college students with exceptional dancing ability perform and share their talents. Tickets are very reasonably priced, and the public is welcome.