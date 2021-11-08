Be Very Careful When Using Stairs

They can be dangerous

Most homes have some stairs (Image is author's)

Most homes have some stairs or steps. Some have a lot of stairs, and some have only a few. When houses have upstairs floors and/or basements, it means going up and down stairs a lot. There may be just one or two steps up to enter the house. Stairs are generally no problem for young people, but they can become a big problem for people as they age.

Steps to a front door (Image is author's)

An older man was speaking about living in his house for decades. He and his wife had bought the house when it was new. They has raised all their children in that home. He said that he would probably die in that house or his yard unless he and his wife ever got to the point that they could no longer do stairs. He expected that they could stay in their home if they did not need to move to a place without stairs for health reasons.

Some people do find alternatives such as installing those moving chairs which will automatically go up the stairs while the person is sitting in the chair. Many just move to a place without stairs.

There are numerous people who are still living in their own homes in their eighties and nineties. As people are living longer and spouses may have passed on, many people are living in large homes by themselves. It is often more cost efficient for them to live in a big house which is paid for rather than to move to another facility where the costs could be prohibitive.

Most people would rather remain in their own homes as long as possible rather than have to move to a condo, apartment, nursing home, or a senior living center. They want to stay in their own homes and be independent as long as possible even if it means living alone and having to do stairs.

People who are still active and possibly working into old age mainly prefer staying in their own homes if it is feasible.

No longer being able to manage stairs in a home is a reason for the older generation to leave their homes. They may look for a place without stairs to climb or they may opt for a senior care facility where they could receive care around the clock.

Falling is a major concern for old people. Stairs are a particular concern for people of all ages, but it is especially dangerous for old people. Many people do have serious falls on stairs. It is important to be careful on stairs, and it is especially prudent to hold on to the handrails for support even for young people.

Although people generally fall while going down the stairs, it is possible to fall down while going UP the stairs as well. Losing your grip of the handrail or temporarily losing your balance can be dangerous and possibly deadly if a fall occurs. Carrying items up the stairs requires special care.

A young man who is very active and runs nearly every day for exercise says that he always holds on to the railing when he is going up or down the stairs. Although he is athletic and could do the stairs without holding on, he saw an older relative fall down the stairs at a family gathering years ago. It was such a traumatic event that this young man has made it a habit to use the handrails even if he doesn't need them. It is a safety precaution for everyone of any age. It is a good practice for parents to teach their young children to use the handrails when negotiating stairs.

There are many challenges which come to old people. Not being able to do stairs is just one of the problems. There are many incidents of older people falling while trying to maneuver stairs. Being extra careful on stairs is a good practice.