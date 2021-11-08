Veterans Day To Be Celebrated At The University of Utah

It's a time to honor veterans

Flag of the United States of America (Image is author's)

The first Veterans Day in the United States was called Armistice Day. It was held to commemorate the end of World War I. It was thought to be the end of war. It was on the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour. It was proclaimed by Woodrow Wilson on November 11, 1919.

Unfortunately, war did not end permanently. There have been many conflicts and wars throughout the world since World War I ended.

Veterans Day officially used its current name in 1954. The name of Armistice Day was changed to Veterans Day, which is what it is still known to be.

It is a day to honor all veterans who have served in the United States military and those who are serving at the current time in the U.S. Armed Forces. They have been important people who have fought hard to protect our freedoms. Many have been killed as they served their country.

There are various commemorations held throughout the United States. Some areas have parades, ceremonies, and church services. There may be a period of silence lasting two minutes starting at 11 am on November 11. The American flag will be hung at half mast in many areas. Veterans Day is a Federal holiday.

The University of Utah in Salt Lake City has planned a weeklong schedule of events from November 8 to 12, which will commemorate Veterans Day in 2021. It is a way for the University community to show support and appreciation for all those who have served in the U.S. military.

University of Utah (Image is author's)

Students, staff, and faculty at the University are invited to a Meet a Vet BBQ lunch on Monday from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Marriott Library Plaza.

A movie, Good Morning, Vietnam, with Robin Williams will be held on Tuesday night at the Union Building Theater at 7:00 pm.

There will be a virtual presentation with a Q&A session from noon to 1:00 pm on Wednesday. It will be presented by the Department of Defense/MIA Accounting Agency.

Thursday, November 11, will be the 24th Annual Commemoration Ceremony with a bagpipe procession from the Marriott Library at 10:30 am. Eleven veterans will be honored for their service. The Commemoration Ceremony will be held at the Union Ballroom at 11:00 am. The public is invited to this event.

The University will have a "Strike Up a Conversation with a Vet Bowling Tournament" on Friday from 12:30 to 3:30 pm at the Union Building Bowling Alley.

Most of the events are free or a small donation of $2 may be requested. There will be prizes as well.

NOMINATE A VETERAN

The University of Utah Veterans Day Committee has had a program since 1998 to honor Utah veterans in a special military commemoration ceremony and luncheon. Individuals who live in Utah and who served or now serve in the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard or National Guard; on active duty or the reserves may be nominated. They do not have to be affiliated with the University of Utah to be nominated.

The committee selects eleven honorees each year based on the military service of the nominee. The deadline for nominations for the next round of honorees will be July 31, 2022.

VETERANS DAY is a time to honor all veterans who have ever served in the United States military. The thousands of current members of the U.S. Armed Forces are also to be thanked and appreciated for their service to the nation. They are working hard to defend freedom for the citizens and friends of the United States.

