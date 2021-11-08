There Are International Peace Gardens In Salt Lake City

A beautiful place in the city

Japanese section of the International Peace Gardens (Image is author's)

The Salt Lake Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL), the oldest and largest Asian American civil and human rights organization in the United States, planned a service project which was to clean up the Japanese section of the International Peace Gardens at Jordan Park in Salt Lake City.

The location of the park is 1060 South on 900 West.

Members and friends gathered on a Saturday afternoon in early November with their garden tools to assist with the clean up. They raked leaves and cleaned the area which is the Japanese section of the International Peace Gardens.

International Peace Gardens (Image is author's)

Located on the banks of the Jordan River, the Park is open from 7 am to 10 pm year round. The International Pace Gardens is a main part of the park. There are also picnic tables and pavilions where groups may gather to enjoy time together. Reservations can be made for certain areas of the park. Admission is free to enter and stroll the peaceful Park.

The International Peace Gardens is a botanical garden located in Jordan Park in Salt Lake City, Utah. Part of Utah's history, the garden was conceived in 1939 and dedicated in 1952. The International Peace Gardens has welcomed tens of thousands of travelers from every corner of the globe, including exchange partners from Salt Lake's several Sister Cities. The project was brought to fruition by Utah citizen Mrs. Otto Wiesley, working with the Salt Lake City Superintendent of Parks, the Mayor, and the Salt Lake Council of Women. Today, the garden remains under the direction of the Salt Lake Council of Women Past Presidents Council. Each participating Utah-based nation group is allotted a plot in which to create a garden with native plantings and garden architecture and statues of world peace leaders typical of the homeland and its culture. The Peace Gardens currently represents the cultural diversity of 28 gardens and encourages pleasant wandering and meditation by visitors. [Wikipedia]

Countries represented with sections of the International Peace Gardens are: The United States of America, Tonga, France, Vietnam, Russia, Korea, Philippines, Brazil, Japan, Lebanon, Italy, Finland, Holland, Norway, Switzerland, Great Britain, Sweden, China, India, Canada, Africa, Wales, Mexico, Germany, Denmark, Scotland, and Greece.

Making a visit to the International Peace Gardens is a good way to celebrate the diversity of Utah and of the United States. With the various countries represented, it is possible to learn about and appreciate different cultures which are represented at Jordan Park.

The website for the International Peace Gardens has information about reserving areas of the park and about various events which are scheduled at the International Peace Gardens. Some of the countries hold special events there which are open to the public or may be private events by various groups.

Some country groups have events scheduled each year at the International Peace Gardens.

Norwegians and friends of Norway gather in May each year on the Saturday which follows May 17. It is to celebrate the Norwegian Constitution Day.

A Swedish Midsummer Festival to celebrate the longest day of the year is held in June. There was also a Swedish Heritage Festival in August.

The three Utah Chapters of the JACL host a picnic in July along with the 24th of July celebrations to host students from Salt Lake City's sister city of Matsumoto, Japan.

The Salt Lake Council of Women Annual Festival is held in August.

Some of the events were on hold during the COVID pandemic but were held this year.

Weddings, memorials, picnics, and cultural events may be scheduled at the Peace Gardens by reserving space.

Salt Lake City is a beautiful city which has many wonderful places available for the public to enjoy. The International Peace Gardens at Jordan Park are well worth a visit.

[Reference: https://internationalpeacegardens.org]