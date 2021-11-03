Salt Lake City Council Member Faced Hate And Won Election

Darin Mano had been appointed to the City Council

Election Nigh 2021 (Image is author's)

Salt Lake City Council member Darin Mano won his election to a full term on the City Council for the district which he has represented since January 2020. He was appointed to fill the vacancy created after Erin Mendenhall became Mayor of Salt Lake City. Mano was chosen for the position from among over twenty candidates. He is an architect who had served on the Planning Commission.

This was his first election. Mano was able to garner 51% of the vote on the first round. The new voting method of ranked choice voting did not have to be put into play to determine the winner. He had three challengers in the race with the closest one being at around 24%.

District 5, which is the district Mano represents, includes the Ballpark, Central Ninth, Liberty Wells, and East Liberty Park neighborhoods of Salt Lake City.

Mano is the first Asian American to serve on the City Council in Salt Lake City. He is of Japanese heritage. His great grandparents were immigrants from Japan. He has an uncle who served as a Mayor and Assemblyman in California. Mano's mother's uncle, Tom Shimizu, had previously been on the Salt Lake County Commission.

A member of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL), the oldest and largest Asian American civil rights organization in the United States, Mano is involved in civil rights. He is also a member of several other organizations. He was the architect who designed the Topaz Museum near Delta, Utah, and the Topaz Camp. That is one of the ten American concentration camps which held innocent Japanese Americans as prisoners during World War II because of racism and prejudice.

Mano was born and raised in Sandy, Utah. He graduated from the University of Utah and received a graduate degree in architecture from Harvard University. He comes from a large family which is very supportive of him and his work.

After deciding to run for the position which he held on the City Council, Mano started to campaign. He was knocking on doors of voters in his district one Saturday afternoon. When he returned home, he found that he had received a very angry and hateful email. Someone was replying after seeing the brochure which was left at the home. The person, who is an attorney, was awakened from a nap and was extremely angry about it. He expressed much hatred toward Mano and even his family members.

Mano had recently been a speaker at the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration in Salt Lake City. Because of the hate being exhibited toward Asian Americans because of COVID, Mano had suggested in his talk that people report hate if and when they experienced it. He felt that it was his duty to report the hate filled email.

The story about the hateful email was covered by The Washington Post, The New York Times, NBC, and other local, national, and international news media outlets.

Although he had experienced the hate that can come from political campaigns, Mano worked hard on his campaign to become elected to the City Council. He had many friends, constituents, and family members who supported him during the campaign.

Mano and other incumbents on the Salt Lake City Council were successful in getting elected to continue the work they are doing for the City of Salt Lake. There will also be some new members serving on the City Council.

Darin Mano on Election Night 2021 (Image is author's)

At his election night party, Mano thanked the many people who had helped him during his campaign. He especially highlighted his family. He recognized his mother who had passed away from cancer in February 2021. She had been an inspiration to him and had encouraged him throughout his lifetime. His father and siblings were on hand to lend their support.