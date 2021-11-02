Salt Lake City Has a New Cajun Seafood Restaurant

Good food and nice surroundings

Cajun Boil Restaurant in Salt Lake City (Image is author's)

If you drive down the streets of Salt Lake City, you are likely to see dozens if not hundreds of restaurants. Many are small businesses owned by entrepreneurs who are trying to make a living by serving food to the public. There are all types of different restaurants. You may occasionally find one that is unusual and unique.

I spent a lot of time in Louisiana and the New Orleans area after the Katrina hurricane and the BP oil spill while working for a nonprofit organization which was helping affected people. I came to love the area, the people, and the food. New Orleans has become one of my favorite places to visit. It is a place where Cajun food is usually available in abundance.

The Cajuns, also known as Acadians, are an ethnic group mainly living in the U.S. state of Louisiana. They also live in the Canadian maritimes provinces consisting in part of the descendants of the original Acadian exiles—French-speakers from Acadia in what are now the Maritimes of Eastern Canada. In Louisiana, Acadian and Cajun are often used as broad cultural terms without reference to actual descent from the deported Acadians. Historically, Louisianians of Acadian descent were also considered to be Louisiana Creoles, although Cajun and Creole are often portrayed as separate identities today. Most Cajuns are of French descent. The Cajuns make up a significant portion of south Louisiana's population and have had an enormous impact on the state's culture. [Wikipedia]

While shopping at the Trader Joe's store on 400 South in Salt Lake City one day, I noticed a new Cajun restaurant a few doors away in the strip mall. It had just opened for business. I was anxious to give it a try. My wife and I had the chance to go to the restaurant to have dinner. It was a great experience with really good food and a beautiful ambiance.

The restaurant is new and clean (Image is author's)

The spacious restaurant has some interesting features. One seating area is like it is going inside a ship where tables are placed. The decorations on the walls and ceiling are unusual and beautiful.

A wall looks like the ocean (Image is author's)

A whole wall above some of the booths shows a large screen with video of a moving ocean with sea life in view as if they are swimming above the customers.

The ambiance of the restaurant (Image is author's)

The ceiling in one area is made beautiful with colorful and sparkly decorations hanging down.

The Cajun food was delicious (Image is author's)

There is a wide variety of Cajun food available on the menu. They feature ala carte items which come with corn and potatoes. They also have combination meals with several choices. Side dishes may be ordered as well. Their seafood boils have: Shrimp, Clams, Crawfish, Black and Green Mussels, Calamari, Cuttlefish, Scallops, Snow Crab, Dungeness Crab, Lobster Tail, Whole Lobster, King Crab Legs, and Steamed Oysters. They also have appetizers and baskets which include pork and chicken dishes as well as seafood choices. The food can be spicy, but you can order medium or mild flavors.

To make it easier to eat the Cajun food, they provide plastic gloves which may be used. They also have plenty of paper towels on the table, and they bring a bucket for disposing of the shells.

The restaurant flyer (Image is author's)

The staff and servers were very pleasant. They were kind and helpful as they served the patrons who had come into the new restaurant.

We had the chance as we were leaving to speak with the owner who appeared to be working on some books. He also welcomed people into the restaurant and thanked patrons for coming.

The Cajun Boil Restaurant located at 618 East 400 South in Salt Lake City is now having their Grand Opening. We really enjoyed our dinner there and will be going again. I would highly recommend making a visit there to enjoy some good Cajun food in a wonderful atmosphere.