Taiko Drummers Show Coming to Kingsbury Hall

At The University of Utah

Taiko Group (Image in the public domain)

Taiko drums are generally large instruments which are very loud. They provide a popular type of entertainment in Japan and the Japanese culture. There are a number of taiko drum groups in many areas of the United States. Salt Lake City and Ogden have groups which regularly perform in the local areas for various programs.

This is a description of taiko from Wikipedia.

Taiko are a broad range of Japanese percussion instruments. In Japanese, the term refers to any kind of drum, but outside Japan, it is used specifically to refer to any of the various Japanese drums called wadaiko and to the form of ensemble taiko drumming more specifically called kumi-daiko. The process of constructing taiko varies between manufacturers, and the preparation of both the drum body and skin can take several years depending on the method. [Wikipedia]

Kingsbury Hall on the University of Utah campus will be the location of a taiko concert on Friday evening, November 5, 2021. The group which will perform is called On ensemble. They are recognized as a popular taiko group which infuses taiko with different musical influences such as jazz and rock.

The group was established in 2002 and is highly respected in the taiko world. The leaders are Shoji Kameda and Masato Baba, who were childhood friends. Others in the group are Abe Lagrimas Jr. and Elen Hunter-Ishikawa.

They have been called "an exciting taiko ensemble looking at new ways to apply traditional Japanese drums" by Modern Drummer Magazine. They were the first American taiko group invited to perform at the National Theater of Japan in the Nihon no Taiko, which is a prestigious concert series.

Many outstanding performers have been on stage at Kingsbury Hall. They also have had local performing arts companies at the theater such as the Utah Symphony and Utah Opera, Ballet West, and Repertory Dance Theater.

Kingsbury Hall Presents became UtahPresents in 2015. They are a multi-disciplinary presenter which brings ediverse artistic and cultural experiences to the University of Utah campus and Salt Lake City.

The On Ensemble taiko drum group offers a chance for the Salt Lake City community to enjoy a favorite entertainment form of Japan and the Japanese culture.

[Source: Wikipedia, www.onensemble.org]