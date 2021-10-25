Winter Is on Its Way, and the Leaves Are Falling

It's time to get ready for the snow

Falling leaves (Image is author's)

Salt Lake City and surrounding areas are places where the four distinct seasons of the year are evident. With winter weather on its way and some snow storms already having hit the valley and the mountains, winter sports enthusiasts are getting excited. The ski resorts in the nearby mountains may be able to open early this year as snow has started to accumulate for them.

With the drought a problem, everyone is happy to see the rain and snow come to Utah. It will help the water problem considerably and bring some relief.

The Autumn leaves are falling so it means that residents who have enjoyed the beautiful Autumn leaves must now gather up the leaves to dispose of them. There will be bags and bags of the leaves put into garbage bins throughout the valley.

Autumn leaves in Utah canyons (Image is author's)

The drives up to the canyon to see the Autumn leaves were enjoyable. It will soon be too late to see the beautiful leaves of many colors in the mountains. The leaves are beginning to disappear from the trees as winter is approaching. The wind, rain, and snow cause the leaves to fall perhaps prematurely.

Red leaves in the canyon (Image is author's)

People are getting out their winter coats and have started to wear boots as the weather has gotten cooler recently. The changes which winter brings are fast approaching. The snow has already started and is most welcome in the Salt Lake Valley.

Snow on the hillside in Salt Lake City (Image is author's)

Are we ready for winter and the snow? Perhaps we still have some things that need to be done such as raking up the Autumn leaves.