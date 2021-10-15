A Chinese Story Will be Told in a West Valley Theater

Check out the live musical performance

Gold Mountain is a new musical which is being presented by Utah Shakespeare Festival in West Valley City from November 4-20, 2021.

The musical show was written by Jason Ma. It is directed by Alan Muraoka with choreography by Billy Bustamante. Music direction is by Amanda Morton.

Gold Mountain is a new original musical. It tells a love story set against the backdrop of the construction of the first transcontinental railroad. It was a huge event in American history when the East and the West were connected by the railroads joining at Promontory Point in Utah. It took place at Corinne, near Brigham City. The line was officially completed on May 10, 1869.

There were stories of gold in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in 1866. People wanted to partake in the riches by finding gold. Thousands of Chinese men flocked to the United States to partake in the gold rush and try to find their fortune in Gold Mountain. Many then went to work for the railroads. It was not an easy life.

This musical play tells some of their story as immigrants trying to enjoy some of the wealth which Gold Mountain was thought to provide. The story celebrates the immigrant spirit of the Chinese railroad workers who helped build that railroad. It also brings in love and the self sacrifice of a team of immigrant workers.

This performance will be held at West Valley Arts.

What is West Valley Arts?

It is gallery exhibits, artist talks, workshops, and performances that bring local, regional, national, and international visual artists, curators, performers, musicians, poets, actors, thinkers, and doers to West Valley.

It is integral to West Valley's place as the most diverse city in the state, and helping to draw visitors from across the city, county, and state to events like the Wasatch International Food Festival, Day of the Dead Celebration, and two concert series to share in that diversity.

It is world class theatre at the Harman Theatre, where shows are produced using local professional talent as well as the Tony Award-winning Utah Shakespeare Festival.

Since 2004, West Valley Arts has supported West Valley's rich history of public art, festivals, concerts, cultural programming, and now top-tier theatre.

A friend of mine is on the Board of the Utah Shakespeare Festival. He is involved in theater in Utah. The Utah Shakespeare Festival is held each year in Cedar City. This is a chance to experience live theater in the Salt Lake City area with a musical promoted by the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

Although the COVID pandemic is not over yet, live theater is available in Salt Lake City. Attending a live performance is a good way to enjoy life.