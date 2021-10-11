Salt Lake City, UT

Suspect Arrested in Killing of a University of Utah Football Player

S. F. Mori

It appears to be a tragic case of being in the wrong place

University of Utah Stadium(Image is author's)

The University of Utah football stadium is visible from my home in Salt Lake City, and I am interested in the games played there. When the stadium lights are on, I can see them. I don't personally attend many of their games, but I have close family members who are huge University of Utah fans. They have attended almost all the home football games for many years. They were saddened at the death of a University of Utah football player recently. Now a suspect has been arrested.

Some of my family and friends were at the University of Utah game on September 25, 2021. It was a home game, but it was played in the afternoon so there were no stadium lights. Utah played Washington State University and won 24 to 13. The Utah fans were happy with the outcome, of course. They had watched Aaron Lowe play in that game. He died later that night.

Aaron Lowe was a sophomore defensive back on the University of Utah football team. After playing in the football game that day, he had gone to a party that evening at a home in the Sugar House area of Salt Lake City. He was shot and killed around midnight. A young woman was wounded at the same time and was in critical condition. They had been shot multiple times. A suspect was being sought by the police.

Lowe’s teammates and coach expressed shock and sympathy to Lowe's family. They told of how great a person he was and how they would miss him on the team.

Two high school football players from Mesquite, Texas, had gone to the University of Utah to play football. Lowe and his friend, Ty Jordan, were those players. Now they are gone. Both were killed by guns. Jordan was shot in the hip while he was home in Texas last December. His death was ruled an accident.

Lowe wore the number 22 this season on his football jersey in honor of Jordan, who had that number when he played on the university team. Neither will play football in the U's stadium again, but they will be remembered by those who knew them. Their lives were cut short too soon.

University of Utah Stadium(Image is author's)

Now someone has been arrested for the killing. It was a man who took a gun from someone else and shot Lowe and the female victim. This suspect has had multiple arrests and most likely should not have been roaming free. He obviously is a dangerous person. He may not have been invited to the party. Some people who had not been invited were asked to leave. Apparently, Lowe and the woman were shot while they were outside.

Perhaps if they had left minutes earlier, they might have been spared from the shooting. They were at the wrong place at the wrong time. Whether or not the suspect knew who Lowe was had not been reported.

College should be a time of fun. Football players on their university team are participating fully in the activities of college life. They are generally well liked and appreciated for their efforts on behalf of their university. They are enjoying life as they pursue an education and better themselves. They do not deserve to die of tragic circumstances at that young age.

Parties held after a university football game or other sporting events should be safe. There should not be shootings. It is unfortunate that young people cannot be safe at such occasions. It is sad when young lives are taken in this manner.

The University of Utah lost another football player due to a senseless shooting incident. Although the suspect is in custody, there are many unanswered questions about the murder.

[Reference: Deseret News]

