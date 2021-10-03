Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Asian Festival Held in Sandy

S. F. Mori

The festival featured Asian culture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twgFl_0cFpixvE00
Taiko Drummers from Salt Lake City Performed(Image is author's)

Celebrating heritage is a way to express remembrance and appreciation for the past. The Utah Asian Festival is an Asian cultural event which was started in 1977 to celebrate Asian heritage. It is a community event for the public which was held on October 4, 2021, at the Mountain America Expo Center.

The festival was sponsored by the Asian Association of Utah and OCA Utah with most Asian American organizations in the state participating. Two of the major corporate sponsors were State Farm and Zions Bank, which both had booths at the festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E8CpY_0cFpixvE00
Kendo and Laido School put on a demonstration(Image is author's)

There was entertainment held throughout the day with many dancers, singers, and various other groups performing. The Salt Lake Kendo and Laido School put on a presentation of Japanese swordsmanship. The Salt Lake Taiko Drummers performed. An hour long program of K-pop dancers culminated the day's entertainment. Some anime characters were present to participate in cosplay (costume play).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKBet_0cFpixvE00
K-pop dancers(Image is author's)

K-pop is short for Korean popular music. It was started in South Korea as part of their culture. The dance form is very popular among young people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VlH2L_0cFpixvE00
The Taiwan Booth was one of many booths(Image is author's)

The Taiwan Booth was one of several community booths which highlighted the Asian culture and heritage. A booth from the Health Department had personnel available to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone who needed them. Asian food was available for purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIno0_0cFpixvE00
Salt Lake City Councilman Darin Mano gave remarks(Image is author's)

Community leaders were on hand to speak to the group in attendance. Darin Mano, Salt Lake City Council Member, spoke in the afternoon. Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto and Representative Karen Kwan spoke to the group in the morning.

Heritage is an important part of life. Celebrating diversity through community events such as festivals is an enjoyable way to spend time on a weekend.

