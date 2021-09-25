Enjoy The Scenes In Your Neighborhood

There are interesting things to see close by

Pink clouds with the sunset (Image is author's)

The COVID-19 pandemic which has lasted for a year and a half has caused many changes to life as we knew it. What we thought was normal life came to almost a standstill as self isolation and social distancing became the way of life for most of the United States and even the entire world. Many people seldom went outdoors except for essential items such as shopping for groceries.

People were unable to visit with family members and friends. Schools were closed with teaching being done online. Many businesses closed or had workers doing remote work. ZOOM meetings became the norm. Church buildings were closed. Grocery stores and other essential services stayed open. Sports and entertainment were put on hold.

Then conditions and restrictions were eased somewhat for a time.

People were encouraged to go outside for a walk to get some fresh air even during the early part of the pandemic. Nature and sunshine were available with or without social distancing and mask wearing. Just looking outside to enjoy the beauties of nature was possible if going out was not desired.

Flowers are in most neighborhoods during the summer (Image is author's)

Trees, bushes, greenery, and flowers of all types have been available in yards and neighborhoods. They can brighten the day and bring joy to life even during a pandemic or times of hardship.

Scene showing Salt Lake City and Mountains (Image is author's)

Whether you live in a city or in the country, there are views which can add interest and enjoyment to life. The blue sky and white clouds along with mountains form a backdrop for cities and towns.

Deer across the street (Image is author's)

A deer in the yard or across the street is not common for most neighborhoods, but they may appear at various times if there are canyons or mountains close by. They wander around looking for food. Some people say they are not able to have gardens at their homes because the deer come and eat the plants and vegetables.

A family of quail and friends (Image is author's)

Birds of all types can be seen. Many people become bird watchers and find interest in feeding birds at their homes or in parks. The birds may come in groups such as quail or alone. They might feed together with other birds or they might chase each other away.

Hummingbird and Feeder (Image is author's)

Tiny hummingbirds are fun to watch. Sometimes they are brave and go very close to people. Their thin beaks find the holes where they are able to feed on the sweet nectar of sugar and water which humans provide for them.

A cat makes a good pet (Image is author's)

Anyone who has pets or has neighbors with pets can enjoy these animals. They often provide entertainment and keep people from getting bored, especially during the pandemic.

Sunset Colors (Image is author's)

Most people are able to enjoy sunsets which light up the sky in the evening hours with beautiful colors and designs.

Life is for us to enjoy even during a pandemic. There is a beautiful world out there if we look out and open our eyes to the landscape and wonders of nature.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.