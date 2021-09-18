Have You Checked Out The Salt Lake City Restaurants Around 9th and 9th?

There are a lot of good places to eat in that area

Celebrating the 9th and 9th Street Festival (the 28th)

September 18. 2021 | 10am - 6pm

900 South & 900 East, SLC, UT

It's FREE. Bring the dog, the kids, the stroller.

Whether you make (or made) it to the 9th and 9th Street Festival in Salt Lake City on September 18, 2021, or not, you might want to consider trying out some of the restaurants in that area of the city. There are many fine and fun eating establishments in that location.

Liberty Park in Salt Lake City (Image in the public domain)

9th and 9th is a neighborhood in Salt Lake City, Utah, located two blocks east of Liberty Park. The area gets its name from the intersection of 900 South and 900 East. The neighborhood is known for its local shops, restaurants, cafes and other small businesses that lie along 900 South. It is a popular residential area for students and upper-income families due to its walkability, along with its proximity to Downtown and the University of Utah campus. It contains one of the private school campuses of Rowland Hall. [From Wikipedia]

The neighborhood of 9th and 9th has become a popular place to eat in Salt Lake City. There are many restaurants in that immediate neighborhood and for several blocks surrounding the area. Many people go to restaurants in that area for dinner, lunch, breakfast, or desserts.

Here are some of the restaurants in the immediate area of 9th and 9th:

Mazza (912 East 900 South), Pizza Nono (925 East 900 South), Pago (878 South 900 East), Publik Kitchen (931 E 900 South),Thai Garden Bistro (868 East 900 South)

The following are restaurants listed as being in the neighborhood of 9th and 9th although they may be several blocks away:

Granary Bakehouse (1059 East 900 South), Kyoto Japanese Restaurant (1080 East 1300 South), Manoli's (402 East 900 South), Pig and A Jelly Jar (401 East 900 South), Tradition (501 East 900 South), Tsunami (1059 E 900 So)

Eating out is a favorite pastime of many people in the Salt Lake City area. Visiting 9th and 9ths to find a good place to eat should be an enjoyable experience. I have not been to all the restaurants listed here, but I have tried some of them. The ones that I have been to on the lists above have been good.

