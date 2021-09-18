Salt Lake City, UT

Mirror Lake is a Good Place To Visit in Utah

S. F. Mori

It is a beautiful area not too far from Salt Lake City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UhQLF_0bzph6ec00
Mirror Lake(Image is author's)

People have been wanting to travel since the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented that from happening for over a year. Now that travel restrictions have been eased somewhat, people are traveling more. There are still millions of people who will not get on an airplane because of COVID, but they want to get outdoors. Traveling to a site not far from home is desirable for many.

For those who live in the Salt Lake Valley and areas beyond, there are many beautiful and enjoyable places to visit which are an easy drive away. Getting the family or friends into a car and driving to a recreation or scenic spot is a simple matter for most residents of Utah.

One area which is a beautiful spot not far from the Salt Lake Valley is Mirror Lake. This is an area which is in the Uinta Mountains and has a lake. It can be visited for the day or camping is available. It is a popular recreation area. The drive to and around Mirror Lake provides scenic beauty where tall pine trees and greenery abound. Rocks also add to the landscape for added interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pp6Bq_0bzph6ec00
Mirror Lake(Image is author's)

Weekends may find crowds at Mirror Lake, but it seems to be an area that is generally not too over populated. It is a place to enjoy beautiful scenery in a tranquil setting in the mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zH4uc_0bzph6ec00
Mirror Lake(Image is author's)

Driving up to the mountain areas in Utah provides a chance to get away from the heat of the city and lower elevations during the summer. As fall approaches, the mountains will soon be abreast with the bright yellow, orange, red, and brown colors of Autumn. There could even be an early snowfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RrIE_0bzph6ec00
Road to Mirror Lake(Image is author's)

Driving up through the canyons in the Uinta Mountains is a nice ride through picturesque views and areas as well as small towns. Mirror Lake is a place which everyone can enjoy.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
482 followers

More from S. F. Mori

Salt Lake City, UT

Enjoy The Scenes In Your Neighborhood

Pink clouds with the sunset(Image is author's) The COVID-19 pandemic which has lasted for a year and a half has caused many changes to life as we knew it. What we thought was normal life came to almost a standstill as self isolation and social distancing became the way of life for most of the United States and even the entire world. Many people seldom went outdoors except for essential items such as shopping for groceries.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The City Creek Road is Back To Normal After a Horrific Crash

Car recovered from City Creek Canyon(Image is author's) Residents who live near the road which turns off 11th Avenue down City Creek Canyon in Salt Lake City, Utah, may have seen the commotion in that area late on Wednesday night, September 15, 2021. They most likely did not know what had happened or what was happening. There were dozens of police and fire vehicles with a few ambulances on the road above and on a service road below. They all left around midnight except for a few police cars which appeared to have stayed through the night.

Read full story
2 comments
Utah State

Asian Festival of Utah Will Be Held on October 2, 2021

Announcement of Utah Asian Festival 2021(Image in the public domain) Saturday, October 2, 2021, is slated as the date for the Asian Festival of Utah. It will be held in Sandy at the Mountain America Expo Center. It is free and open to the public. There is free parking available at the venue.

Read full story
Utah State

Enjoy a Round of Golf in Utah

Golfing with deer on the golf course(Image is author's) Golfing is one of my favorite activities. It is a pastime where you can get out and enjoy nature along with good friends. It is something that we have been able to do throughout the pandemic even while other venues might have been closed.

Read full story
Utah State

Riding ATVs In The Uinta Mountains of Utah

Autumn Leaves High in the Uinta Mountains(Image is author's) My friend called and invited me to join a group of old friends to go riding ATVs in the Uinta Mountains. It is something that they regularly do in the St. George area. They had picked a fairly close to home location this time since they all live in the Salt Lake Valley.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Have You Checked Out The Salt Lake City Restaurants Around 9th and 9th?

There are a lot of good places to eat in that area. Celebrating the 9th and 9th Street Festival (the 28th) It's FREE. Bring the dog, the kids, the stroller. Whether you make (or made) it to the 9th and 9th Street Festival in Salt Lake City on September 18, 2021, or not, you might want to consider trying out some of the restaurants in that area of the city. There are many fine and fun eating establishments in that location.

Read full story
2 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

An Accident That Should Not Have Happened

Crash scene in the morning before recovery of the car(Image is author's) Some news happened near my home the other night. I was able to witness the aftermath first hand although I did not know at the time what had happened There were dozens of fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars with their bright red and blue lights flashing for hours. A helicopter also came and circled the area.

Read full story
2 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Flashing Red Lights After a Car Crash Across From Capitol Hill

What had happened was not known until the next morning. Scene of crash at night(Image is author's) It was just after 10 pm on Wednesday night, September 15, when we first noticed the flashing red lights across the way. It was at the top of the hill coming down the one way road by City Creek Canyon in Salt Lake City. The road comes out near the Capitol. There were multiple vehicles with their red and blue lights flashing. They appeared to be fire engines, ambulances, and police cars. There was no regular traffic going down the road as is normal. The road had been blocked to let no traffic through.

Read full story
Utah State

A BYU Cosmo Mascot Wrote a Book About Being Gay

Cosmo The Cougar Mascot(Image in the public domain) Cosmo the Cougar is the mascot for the Brigham Young University (BYU) athletic teams. He is present and prominent at the football and basketball games at BYU as well as sometimes at other events. He has been an important part of BYU sports for many decades.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The 9th and 9th Street Festival is on September 18, 2021

A couple of years ago when my wife and I moved to Salt Lake City, we heard about the area of the city called 9th and 9th. It is where 9th South and 9th East intersect. We were told that there were great restaurants in and around that area of the city. We have been there and tried some of them. It is a good place to get dinner, lunch, or even breakfast.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

My Grandson Heard Shots Fired on the U Campus

University of Utah(Image in the public domain) My grandson was in his dorm room on the campus of the University of Utah when he heard the gun shots that killed Lauren McCluskey in a parking lot. McCluskey was a twenty-one year old senior at the university when she was shot and killed outside a residence hall on the campus. She was a track star at the U and was from Washington state. A man she had dated briefly had murdered her on October 22, 2018.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Homeless and Disadvantaged in Salt Lake City Are Being Helped at Pamela's Place

Pamela's Place in Salt Lake City(Image in the public domain) A friend of mine said that she recently started working at Pamela's Place. She talked about the good work they do there. It is a center which is named in honor of Pamela Atkinson, who has long been an advocate in Salt Lake City for homeless and disadvantaged people. Since I have heard of the work done by Pamela Atkinson for years and have met her, I was interested in the work that is going on there.

Read full story
3 comments
Utah State

Remembering a 9/11 Victim From Utah

The Pentagon(Image is author's) Although I cannot say that I remember Brady Kay Howell because I did not know him personally, he deserves to be remembered. He was a young man when he became a victim of 9/11. He died at the Pentagon after a plane flew into a corner of the building where he was working.

Read full story
2 comments

BYU Dance Programs Scheduled

Brigham Young University Sign(Image in the public domain) The dance program at Brigham Young University (BYU) has become an important part of my life since my granddaughter has been enrolled in the dance program there. The concerts put on by the dance program at BYU are professional and enjoyable. The live shows were put on hold for a while, but they have returned with their regular performances.

Read full story
Sandy, UT

My Remembrance of 9/11

9/11 Remembrance(Image in the public domain) For those who were adults or older children when September 11, 2001, happened, we remember. It has been twenty years since that horrific day when terrorists attacked the United States using commercial airplanes as their weapons.

Read full story
5 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

There Is Construction Going On All Over Salt Lake City

Salt Lake Temple Renovation and Construction Project(Image is author's) In the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, is a massive construction project. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been renovating and updating some of its temples throughout the world. Now it is the turn for the Salt Lake Temple. Construction crews and equipment are all around the Temple Square area. The Temple looks different as it is getting its facelift.

Read full story
2 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

The McCluskey Center Honors Murdered U Coed

University of Utah(Image in the public domain) Recently, I met a young woman who is working at the McCluskey Center for Violence Prevention at the University of Utah. I had not seen a lot of fanfare about the Center being operating, but they are busy at work to keep students safer at the university.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The Plight of the Homeless in Salt Lake City

Homeless in Salt Lake City(Image is author's) Whenever you are driving along the streets of Salt Lake City, it is quite possible that you will see homeless encampments or individuals living on the street. They are often seen in places where there are empty buildings or areas of less traffic. The homeless many times are using small tents as their place of abode. They may congregate in certain parts of the city. Then they may move either by choice or by force to other areas.

Read full story
12 comments
Moab, UT

George Takei Visits Moab for Music Concert

The Moab Music Festival had a concert featuring George Takei. Anyone who is or was a fan of Star Trek knows the name of George Takei. As a young actor in the 1960s, Takei was cast as one of the characters on the Star Ship U.S.S. Enterprise. The science fiction show had the crew on a mission to explore the galaxy and defend the United Federation of Planets. The television series ran from 1966 to 1969, and movies were made later. Star Trek continues to have a large fan base.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy