An Accident That Should Not Have Happened

It was where a road ended

Crash scene in the morning before recovery of the car (Image is author's)

Some news happened near my home the other night. I was able to witness the aftermath first hand although I did not know at the time what had happened There were dozens of fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars with their bright red and blue lights flashing for hours. A helicopter also came and circled the area.

We and neighbors watched the scene but did not have a clue as to what had occurred.

Scene the night of the accident (Image is author's)

The next morning we heard that there had been an accident in the City Creek Canyon just off 11th Avenue and B Street in Salt Lake City. Although many automobile accidents are a result of poor judgment and should not have occurred, this one definitely should not have happened. I don't know if a similar accident has ever happened in that area. It seemed to be the result of excessive speeding.

That is a place where 11th Avenue ends. A person traveling on that street must turn right onto a one way road which is there for motorized traffic on one side and pedestrians or bicycles on the other side. The road is regularly used for people taking walks, bicycle rides, or jogging. It comes out just above the Utah State Capitol.

After 10 pm on Wednesday, September 15, there were emergency vehicles at the top of the street on 11th Avenue with dozens more below on a service road from Memory Grove up to City Creek Canyon. Flashlights were visible on the hillside as if people were searching the area.

A car had apparently been speeding down 11th Avenue when it failed to make the turn at the end of the road. It went through the guardrail and down the canyon. It came to a stop in some bushes half way down the hillside.

Police and fire personnel had been searching the hillside in the dark. They had rescued two people, one who had been ejected and one who was still in the car. They were both taken to the hospital in very serious or critical condition.

When we looked on the hillside in the morning, we could see a few people walking around. We did not see a car until it was later removed from the bushes where it had stopped. The car was visible when they started to pull it up the hill to the waiting tow truck. It was totally demolished and did not look like a car at all. It was reported later to be a Tesla.

Recovery of the crashed car (Image is author's)

The car was slowly dragged up the hill where it was taken away on the waiting tow truck.

Scene of guardrail after the crash was cleared (Image is author's)

The area at the top of the hill where the car left the road has a guardrail which they hit. There was a utility pole next to the guardrail, but they missed that.

Area where the car went after crashing (Image is author's)

After they went through the guardrail, the car must have tumbled down the hill until it came to a stop in some bushes. This photo shows how the canyon looked after the car had been taken away. It would hardly be noticeable that anything out of the ordinary had just happened there (unless you saw the guardrail and the opening).

It was a tragic accident which should and could have been avoided. The investigation is ongoing. One victim had not been expected to make it. As of this writing, the condition of the two people who were in the car was not known.

[Note: A prior article was written about this right after it happened. This is additional information about the accident with other photos.]

