Salt Lake City, UT

Flashing Red Lights After a Car Crash Across From Capitol Hill

S. F. Mori

What had happened was not known until the next morning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZSi5_0by9iXCp00
Scene of crash at night(Image is author's)

It was just after 10 pm on Wednesday night, September 15, when we first noticed the flashing red lights across the way. It was at the top of the hill coming down the one way road by City Creek Canyon in Salt Lake City. The road comes out near the Capitol. There were multiple vehicles with their red and blue lights flashing. They appeared to be fire engines, ambulances, and police cars. There was no regular traffic going down the road as is normal. The road had been blocked to let no traffic through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UR1hR_0by9iXCp00
Scene at night(Image is author's)

Some flashlights could be seen of people going down the hill from the upper part of the road where the emergency vehicles were. One fire engine left and went down the hill in the opposite direction of the one way street. It then came up along the small service road which runs from Memory Grove up by City Creek. It was followed by twenty or thirty fire and police vehicles which then parked in that area.

We thought someone had possibly fallen on a dark hike in the canyon or perhaps someone had been reported as lost in that area. There were people on the hillside with flashlights who were obviously searching for someone or some thing. We assumed it could be search and rescue teams. We could hear some talking but did not hear any K-9s.

A helicopter came and circled the area. At first we thought it was a medical transport helicopter, but it did not land. We could not tell if it was a police helicopter or a news helicopter. A couple of times it went down closer to the ground and shined a bright light into the area where people were obviously searching. It left after circling for possibly around an hour.

As we watched, I saw some people taking a stretcher. It was dark and hard to see. They must have been moving a person to an ambulance. Sirens were not heard as ambulances moved in the area. The LDS Hospital is close by the scene.

By the time we went to bed around 12:30 am, most of the fire engines and police cars had left the area. About five police cars remained. The people with flashlights on the hill were no longer there. Some police cars were still there when we awoke in the morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTIza_0by9iXCp00
The scene of the crash in the daylight(Image is author's)

This is the scene of the area in the daylight. People were on that hillside at night with flashlights. There were a few police cars and some emergency vehicles at the top of the hill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JzoaG_0by9iXCp00
The car being recovered(Image is author's)

As we were watching the rescue scene, there was a news story on my phone. It was presumably KSL TV reporting. They said that a couple had been in a car which had crashed the night before on that hillside. They were apparently speeding and did not make the turn. If people are not familiar with that area, they may not know that the road ends there. You can turn right for the one way road to the City Creek area and then the Capitol or you can turn left. Their car had obviously gone down the hill after missing the turn. One person had been ejected from the car. They are both reported to be in serious or critical condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11T0nT_0by9iXCp00
Area where the car went through the guardrail and down the hill(Image is author's)

This is where the car left the road and went through the guardrail. It went down the hill and rested in some bushes half way down.

The car was well hidden until the workers moved it out of the bushes to be brought up to the waiting tow truck. There was also a fire engine on the road at the top of the hill. Seeing the wreckage of the car (which did not resemble a car at all), it is amazing that anyone could have survived.

More details about the crash are not known at this time. It is a sad outcome from a case of possibly going too fast and not being familiar with the road.

[Note: I did not expect to see any breaking news of this type so close to home. It was an unfortunate accident.]

