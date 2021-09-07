The Salt Lake City Cemetery Was Racist

They would not allow Asian Americans in the main part

Salt Lake City Cemetery (Image is author's)

Although this section of the Salt Lake City Cemetery looks like a good location now, it was the undesirable part when people of Japanese heritage were first buried there. People of Japanese descent started to arrive in Utah mainly in the early 1900s when immigrant men came to work mostly in mines and farming. When some of them died in the 1930s and 1940s, they were not allowed to be buried in the main part of the cemetery so another spot was designated as permissible for them. There is a Chinese section adjacent to the Japanese section of the cemetery.

The Salt Lake City Cemetery is located in The Avenues neighborhood of Salt Lake City. There are approximately 120,000 persons buried in the cemetery. Many religious leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and politicians are buried there. The first burial was on September 27, 1847, when a child, Mary Wallace was buried. It was two months after the pioneers had settled in the Salt Lake Valley.

The main section of the Salt Lake City Cemetery is on the other side of the street, below the Japanese section. Because of the undeclared racism against Asians which existed in Utah from the early 1900s through the 1950s and beyond, the people of Asian descent were not allowed to be buried in the main portion of the cemetery. They could be buried in what was then considered to be an undesirable part of the cemetery. It was completely separate from the main part of the cemetery.

Although Chinese laborers were in the State of Utah and helped build the transcontinental railroad which was joined at Promontory Point in Box Elder County on May 10, 1869, there was much discrimination and racism against the Chinese. The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 was passed, which halted Chinese immigration.

That did not stop the Japanese immigrants from coming to the United States with some moving to Utah. Although most immigrants from Japan settled in the West Coast states of California, Washington, and Oregon or in Hawaii, there were some who made their way to Utah.

Some of the Japanese immigrants had married and established families. Their children who were born in the United States were American citizens. There was a Japan Town in Salt Lake City. The businesses there catered to the Japanese people who lived in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas. Some of the people were able to buy land and own their own homes, farms, or businesses.

Then when World War II began, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066. This allowed the military to remove any people from certain areas of the country. The order was not deemed to be necessary in Hawaii where there were around 150,000 people of Japanese descent living. It could have been used against Germans and Italians, but it was a racist action which was enacted only against those of Japanese heritage who were living on the West Coast of the continental United States. The people in Utah were not directly affected by the Order so they were not required to leave their homes.

All the Japanese people, whether immigrants or American citizens, were immediately considered to be enemy aliens. Those who had been serving in the military of the United States were mostly relieved of their duties. Later when the United States wanted more young men to serve in the military, those of Japanese background were requested to join the segregated unit which became known as the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. They were joined by Japanese American young men of the 100th Battalion from Hawaii.

Some young men from Utah and other inland states also joined the 442nd as well as the Military Intelligence Service in the U.S. Army.

More than 800 young men of Japanese heritage lost their lives fighting for the United States during World War II. Those from Utah who died during military service have their names etched on the monument (in the photo above) which was erected in the Japanese section of the Salt Lake Cemetery. The white monument was placed by the Japanese community in Utah after the end of the war.

Salt Lake City Cemetery Clean Up Project (Image is author's)

Unfortunately, racism is still going strong. It should have disappeared by now because people have been proclaiming for years that they are not racist and are against racism. It is past time to curb racism. The fight for equality and justice must be won.

