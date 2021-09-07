Salt Lake City, UT

The Salt Lake City Cemetery Was Racist

S. F. Mori

They would not allow Asian Americans in the main part

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBwKp_0bp2P1gH00
Salt Lake City Cemetery(Image is author's)

Although this section of the Salt Lake City Cemetery looks like a good location now, it was the undesirable part when people of Japanese heritage were first buried there. People of Japanese descent started to arrive in Utah mainly in the early 1900s when immigrant men came to work mostly in mines and farming. When some of them died in the 1930s and 1940s, they were not allowed to be buried in the main part of the cemetery so another spot was designated as permissible for them. There is a Chinese section adjacent to the Japanese section of the cemetery.

The Salt Lake City Cemetery is located in The Avenues neighborhood of Salt Lake City. There are approximately 120,000 persons buried in the cemetery. Many religious leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and politicians are buried there. The first burial was on September 27, 1847, when a child, Mary Wallace was buried. It was two months after the pioneers had settled in the Salt Lake Valley.

The main section of the Salt Lake City Cemetery is on the other side of the street, below the Japanese section. Because of the undeclared racism against Asians which existed in Utah from the early 1900s through the 1950s and beyond, the people of Asian descent were not allowed to be buried in the main portion of the cemetery. They could be buried in what was then considered to be an undesirable part of the cemetery. It was completely separate from the main part of the cemetery.

Although Chinese laborers were in the State of Utah and helped build the transcontinental railroad which was joined at Promontory Point in Box Elder County on May 10, 1869, there was much discrimination and racism against the Chinese. The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 was passed, which halted Chinese immigration.

That did not stop the Japanese immigrants from coming to the United States with some moving to Utah. Although most immigrants from Japan settled in the West Coast states of California, Washington, and Oregon or in Hawaii, there were some who made their way to Utah.

Some of the Japanese immigrants had married and established families. Their children who were born in the United States were American citizens. There was a Japan Town in Salt Lake City. The businesses there catered to the Japanese people who lived in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas. Some of the people were able to buy land and own their own homes, farms, or businesses.

Then when World War II began, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066. This allowed the military to remove any people from certain areas of the country. The order was not deemed to be necessary in Hawaii where there were around 150,000 people of Japanese descent living. It could have been used against Germans and Italians, but it was a racist action which was enacted only against those of Japanese heritage who were living on the West Coast of the continental United States. The people in Utah were not directly affected by the Order so they were not required to leave their homes.

All the Japanese people, whether immigrants or American citizens, were immediately considered to be enemy aliens. Those who had been serving in the military of the United States were mostly relieved of their duties. Later when the United States wanted more young men to serve in the military, those of Japanese background were requested to join the segregated unit which became known as the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. They were joined by Japanese American young men of the 100th Battalion from Hawaii.

Some young men from Utah and other inland states also joined the 442nd as well as the Military Intelligence Service in the U.S. Army.

More than 800 young men of Japanese heritage lost their lives fighting for the United States during World War II. Those from Utah who died during military service have their names etched on the monument (in the photo above) which was erected in the Japanese section of the Salt Lake Cemetery. The white monument was placed by the Japanese community in Utah after the end of the war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVynQ_0bp2P1gH00
Salt Lake City Cemetery Clean Up Project(Image is author's)

Unfortunately, racism is still going strong. It should have disappeared by now because people have been proclaiming for years that they are not racist and are against racism. It is past time to curb racism. The fight for equality and justice must be won.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 23

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
421 followers

More from S. F. Mori

Salt Lake City, UT

Homeless and Disadvantaged in Salt Lake City Are Being Helped at Pamela's Place

Pamela's Place in Salt Lake City(Image in the public domain) A friend of mine said that she recently started working at Pamela's Place. She talked about the good work they do there. It is a center which is named in honor of Pamela Atkinson, who has long been an advocate in Salt Lake City for homeless and disadvantaged people. Since I have heard of the work done by Pamela Atkinson for years and have met her, I was interested in the work that is going on there.

Read full story
Utah State

Remembering a 9/11 Victim From Utah

The Pentagon(Image is author's) Although I cannot say that I remember Brady Kay Howell because I did not know him personally, he deserves to be remembered. He was a young man when he became a victim of 9/11. He died at the Pentagon after a plane flew into a corner of the building where he was working.

Read full story

BYU Dance Programs Scheduled

Brigham Young University Sign(Image in the public domain) The dance program at Brigham Young University (BYU) has become an important part of my life since my granddaughter has been enrolled in the dance program there. The concerts put on by the dance program at BYU are professional and enjoyable. The live shows were put on hold for a while, but they have returned with their regular performances.

Read full story
Sandy, UT

My Remembrance of 9/11

9/11 Remembrance(Image in the public domain) For those who were adults or older children when September 11, 2001, happened, we remember. It has been twenty years since that horrific day when terrorists attacked the United States using commercial airplanes as their weapons.

Read full story
3 comments

A Cosmo The Cougar Wrote a Book About His Life

Cosmo The Cougar Mascot(Image in the public domain) Cosmo the Cougar is the mascot for the Brigham Young University (BYU) athletic teams. He is present at the football and basketball games at BYU and sometimes at other events. He has been an important part of BYU sports for many decades.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

There Is Construction Going On All Over Salt Lake City

Salt Lake Temple Renovation and Construction Project(Image is author's) In the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, is a massive construction project. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been renovating and updating some of its temples throughout the world. Now it is the turn for the Salt Lake Temple. Construction crews and equipment are all around the Temple Square area. The Temple looks different as it is getting its facelift.

Read full story
2 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

The McCluskey Center Honors Murdered U Coed

University of Utah(Image in the public domain) Recently, I met a young woman who is working at the McCluskey Center for Violence Prevention at the University of Utah. I had not seen a lot of fanfare about the Center being operating, but they are busy at work to keep students safer at the university.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The Plight of the Homeless in Salt Lake City

Homeless in Salt Lake City(Image is author's) Whenever you are driving along the streets of Salt Lake City, it is quite possible that you will see homeless encampments or individuals living on the street. They are often seen in places where there are empty buildings or areas of less traffic. The homeless many times are using small tents as their place of abode. They may congregate in certain parts of the city. Then they may move either by choice or by force to other areas.

Read full story
12 comments
Moab, UT

George Takei Visits Moab for Music Concert

The Moab Music Festival had a concert featuring George Takei. Anyone who is or was a fan of Star Trek knows the name of George Takei. As a young actor in the 1960s, Takei was cast as one of the characters on the Star Ship U.S.S. Enterprise. The science fiction show had the crew on a mission to explore the galaxy and defend the United Federation of Planets. The television series ran from 1966 to 1969, and movies were made later. Star Trek continues to have a large fan base.

Read full story
Utah State

Many Phases Of The Utah State Capitol

The Capitol is a popular spot with locals and tourists alike. Utah State Capitol(Image is author's) The dome of the Utah State Capitol can be seen from many areas around downtown Salt Lake City. Sitting at the top of State Street, it is a majestic building where people gather at all times of the day. It is not uncommon to see groups of tourists taking photos on the grounds. There are sometimes wedding parties and high school dance groups there to capture their special occasions at this landmark place.

Read full story

My First Trip To Washington, D.C. Since COVID

The Washington Monument and the 14th Street Bridge(Image is author's) After retiring from full-time work and moving back to Utah three years ago, my trips to Washington, D.C. have become rare. While living in Virginia and working in the nation's capital for the thirteen years prior to returning to Utah, I went to Washington, D.C. from my home in Arlington almost every day. It became very familiar territory. Going to the Capitol and the White House were regular occurrences.

Read full story
Utah State

A Utah Teenager Was a Victim of Ted Bundy

]Disclaimer: This is not a breaking news story. It is a story of interest from Utah in years gone by.]. Ted Bundy became well known as a terrible serial killer who tortured and killed many young women, I read about him in the newspapers. I was not living in Utah at that time, but I saw that some of the people that Bundy killed were in Utah. Bundy was apparently attending the University of Utah.

Read full story
23 comments
Moab, UT

The Japanese American Experience of World War II Will Be Featured In Moab

Moab(Image in the public domain) A beautiful area of red rock in Utah is at Moab. It is a place of scenic majesty to which many tourists from around the world and residents of Utah flock each year.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Explore Some of the Wonders Around Salt Lake City

Utah State Capitol(Image is author's) The Utah State Capitol straight up to the top of State Street in Salt Lake City is a beautiful place to visit. Going inside the building is interesting and educational as much historical information is contained there about each of the counties within the state. The beautiful grounds of the Capitol also offer beauty and peace (unless a demonstration is going on which occurs often on weekends). People regularly go there to take photos.

Read full story
Provo, UT

Head On Crashes are Scary and Can Be Deadly

There were two in Utah days apart, and one person died. Have you ever been driving along or riding in a vehicle when another car suddenly came at you from the opposite direction? It is very scary. My wife was riding in a car with another person on a highway in California years ago when they were driving to an event in a neighboring town. As they were going along the highway, a car suddenly appeared heading right for them. It was coming head on into their lane. Luckily, the friend who was driving had quick reflexes and was able to swerve out of the way immediately. Thankfully, there was no car next to them so they were safe. They were a bit shaken, but otherwise were fine.

Read full story
Utah State

A Huge Rain Storm Came to Utah, But the Smoke Remained

Rain in Salt Lake City(Image is author's) The morning hours which usually bring sunshine and blue skies were dark and gloomy. The rain had started to fall in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas. It turned out to be a huge rainstorm with lightning and thunder in abundance. The rainfall totals were impressive and needed in the drought which exists in Utah at the current time. There was so much rain that there also came with some problems.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City Woman Killed on a Bike Ride

Salt Lake City west side(Image is author's) Guns are produced for the purpose of killing animals and people. Hunters use guns to shoot deer, elk, and birds when it is hunting season. People obtain hunting licenses or permits to shoot and kill animals which they may use for food. It can also be a sport to them. Guns are used to hunt wild animals on African safaris. People take the animals and have them stuffed as trophies.

Read full story
5 comments

Another Call for Asian American Restaurant Owners to Apply for Grants

The COVID-19 pandemic has been known to hit the restaurant and food industry very hard. Many owners of restaurants have suffered as their businesses were negatively and sometimes severely impacted by COVID. The changes which came to life during the pandemic caused people to stay home and not go to restaurants as they normally might have done. Restaurants were closed or had to do only take out. Their bottom line suffered. Now they have largely reopened, but some owners are still struggling.

Read full story
Farmington, UT

Man Dies After Falling From Ride at the Lagoon Amusement Park

Lagoon Amusement Park in Utah(Image in the public domain) It was a totally unusual sight as a woman was video taping scenes around Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, Utah, on a Saturday. Television news stories and the Internet have the video available for view. It shows a man dangling from the Sky Ride at the park. The woman who took the video thought he was a professional stunt man or gymnast. Moments later, he fell to the ground.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy