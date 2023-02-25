Healthy Relationships

Ryan Trincieri

Photo byPixabay

If you and your partner are having a rough time, you might wonder what you can do to help turn things around.

While it’s tempting to avoid talking about the problem or just hope it goes away, communication is vital for relationships and there are strategies that can help make sure that happens.

1. Don’t interrupt

Photo byAndrea Piacquadio

You might be tempted to interrupt your partner, but don’t do it!

Interrupting can make you seem like you are not listening and don’t care about what they’re saying. It can also make them feel like their thoughts and feelings aren’t valued by you.

If your partner feels this way, they will be less likely to open up in the future which means no more good conversations with each other!

2. Use open-ended questions

Photo bycottonbro studio

  • Open-ended questions are questions that require more than one word to answer.
  • They are important because they allow the other person to talk about their feelings and experiences, which can be helpful in building a connection between you and your partner.
  • When asking an open-ended question, try using these phrases:

“Tell me more” or “What do you mean?”

3. Empathize and validate

Empathize and validate your partner’s feelings. When your partner is upset, it can be tempting to tell them that they are wrong or try to change their mind.

But this will only make him/her feel defensive and more resistant to talking about what’s bothering them.

Instead of dismissing your partner’s feelings, empathize with them by saying something like “I can see that this is upsetting for you” or “I know how angry/frustrated/upset this makes me feel.

” This will help show that you understand where they’re coming from without trying to change their perspective!

4. Listen without judgment

Photo byAlex Green

It can be tempting to jump in and offer advice when your partner is talking about something that’s bothering them, but this can shut down the conversation and make them feel like they aren’t being heard.

Instead of rushing in with solutions, try listening closely and asking questions if necessary.

If you do decide to share your opinion after hearing everything they have to say (and only then), make sure it’s done respectfully: don’t interrupt or judge what they have said; keep any judgments about how they said it out of sight; and don’t assume that whatever happened in their past will affect how things turn out now or even next week.

You may not know how long-lasting an impact an experience might have had on someone else until you ask questions about it!

5. Learn to ask the right questions

Photo byPixabay

  • Ask open-ended questions. Open-ended questions are those that require more than a yes or no answer, such as “What do you think about this?” They help your partner feel safe enough to share their true feelings with you.
  • Use the 5 W’s (who, what, where, when, and why). These are good tools for getting at the heart of something in order to understand it better and they’re especially useful when asking someone how they feel about something.
  • Asking questions like “Who were you talking to?” or “Where did you go?” will help bring out details that may have been left unsaid otherwise.* Encourage them by saying things like “Tell me more.” This gives them permission to keep going without feeling pressured into stopping midstream just because they’ve said all there is on their mind already.
  • Don’t try too hard; trust that sometimes silence can be golden! Sometimes people need time alone after sharing something important because it takes time for everyone involved (including ourselves) to process what’s been said before moving forward again together comfortably

Final words

If you’re looking for ways to improve your communication in your relationship, try these tips.

They may seem simple, but they can make a big difference in how well you understand each other and what each person is feeling.

Remember that good communication is about more than just listening to it’s also about knowing how to ask the right questions at the right time!

