Small Choices That Equal Big Changes

Photo by cottonbro studio

In the past few years, I’ve made a lot of changes in my life.

Some have been big ones and some have been small.

But all of them have added up to make me happier, healthier, and more productive than ever before.

The secret to making these changes?

It’s as simple as making one good decision every day for 30 days straight.

Start with your morning routine

Photo by Acharaporn Kamornboonyarush

The first step to a better life is to start your day right.

The morning is one of the most important parts of your day, and it’s when you can make a big impact on how successful or productive your day will be.

In fact, research shows that people who have a routine for waking up feeling more energized than those who don’t and they’re also likely to have more success in other areas of their lives!

But if your mornings are anything like mine (or anyone else’s), then chances are good that most days begin with some combination of rushing around and trying not to miss anything important while simultaneously getting dressed and eating breakfast all at once.

This isn’t ideal for anyone involved.

You probably feel rushed and anxious about having enough time.

Meanwhile, whoever else is sharing this space with you might also feel rushed and anxious because there’s no way around it you gotta get going!

And even worse than feeling stressed out?

Waking up feeling tired from lack of sleep because all night long someone kept hitting snooze instead of actually getting up when their alarm went off…

Understand that success isn’t a destination

Photo by Valentin Antonucci

The truth is that success isn’t a destination.

It’s an ongoing journey that requires you to continually learn, grow and evolve.

The goal isn’t to get there but rather to enjoy the process of getting there and if your goal is just to get there (to the finish line), then it’s likely that you won’t enjoy much of what happens along the way.

The best part about working towards something big?

It’s never over once you achieve your goal; rather, it becomes part of who you are and how others perceive you as well as their expectations for future results from your efforts and time invested in learning new skills or improving existing ones.

So while some might see this as pressure or stressors in their lives and they may be right!

I think we can all agree that these things are worth putting up with because they lead us closer to our goals while also helping us improve ourselves along with those around us!

Do something every day that doesn’t feel like work

You might be thinking, “Okay, but what if I don’t really enjoy anything?”

That’s okay!

You can still do it anyway.

Think about a hobby or activity you used to enjoy but have been neglecting lately maybe it’s playing guitar, or going for walks in the woods.

Or maybe there are things you’ve never tried before but would like to try now:

karate lessons?

Learning how to cook?

Taking dance classes?

Whatever sounds fun and interesting is fair game!

If it sounds like something that would make your life better, then do it!

If not…well…you’ll just have some extra time on your hands that could be spent doing other things instead (like watching TV).

Don’t overcomplicate things, just do what works

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

When it comes to making big changes in your life, don’t overcomplicate things.

Just do what works.

Don’t be afraid to try something new and don’t worry about the details. Just do it!

Don’t overthink it; just go for it!

You can always change your mind later if need be.

Don’t let fear stop you from taking action now just do it!

Your daily choices lead to big changes in the future

Photo by Andres Ayrton

When you think about your future, what do you see?

Are the pictures in your head pleasant ones or are they filled with worry and anxiety?

It can be difficult to imagine positive outcomes when we’re faced with challenges and obstacles on a daily basis.

But there are small choices that can lead to big changes in our lives choices that set us up for success rather than failure.

The first step toward making these small changes is recognizing how much control we have over our own lives.

You might feel like luck plays too large a role in determining whether or not something goes right or wrong, but the truth is that luck only has as much power as we allow it to have over us!

If something bad happens (like getting stuck in traffic), remember: there was nothing I could do about it anyway!

It’s important not just because it helps us feel better but also because this kind of thinking leads directly to making better decisions going forward (not getting stuck again!).

Final words

Success isn’t a destination, it’s a journey.

And the small choices you make every day will have an impact on where that journey takes you.

Successful people don’t necessarily have more willpower than everyone else they just know how to use their time wisely and make good decisions about what matters most in life.

If there’s anything we can learn from them, it’s this: Don’t overcomplicate things just do what works!

