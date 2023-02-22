Lifestyle Factors Contribute To Struggles

Photo by Karolina Grabowska

If you are having trouble managing your finances, it’s important to understand why.

You may have discovered that your income is not as steady as you thought it would be or that unexpected expenses have cropped up.

You may be spending money on things that aren’t important to your future plans or even just making poor financial decisions because of a lack of information or experience.

The first step toward improving your situation is being honest with yourself about what factors are contributing to your current financial struggles and how they can be improved.

1. Think about why you are having trouble managing your finances

It’s important to understand why you’re having trouble managing your finances.

You may be dealing with a mental health issue such as depression or anxiety, which can adversely affect your ability to make good decisions.

Depression and anxiety are common causes of financial problems, but there are other factors that can contribute as well:

A history of trauma (such as childhood abuse)

Substance use disorder (drugs or alcohol)

Lack of education about money management skills

2. Describe your situation in detail

You should include details of your situation.

If possible, include a timeline of what has happened and the steps you have taken to resolve it.

Additionally, list all assets and liabilities you have in order to get an accurate picture of how much money is flowing out versus flowing in (and where).

3. Look at the details of your financial situation

Look at the details of your financial situation.

What are your current income and expenses?

How much money do you make each month, and what does it all go to? (For example rent, groceries, and car payments.)

Have there been any major changes in this area recently — a raise or bonus, the birth of a child, or another family member requiring additional resources?

That could affect how much money is coming in or going out.

If so, what has changed since then that might help explain why things aren’t going as well as they should be right now?

4. Consider your debt and savings balance

You need to look at your debt and savings balance.

How much money do you owe?

How much money do you have in savings?

What is your net worth, or how many assets (e.g., property) minus liabilities (e.g., credit card debt)?

Are there unnecessary expenses that can be cut out of the budget, such as cable TV or eating out too often?

5. Identify the factors

To identify the factors that are contributing to your financial struggles, consider the following questions:

What is my spending like?

How much money do I make and how much does it cost to live in my area?

Do I have any debt or credit card balances that are keeping me from saving money?

6. Be realistic when planning for the future

Do not spend money you don’t have.

If you can’t afford to buy something, do not buy it.

Even if others offer to help with payments and such, remember that this is still a loan and will need to be repaid at some point in time (and by then who knows what interest rates will be).

Do not borrow money from friends or family members unless absolutely necessary because these people will expect repayment when they ask for it — and sometimes even when they don’t ask for it!

They may also have different ideas about what constitutes “absolutely necessary” than yours does; so keep your eyes open for any signs of trouble before agreeing on anything financial with anyone else besides yourself.

Don’t make promises that cannot be kept.

It’s easy enough just say yes but later find yourself unable to fulfill them due to either lack of resources/time/energy etc. This could result in embarrassment or worse yet resentment towards those involved whether friends family member colleague etc.

Final words

If you’re having trouble managing your finances, it is important, to be honest with yourself about the situation.

This will help you identify the factors contributing to your financial struggles and make plans for the future that are realistic given those factors.

It can also be helpful to talk with others who have been through similar situations so that they can offer advice on how they overcame them.

