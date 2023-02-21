Simple Lifestyle Changes Help Lose Weight

Photo by SHVETS production

Simple lifestyle changes can help you lose weight and keep it off.

There are many popular diets that can make you lose weight quickly while leaving you. hungry and deprived.

But why lose weight to recover?

To maintain weight loss permanently, it is best to lose weight slowly.

Many experts say you don’t need a ‘diet’ to do this. Instead, the key is to make simple modifications to your lifestyle.

One pound of fat – equals 3500 calories.

You can lose about a pound per week by cutting 500 calories a day through dietary changes and exercise.

If you just need to maintain your current weight, cutting 100 calories a day is enough to keep most adults from gaining an extra 1–2 pounds per year.

Use one or more of the following simple and painless strategies to help you lose weight without ‘dieting’

Close the kitchen at night

Set a time to stop eating so you don’t indulge in late dinners or mindless snacks while watching TV.

Choose your liquid calories wisely

Photo by Michael Morse

Sugary drinks store calories but do not reduce appetite or solid foods.

Quench your thirst with water, sparkling water, skim or fat-free milk, or some 100% fruit juice.

If you’re hungry between meals, try a glass of nutrient-dense, low-calorie vegetable juice to help kick ass.

Watch the alcohol calories, they can add up quickly.

If you tend to have a glass or two of wine or cocktails most days, limiting your alcohol consumption on the weekends can save you a lot of calories.

Eat more crops

Photo by Viktoria Slowikowska

Eating large amounts of low-calorie fruits and vegetables leads to the exclusion of other high-fat, high-calorie foods.

Remove the meat from the middle of the plate and put the vegetables on it.

‘Your diet will be rich in vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, and fiber, and if you’re full of supernutrients, you won’t be able to finish your bowl of cookies.’

Go for grains

By replacing whole grains with refined grains like white bread, cakes, cookies, and pastries, you’re adding much-needed fiber and filling you up faster, so you’re more likely to eat reasonable amounts.

Choose whole-grain bread, pasta, brown rice, bran flakes, popcorn and. crackers.

Cut portions

Photo by Lisa Fotios

If you reduce your portion sizes by just 10–20%, you will lose weight.

Most are served in restaurants and at home in larger than-necessary sizes. Open the measuring cups, know the usual portion sizes, and work to reduce them.

Add more steps

Photo by Andre Furtado

Take a pedometer and gradually increase the number of steps until you reach 10,000 steps per day.

During the day, do what you can to be more active: walk while talking on the phone, walk your dog more often, and sit still while watching TV commercials.