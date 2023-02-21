Simple Lifestyle Changes Help Lose Weight

Ryan Trincieri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mLC2f_0kttrWo000
Photo bySHVETS production

Simple lifestyle changes can help you lose weight and keep it off.

There are many popular diets that can make you lose weight quickly while leaving you. hungry and deprived.

But why lose weight to recover?

To maintain weight loss permanently, it is best to lose weight slowly.

Many experts say you don’t need a ‘diet’ to do this. Instead, the key is to make simple modifications to your lifestyle.

One pound of fat – equals 3500 calories.

You can lose about a pound per week by cutting 500 calories a day through dietary changes and exercise.

If you just need to maintain your current weight, cutting 100 calories a day is enough to keep most adults from gaining an extra 1–2 pounds per year.

Use one or more of the following simple and painless strategies to help you lose weight without ‘dieting

Close the kitchen at night

Set a time to stop eating so you don’t indulge in late dinners or mindless snacks while watching TV.

Choose your liquid calories wisely

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CpRNb_0kttrWo000
Photo byMichael Morse

Sugary drinks store calories but do not reduce appetite or solid foods.

Quench your thirst with water, sparkling water, skim or fat-free milk, or some 100% fruit juice.

If you’re hungry between meals, try a glass of nutrient-dense, low-calorie vegetable juice to help kick ass.

Watch the alcohol calories, they can add up quickly.

If you tend to have a glass or two of wine or cocktails most days, limiting your alcohol consumption on the weekends can save you a lot of calories.

Eat more crops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzvLw_0kttrWo000
Photo byViktoria Slowikowska

Eating large amounts of low-calorie fruits and vegetables leads to the exclusion of other high-fat, high-calorie foods.

Remove the meat from the middle of the plate and put the vegetables on it.

‘Your diet will be rich in vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, and fiber, and if you’re full of supernutrients, you won’t be able to finish your bowl of cookies.’

Go for grains

By replacing whole grains with refined grains like white bread, cakes, cookies, and pastries, you’re adding much-needed fiber and filling you up faster, so you’re more likely to eat reasonable amounts.

Choose whole-grain bread, pasta, brown rice, bran flakes, popcorn and. crackers.

Cut portions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23HUgx_0kttrWo000
Photo byLisa Fotios

If you reduce your portion sizes by just 10–20%, you will lose weight.

Most are served in restaurants and at home in larger than-necessary sizes. Open the measuring cups, know the usual portion sizes, and work to reduce them.

Add more steps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKvS3_0kttrWo000
Photo byAndre Furtado

Take a pedometer and gradually increase the number of steps until you reach 10,000 steps per day.

During the day, do what you can to be more active: walk while talking on the phone, walk your dog more often, and sit still while watching TV commercials.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# WeightLoss# Fitness# Exercise# Nutrition# DietTips

Comments / 24

Published by

Freelance writer and coach, an expert in self-improvement, finance, health & fitness. Get tips & inspiration

N/A
466 followers

More from Ryan Trincieri

Living A Healthy Life

A fast metabolism is one of the keys to living a healthy life. The higher your metabolism, the more energy you have, and the faster your body burns fat. However, it’s not always easy to increase your metabolic rate naturally. In this article, we’ll look at ways that you can increase your metabolism.

Read full story

Workout Tips Simple But Effective

Whether you’re a professional athlete or just trying to stay in shape, it’s important to have a routine. The Rock, one of the most famous actors and wrestlers in the world, has his own fitness regimen that he sticks to no matter what.

Read full story
4 comments

Healthy Relationships

If you and your partner are having a rough time, you might wonder what you can do to help turn things around. While it’s tempting to avoid talking about the problem or just hope it goes away, communication is vital for relationships and there are strategies that can help make sure that happens.

Read full story
1 comments

60 Days Without Sugar

I remember the exact moment I realized I was addicted to sugar. It was 08:30 pm in May 2015 and I woke up, I needed to go to the bathroom, but I went downstairs from my house in London, UK, and ate two chocolate chip cookies.

Read full story
33 comments

Small Choices That Equal Big Changes

In the past few years, I’ve made a lot of changes in my life. Some have been big ones and some have been small. But all of them have added up to make me happier, healthier, and more productive than ever before.

Read full story
2 comments

Lifestyle Factors Contribute To Struggles

If you are having trouble managing your finances, it’s important to understand why. You may have discovered that your income is not as steady as you thought it would be or that unexpected expenses have cropped up.

Read full story

60 Days of Meditation

I thought this would be a good time to share my experience. To be honest, my journey of anxiety and panic is far from over, but I’m proud of how far I’ve come. I felt really vulnerable to share this with you all, but thank you for doing so.

Read full story

The Golden Age of Relationships, Social Media and Privacy

There was a time, before Tinder and Instagram when dating apps were just for finding other people who liked to go out. Now it feels like every relationship starts with me sending a friend request.

Read full story
2 comments

Setting New Goals

Setting goals, whether it’s getting a degree, getting a new job, or reaching a new level of fitness, is a big step in improving your life. But staying on track to achieve the goals we set for ourselves can be difficult, especially on. days when motivation wanes.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy