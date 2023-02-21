60 Days of Meditation

Ryan Trincieri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdVRp_0ktqezoj00
Photo byKelvin Valerio

I thought this would be a good time to share my experience

To be honest, my journey of anxiety and panic is far from over, but I’m proud of how far I’ve come.

I felt really vulnerable to share this with you all, but thank you for doing so.

I thought this would be a good time to share my experience.

Why meditation?

Before delving deeper, I thought it might be helpful to define what meditation is.

In general, spend a small part of your day (from 3 minutes to whatever length you want) sitting comfortably and focusing on your breathing and mind.

Of course, you can stand or lie down, but the main point is to focus on the present moment, sit and spend time with yourself.

You can definitely dig deeper, but I’ll leave it to the pros to explain it (Calm does a great job).

This is my first post I became even more interested in meditation after watching the documentary minimalism on Netflix.

In the film, journalist Dan Harris shared his own story of his panic and how it helped him meditate.

To be fair, I also have agoraphobia and had multiple panic attacks a day, so I absolutely wanted something that worked. to start meditating for about 15 minutes at a time.

Guided meditations are very helpful for those who have never meditated before or are skeptical about meditation.

I recently came to terms with the fact that I have Type A/perfectionist tendencies (which I seriously denied until January), and I want to blame them for why I didn’t think meditation would help me.

I can’t sit still. My heart is restless. I live too fast for that. It never works for me.

These were the common excuses that kept me hesitant to try it. The funny thing is, if any of these statements resonate with you, you probably need more meditation than you think.

I am not here to preach.

But for me, meditation has helped me a lot. In just one week, I went from having agoraphobia where I couldn’t get out of bed to panicking again and becoming a real person.

I started taking short outings and taking public transport by myself from time to time.

To be honest, I still felt sick, but at least I was moving. And once I started to panic, it was much easier to go back to neutral.

Disadvantages?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqtZw_0ktqezoj00
Photo byPixabay

My disadvantage?

It was outdated.

Really fast.

I felt great the first week and was looking forward to practicing every day.

By week 3, I was ready to give up on my new routine.

But it’s also like training.

You will never regret it.

Some days are harder than others, but I’m always glad I made it through. Even when I didn’t feel like playing cross-legged on my next meditation, I went ahead and committed.

Meditations as needed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XDJPQ_0ktqezoj00
Photo bycottonbro studio

I set the time to 5 when I felt it was difficult to practice for 15 minutes.

Being consistent is important, but feeling good after the meditation was more important to me. ‘If you have to’.

To be honest, I don’t do it every day these days.

But I think daily practice is the best.

Sometimes I’m scared to start, but I always feel so good when I’m done…even if it’s just five minutes.

Shall I go ahead?

Clear answer – yes.

You can customize the time of day each day and it has proven to be very helpful.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Meditation# Mindfulness# SelfImprovement# Spirituality# MentalHealth

Comments / 0

Published by

Freelance writer and coach, an expert in self-improvement, finance, health & fitness. Get tips & inspiration

N/A
466 followers

More from Ryan Trincieri

Living A Healthy Life

A fast metabolism is one of the keys to living a healthy life. The higher your metabolism, the more energy you have, and the faster your body burns fat. However, it’s not always easy to increase your metabolic rate naturally. In this article, we’ll look at ways that you can increase your metabolism.

Read full story

Workout Tips Simple But Effective

Whether you’re a professional athlete or just trying to stay in shape, it’s important to have a routine. The Rock, one of the most famous actors and wrestlers in the world, has his own fitness regimen that he sticks to no matter what.

Read full story
4 comments

Healthy Relationships

If you and your partner are having a rough time, you might wonder what you can do to help turn things around. While it’s tempting to avoid talking about the problem or just hope it goes away, communication is vital for relationships and there are strategies that can help make sure that happens.

Read full story
1 comments

60 Days Without Sugar

I remember the exact moment I realized I was addicted to sugar. It was 08:30 pm in May 2015 and I woke up, I needed to go to the bathroom, but I went downstairs from my house in London, UK, and ate two chocolate chip cookies.

Read full story
33 comments

Small Choices That Equal Big Changes

In the past few years, I’ve made a lot of changes in my life. Some have been big ones and some have been small. But all of them have added up to make me happier, healthier, and more productive than ever before.

Read full story
2 comments

Lifestyle Factors Contribute To Struggles

If you are having trouble managing your finances, it’s important to understand why. You may have discovered that your income is not as steady as you thought it would be or that unexpected expenses have cropped up.

Read full story

Simple Lifestyle Changes Help Lose Weight

Simple lifestyle changes can help you lose weight and keep it off. There are many popular diets that can make you lose weight quickly while leaving you. hungry and deprived. To maintain weight loss permanently, it is best to lose weight slowly.

Read full story
24 comments

The Golden Age of Relationships, Social Media and Privacy

There was a time, before Tinder and Instagram when dating apps were just for finding other people who liked to go out. Now it feels like every relationship starts with me sending a friend request.

Read full story
2 comments

Setting New Goals

Setting goals, whether it’s getting a degree, getting a new job, or reaching a new level of fitness, is a big step in improving your life. But staying on track to achieve the goals we set for ourselves can be difficult, especially on. days when motivation wanes.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy