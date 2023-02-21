60 Days of Meditation

Photo by Kelvin Valerio

I thought this would be a good time to share my experience

To be honest, my journey of anxiety and panic is far from over, but I’m proud of how far I’ve come.

I felt really vulnerable to share this with you all, but thank you for doing so.

Why meditation?

Before delving deeper, I thought it might be helpful to define what meditation is.

In general, spend a small part of your day (from 3 minutes to whatever length you want) sitting comfortably and focusing on your breathing and mind.

Of course, you can stand or lie down, but the main point is to focus on the present moment, sit and spend time with yourself.

You can definitely dig deeper, but I’ll leave it to the pros to explain it (Calm does a great job).

This is my first post I became even more interested in meditation after watching the documentary minimalism on Netflix.

In the film, journalist Dan Harris shared his own story of his panic and how it helped him meditate.

To be fair, I also have agoraphobia and had multiple panic attacks a day, so I absolutely wanted something that worked. to start meditating for about 15 minutes at a time.

Guided meditations are very helpful for those who have never meditated before or are skeptical about meditation.

I recently came to terms with the fact that I have Type A/perfectionist tendencies (which I seriously denied until January), and I want to blame them for why I didn’t think meditation would help me.

I can’t sit still. My heart is restless. I live too fast for that. It never works for me.

These were the common excuses that kept me hesitant to try it. The funny thing is, if any of these statements resonate with you, you probably need more meditation than you think.

I am not here to preach.

But for me, meditation has helped me a lot. In just one week, I went from having agoraphobia where I couldn’t get out of bed to panicking again and becoming a real person.

I started taking short outings and taking public transport by myself from time to time.

To be honest, I still felt sick, but at least I was moving. And once I started to panic, it was much easier to go back to neutral.

Disadvantages?

My disadvantage?

It was outdated.

Really fast.

I felt great the first week and was looking forward to practicing every day.

By week 3, I was ready to give up on my new routine.

But it’s also like training.

You will never regret it.

Some days are harder than others, but I’m always glad I made it through. Even when I didn’t feel like playing cross-legged on my next meditation, I went ahead and committed.

Meditations as needed

I set the time to 5 when I felt it was difficult to practice for 15 minutes.

Being consistent is important, but feeling good after the meditation was more important to me. ‘If you have to’.

To be honest, I don’t do it every day these days.

But I think daily practice is the best.

Sometimes I’m scared to start, but I always feel so good when I’m done…even if it’s just five minutes.

Shall I go ahead?

Clear answer – yes.

You can customize the time of day each day and it has proven to be very helpful.