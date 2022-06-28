Study: Work From Home Employees Quit 50% Less than In-Office Workers

Set your schedule, be free

Disclosure: Story contains affiliate links.

Excerpt from Laptop Entrepreneur:

The digital workforce is only going to increase in the future. More and more are realizing the benefits of working from home.

For workers, it’s important to live life rather than live to work. That means working when you want to and taking time off to relax when needed or desired.

For employers, soft skills and valuing satisfaction have become key in increasing productivity. Allowing employees to work online may mean less rotation, absenteeism, and increased retention of quality employees.

In fact, a 2015 study (1) found multiple perceived benefits when working from home. While the study focuses on perceptions, which can differ from reality, important conclusions can still be drawn from them.

The following benefits have been found:

Increased employee personal time. An approximate savings of 15-days of time across a year due to the elimination of their commute.

An approximate across a year due to the elimination of their commute. Reduction in sick days. Around 75% of sick days are not due to sickness, but stress and personal issues. Working from home mitigates these issues and lowers the number of sick days taken.

Around 75% of sick days are not due to sickness, but stress and personal issues. Working from home mitigates these issues and lowers the number of sick days taken. Cost savings (for both employees and employers). Employees save not only their time but also their money due to the absence of their commute, having to purchase new clothes and makeup, etc. As for employers, the organization Telework found working from home saves $10,000 per employee approximately.

Employees save not only their time but also their money due to the absence of their commute, having to purchase new clothes and makeup, etc. As for employers, the organization Telework found working from home saves $10,000 per employee approximately. Reduced quitting rate. Bloom of Stanford University found in 2014 that those working from home quit at 50% of the rate of those working from the office.

Bloom of Stanford University found in 2014 that those working from home quit at 50% of the rate of those working from the office. Lower stress. Workers report 25% less stress when working from home (2)

Working online seems to have limitless benefits — as a result of the pandemic, many have shifted to rural living, no longer commute, and have more personal time.

References:

1. https://ijbed.org/cdn/article_file/content_80934_18-02-25-11-43-47.pdf

2. https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna55644620