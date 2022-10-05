(Is it or Isn't it a tax Hike) Dishonesty in the Charter Oak State (Opinion of CT residence)

Connecticut is known for many things such as our amazing pizza, John Mayer was born here and our extremely expensive living costs. As the election year is in full swing, many Connecticut residents feel the pinch of an expensive cost of living, and many are unsure of how Connecticut's elected men and women can reduce the economic swelling.

According to The CT Mirror, Gubernatorial contender Bob Stefanowski has stated that Ned Lamont is responsible for a (900-million-dollar tax increase) since being elected in 2019. State democrats counter that it was closer to $250 million, The $650 million in question comes from the long-time practice of Connecticut state officials claiming they will cut taxes, campaign on them and repeal them entirely as of no benefit to the Connecticut taxpayer. Is this a (TAX HIKE)?

To put Connecticut's economy into perspective for you, Connecticut's cost of living is 22% higher than the national average, 35% higher in housing, 32% higher in utilities, and necessities such as food and clothing are around 19% higher. Some might say that high-paying jobs make up for the expensive living costs. You might be surprised to find out that with our national inflation at a 40 year high of 8.26% and with the average annual national pay increase at 3.4%, the current inflated economy will take your possible raise away before you could ever spend it. There is still a concerning amount of economical overlap that is undoubtedly hurting the hard-working households that are the backbone of Connecticut's economic structure.

It is fair to say that Connecticut is in dire need of changes. The taxpayers are well deserving of more transparency as to what is going to be offered as tax relief and transparency in the current state of Connecticut's budget. (Honesty is the best policy)

The definition of resilience is "an ability to recover from or easily adjust to misfortune or change" - Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

The residents of Connecticut sure are resilient!

