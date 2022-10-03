(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982

As of September 1982, Julieanne Miller has been missing from her home at 27 Clinton Ave Old Saybrook, Connecticut. For 40 years this case has perplexed Old Saybrook Police. Police found her wallet, purse, glasses, credit cards, car, and Bo-Jo, her golden retriever.

Julieanna Miller https://portal.ct.gov

From statements from her long-since deceased father, he claimed that Julieanna Miller had a strained relationship with the man she was living with at the time of her disappearance (James Clayton). With no direct evidence and no body ever recovered, this kept the police from issuing a search warrant for James Clayton.

During the police interrogation, Clayton told the police the last time he saw Julieanna Miller was when she was entering a brown pickup truck that was being driven by a black man. At the time of Julieanna's disappearance, Clayton drove a brown pickup and is a black man, said Old Saybrook police.

A witness later told police that the furniture had been rearranged in the cottage after Julianne disappeared. Some of the couch cushions went missing. The witness claimed James told the tenants that he sent the cushions to the cleaner.

Blood was discovered on the remaining cushions and springs of the couch. DNA testing was not available in 1982 and investigators were unable to determine if the blood matched Julianne’s blood type. James claimed the blood was from a dog.

Miller met Clayton in 1981 and deeded half of her property to him which she acquired from her first marriage. On the day of her disappearance, Miller was beginning the process of having her property quit-claimed back to her.

In the year (2000), Police Chief Edmund Mosca said, "Without a body, police do not want to make an arrest" because if Clayton was tried and acquitted, "he would be free because of double jeopardy. Then we would lose the ability to sometime in the future get a more successful resolution."

At a staggering 40 years of case stagnation, Julieanne Miller would be 67 years old as of (2022).

The State of Connecticut is offering a reward of up to 50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

If anyone has any tips or information as to the whereabouts of Julieanna Miller. All communications will be kept confidential. Or call the Cold Case Unit Tip Line toll-free at 1-866-623-8058 or 860-548-0606 in the Hartford area.