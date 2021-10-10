Baltimore, MD

The Privilege of Knowing How to Read

Ryan Fan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eG2X7_0cN1Iyxq00
Photo by Lilly Rum on Unsplash

When I was in college, everyone around me could read. In high school, everyone could read. In fact, now that I think back on it, everyone around me could read at a very high level. I was in advanced classes in high school, and I was always insecure about my reading.

I always lagged behind reading comprehension tests compared to my peers and it always made me feel incompetent to read a difficult passage and have absolutely no idea what I was reading.

I scored above the 90th percentile in both the MCAT (Medical College Admissions Test) and the LSAT (Law School Admissions Test), so you can say I know how to read and I know how to do it well. But those insecurities never go away — I can’t quite explain it but it always feels like I’m a complete fraud when it comes to reading. No matter how insecure I was about my reading, I was always at grade level or slightly below grade level (in elementary level) or above grade level (in high school).

When I became a high school English teacher, I had a certain idea of what I would be teaching. I thought my class would try to connect the theme of what The Great Gatsby said about the American dream. I thought I would have rich, intellectually stimulating conversations every day like I was in a college lecture hall.

Now that I have been a special ed teacher in Baltimore City for more than two years, I have had multiple 9th graders reading at a Kindergarten level. I’ve had some students who just cannot read — they are in the minority but they are students in the ninth grade who still cannot sound out every letter in the alphabet. While my students’ average academic abilities are higher this year, last year, my average ninth grader was reading on a first or second grade level.

I am no fool to think one or two tests define a student. I do know a lot of my students were stronger readers than they performed on the test we gave, as those students showed me they were stronger readers over the course of the year. My students who can’t read on their own will understand a grade level text if I read to them, showing good aural comprehension.

But my students with disabilities tend to be very academically low. I see the data for the students in the general education classes, and it’s not much better. I can count on one hand the amount of students I know reading on grade level. And you wouldn’t know how much some students struggle with reading unless you knew them well and interacted with them — and some students are deeply embarrassed over not knowing how to read or not knowing how to read well.

And the expectation I had going into teaching was shattered. It’s not the students’ fault — I wondered how we as a society and education system failed students so much. How did some of these kids pass Kindergarten not knowing phonics? Where is the support from outside the school?

These questions don’t take into account the social and political factors that led students to not know how to read, how the legacy of redlining and systemic racism disenfranchised and disadvantaged predominantly Black cities like mine.

I go into spaces where high expectations are deemed the solution to our literacy crisis, but we would be absolutely foolish to think expectations are a panacea for students to grow 10 grade levels in reading overnight. The factors in special education are also very complex — sometimes students with intellectual disabilities struggle with processing and retaining information. I also have a lot of students who are dyslexic.

At the same time, I see the relationship my students have with reading. Every time we read together as a class, it’s a cause for significant complaint. Not a single student has told me they like to read — not one. I don’t like to read all the time, and I do certainly prefer TV and podcasts as mediums for information and entertainment these days — but I’ll read a book when I need to and can read papers when I need to.

One of my students came to me today at the end of the day. He wanted to show me his report card — all A’s and two B’s. The student was reading at a Kindergarten level at the beginning of last year. He came to class every day, did all his work, asked questions, participated, and did what he was supposed to do.

At the end of the year, he tested on a sixth grade level. It’s the most growth any of my students have ever made, but I don’t take credit for it. Yes, it’s my job to teach students how to read and write better. But he’s the one who put in the work and the commitment to improve his reading.

I influence my students and try to push them in the right direction, and I push them a lot. Every student complains about how much work I give and how much I make them read. But how can I be a good English teacher if I don’t make my students read?

Regardless, I am much more accepting of this reality than I used to be. Complaining about students who can’t read and making scandalous media reports about it, to me, is condescending. What are you doing to help? What are you doing to solve the problem?

When I see Fox News articles about schools without any students or very few students reading on grade level, I wonder how people find that to be surprising and shocking. I’m in the classroom every single day trying to help students improve their reading and writing — it just rubs me the wrong way when someone wants to shine a negative light on the school system and do nothing to help themselves.

But I found that reality very shocking myself two years ago.

And it has made me realize how lucky and privileged we are to know how to read. It’s definitely something you don’t think about every day, and it’s definitely a privilege you take for granted until you’re shown every day the reality of what it’s like not knowing how to read.

774 million people around the world can’t read. And 36 million adults in the U.S. can’t read enough to work.

I thought reading was a right. I thought, to some extent, that everyone could read at some point in my life. And now I realize how wrong I was. Now I realize knowing how to read is a privilege, and it shouldn’t be. Knowing how to read means you’re lucky.

It shouldn’t be this way. But realizing how privileged we are just to be able to read something like this and to be able to have everything reading opens us up to is important — because not everyone has that privilege. And everyone should.

Originally published on October 8, 2021 on Medium

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Believer, Baltimore City special ed teacher, and 2:40 marathon runner. Diehard fan of "The Wire," God's gift to the Earth. Support me: https://ko-fi.com/ryanfan

Baltimore, MD
5037 followers

More from Ryan Fan

Baltimore, MD

Do We Really Need More Male Teachers?

Think about the teachers you had growing up. How many of them were men? How many were women? Now that I think of it, the vast majority of my elementary school teachers were women. When I got into middle school, there were more male teachers, but the majority were still women. In high school, the ratio was about 60–40 women to men.

Read full story

In America, Is Veganism For The Privileged

I have often turned a blind eye to my friends’ plea for veganism. I have heard from some of my best friends that being a vegan helps the environment. I have heard that being a vegan helps conserve clean water. Above all, I hear and feel the concern for animal rights. And while I hear their cries, I feel conflicted. And I have read research and study after study that backs the assertions of a lot of friends. I have even seen PETA advocate for veganism as a solution for world hunger.

Read full story

How The Mongols Killed People Without Spilling Any Blood

Most historical methods of killing and execution require spilling blood. You can’t behead someone, for example, without there being a lot of blood. I can’t imagine the firing squad doesn’t generate a lot of blood either.

Read full story

The Mongols Helped Spread a Pandemic to Europe Through Biological Warfare

Photo of Jani Beg, the Khan of the Golden Horde. Public Domain. “If this account is correct, Caffa should be recognized as the site of the most spectacular incident of biological warfare ever,” Mark Wheelis, Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Read full story
1 comments

Fascinating Podcasts I’m Listening to Right Now

There’s a reason I don’t listen to music anymore, and that’s one simple reason: podcasts. People ask me if I listen to music when I run, especially when I run longer, 22 mile runs. I don’t listen to music. I listen to podcasts now — mostly because podcasts are so damn fascinating. When I run, I don’t want to distract myself. I do, however, want to get immersed in my thoughts, and immersed in a story.

Read full story

Almost Everyone Is a Villain in "The White Lotus"

“What do you care? You make shit money. They exploit me, I exploit you.” — Armond. My fianceé and I just finished watching The White Lotus, and were both simultaneously fascinated and horrified at the show’s outcome and ending.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

I Told My Students They Were In Special Ed

“So this is special ed,” I told my classes on the first week of school. “How does everyone feel about that?”. As a third-year special education teacher in Baltimore City, I teach in the most restrictive setting, self-contained. All my students have moderate to severe disabilities and most of them have less than 40% of their classes in the general education setting. Their disabilities range from ADHD, intellectual disabilities, emotional disabilities, autism, and specific learning disabilities like dyslexia and dysgraphia.

Read full story

Hadrian’s Wall — The Inspiration Behind The Wall in Game of Thrones

Hadrian’s Wall — The Inspiration Behind The Wall in Game of Thrones. Hadrian’s Wall was used to “assuage the fears of those it supposedly guarded.”. Photo from Michael Hanselmann on Wikipedia Commons.

Read full story

Living Without Air Conditioning In The Summer Is Forcing Me to Check My Privilege

It took not living with AC (air conditioning) for three weeks in the smoldering heat to make me realize a couple things: AC is a first-world comfort and privilege, and not having it is a sobering reminder to check my privilege.

Read full story

Execution By Molten Gold Is Even Worse Than Game of Thrones

In Game of Thrones, a universally unliked and hated character is killed by molten gold. The man begged for a crown, and he is quite literally given one in a symbolic death. But execution by molten gold has a long history. TheJournal of Clinical Pathology notes the Jivaro tribe of present-day Ecuador once poured gold down the throat of a hated Spanish governor in 1599, who taxed the tribe unfairly and heavily for the gold trade. The man’s internal organs burst in a symbolic killing of justice.

Read full story
5 comments

Was The Assassin of Martin Luther King Innocent?

James Earl Ray — from the Federal Bureau of Prisons on the Public Domain. Dexter Scott King: “I just want to ask you, for the record, did you kill my father?”. James Earl Ray: “No. No I didn’t.” (Source)

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

I Got a Job at an Amazon Warehouse Without Talking to a Single Human

Photo: Andrei Stanescu/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus. A few weeks ago, I had just completed an application to work in a warehouse for Amazon. I had watched a video and completed a quiz showing that I knew that to stow items — heavy goes on the bottom, light goes on top. About 20 minutes later, Amazon emailed me that I had the job at the shift I desired. The email said to come into the warehouse recruiting office in Baltimore to take a photo for my ID and have my official documents, like my social security number and passport, ready to be scanned.

Read full story
17 comments

The Bizarre History of The $2 Bill

Growing up, I saw one $2 bill, and I never saw another one. I wondered why $2 bills were so rare, and so I did some digging on the complete history behind the $2 bill, and why it’s so lacking in circulation right now. I thought they just weren’t printed much, and these days, I barely use cash, besides when I go to the barber shop. The only bills I ever have in my wallet are the $1, $5, $10, and $20 bills. I never have $50 or $100 bills — first, it makes me paranoid, and second, it’s always a hassle for a cashier to check if it’s real. But the $2 bill is a complete afterthought.

Read full story
158 comments

The O.J. Simpson of Argentina

″I beat all my women, except one, and nothing ever happened to any of them,″ Carlos Monzón once said. In late 1988, Argentina was going through a significant upheaval. The economy was in shambles during a record period of inflation. The military was in the middle of a rebellion against the democratic government.

Read full story
17 comments

The Hungarian Serial Killer Who Got Away

“Today he is memorialized as many bloody monsters are in slasher movies and heavy metal music,” Mara Bovsun at the New York Daily News write about Bela Kiss. Béla Kiss was a serial killer that murdered at least 23 women and one man, and then pickling their bodies in metal drums filled with methanol. Despite his crimes, he evaded authorities his whole life after going to fight in World War I in 1914, and no one knows when Kiss actually died. In Hungary, he is, today, known as the serial killer who got away.

Read full story
4 comments

The most difficult part of being a beginner in UX design

I just finished the first part of Google’s User Experience (UX) course on Coursera, and the course was a lot of fun. But it took me significantly longer than it necessarily should have. The course, so far, only has videos and readings and beginner networking activities, not practice on Adobe XD and Figma.

Read full story

This Is The Most Vaccinated State in America -- Here's How They Did It

In June, Vermont became the first state to vaccinate 80% of its eligible population of people ages 12 and up. In response, Governor Phil Scott lifted all COVID restrictions in the state. at the time.

Read full story
Maryland State

Maryland Just Crossed 7.5 Million Vaccinations  —  It Is The 6th Most Vaccinated State in America

“You are the ones threatening the freedoms of all the rest of us, the freedom not to wear masks, to keep our businesses open and to get our kids back in school, and tragically it may be only a matter of time until you do get COVID-19,” governor Larry Hogan said.

Read full story
12 comments

Trying to Hack Life Was Making Me Miserable

Life hacks have been the rage of my Google searches over the course of a couple of years. But they were especially prevalent when I was a freshman in college. I tried all sorts of life hacks to help myself get through the day. I needed life hacks to get through my job, my studying, my role as an athlete, and more.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy