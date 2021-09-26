Fascinating Podcasts I’m Listening to Right Now

Ryan Fan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0atE0A_0c8JwCFV00
Photo by CoWomen on Unsplash

There’s a reason I don’t listen to music anymore, and that’s one simple reason: podcasts. People ask me if I listen to music when I run, especially when I run longer, 22 mile runs. I don’t listen to music. I listen to podcasts now — mostly because podcasts are so damn fascinating. When I run, I don’t want to distract myself. I do, however, want to get immersed in my thoughts, and immersed in a story.

Another appeal of podcasts is user experience. You can listen to a podcast anywhere with just a few clicks of a button. For as long as the podcast goes on, you can passively take in information and entertainment.

If I have any idle time, I’m the type of person that needs some kind of stimulation, whether it’s TV or a podcast. Lately, I’ve preferred podcasts over TV, and I listen to podcasts for all sorts of reasons: because they inform me, because they persuade me, because they fascinate me. There’s no one category, but they align with my interests in sports, religion, politics, and current events. Before I leave out the door for work, in the morning, I often download the podcast so I don’t play it on my data plan.

I often look through Apple’s chart of top 100 podcasts to see if there’s anything new and interesting to listen to. The Daily often tops the list of top podcasts, and true crime podcasts also dominate much of the field. But when you scroll through the list, especially in 2021, you’ll also realize how popular Ben Shapiro is on Apple Podcasts.

So without further ado, here are five podcasts I’m listening to right now. You may find them interesting as well, but giving these podcasts a shot might be very helpful.

1. “The Daily” by the New York Times

Every morning, I download the latest version of The Daily, which is a 20-minute podcast on a hot-button current events issue. Hosted by Michael Barbaro, The Daily consistently tops Apple’s chart of top podcasts and has recently explored the trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the situation of evacuating interpreters that worked with the U.S. military in Afghanistan, and the recent earthquake in Haiti.

Most of my friends, who are also in their early to mid-20s, also listen to The Daily on, well, a daily basis. According to Matthew Schneier at The Intelligencer, the audience of The Daily skews predominantly millennial and under 40. My friend asked me if I was your stereotypical white liberal millennial, and that certainly is the target audience of the podcast.

But even my ultra-conservative friend likes The Daily for one reason: the podcast host, Michael Barbaro. Barbaro has a very interesting and dramatic voice. He can make the most boring topics seem interesting by the Doomsday-esque feeling his voice gives to the podcast, although the content can seem depressing as well.

I am aware the podcast voice Barbaro uses might not come naturally, but Schneier says “more than one person I interviewed confessed to harboring a romantic interest in Barbaro based on his voice alone,” which is funny to me. I guess an appeal of The Daily is it makes you feel smarter, especially if you’re part of America’s liberal indoctrination factory like me (my friend’s words, not mine).

2. “The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill” by Christianity Today

An underrated podcast is actually made by Christianity Today, which is a leading Christian magazine in America. I actually had low expectations for the podcast because I didn’t think Christianity Today would make a great podcast.

But The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill documents the history of the Mars Hill Church in Seattle, and predominantly the role of head pastor, Mark Driscoll, in the fall of the church. The podcast interviews many religious figures as well as people who were in the Mars Hill Church who were hurt by the church. Many interviewed are not even Christian anymore.

The podcast goes much beyond a case study. It analyzes the systemic issues behind why we gravitate towards charismatic leaders, especially in Protestant churches, and the danger of worshipping young, charismatic preachers like Driscoll before their character equips them to become effective pastors. The podcast indicts the prioritization of talent above character in the ministry.

Like The Daily, host Mike Cosper is a big part of the podcast’s success. Cosper interjects his personal perspectives and commentary in a way that is non-intrusive and is very effective. For any critic of the Church, anyone who has had bad experiences with the Church, and any Christian in general, The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill presents a cultural and religious reckoning for America.

“The issues that plague Mars Hill and its founder, Mark Driscoll — dangers like money, celebrity, youth, scandal, and power — aren’t unique, and only by looking closely at what happened in Seattle will we be able to see ourselves,” the podcast’s description says.

3. “Southlake” by NBC News

If The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill presents a cultural reckoning, then Southlake does as well, only from the lens of the culture wars and our current conversation about race. After the murder of George Floyd a year ago and the subsequent protests, America’s reckoning and understanding of race changed completely.

Activists are pushing for change. But the change has come with a backlash, and in suburbs especially. In Southlake, Texas, a backlash against the perceived dangers of Critical Race Theory has manifested itself in two school board members being charged with violating Texas’s open violation law during increasingly contentious school board meetings.

The podcast only has four episodes so far, but they are gripping and fascinating. It starts with descriptions of racially charged incidents in Southlake, including a viral 2018 video of Southlake students saying the N-word and the defacing of a memorial to a Black leader in the community, Frank Cornish.

The podcast documents the experience of Black parents and students in a predominantly white suburb, as well as activists’ struggle to implement a diversity plan to change Southlake. As much energy as there was behind the diversity plan, there seems to be even more energy behind the conservative backlash. The whole situation is still very fluid but indicative of what’s going on in suburbs across America: I could very much see the same backlash happen in conservative families in the predominantly white suburb I grew up in.

Southlake is a harrowing and sobering depiction of how people see two completely different realities of America, especially on the most salient of culture war issues: race. It is well worth the listen.

4. “The Fantasy Football Podcast” by FantasyPros

On a lighter note, I play Fantasy Football with my friends and talk shit almost religiously with them on a daily basis. We follow the daily football news and tinker with our rosters, and no podcast has more in-depth and riveting analysis as the FantasyPros podcast.

I use FantasyPros not just for the podcast, but for analysis of waiver wire pickups I should make and trades I should make. I won’t get into too much detail in case you don’t play Fantasy Football, but this is the best podcast for listening to anything Fantasy Football related.

5. “Nice White Parents” by Serial Productions and the New York Times

Serial is most famous for its first season, examining the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee in Woodlawn, Baltimore County and the possible innocence of the convicted murderer, Adnan Syed.

But I found the another podcast made by journalist Chana Joffe-Walt, Nice White Parents, even more interesting. It’s an analysis of a middle-high school in New York City in a rapidly gentrifying area that gets more white students and white parents. These “nice white parents” who might seem like integrationists from the outside are seen as intruders and barriers to change from the inside.

As someone who teaches in very segregated schools where you can count the number of white students on one hand, I found this podcast very interesting and disagreed with a lot of the blame assigned in the podcast. I thought about what the journalist herself was doing to solve the problem of a lack of resources in our most segregated schools while assigning blame to white parents who send their kids to predominantly Black and Brown schools. I thought about if integration wasn’t the answer in this case, what is?

Of all the podcasts on the list, this one made me question most the solutions I took as gospel. Of course we want integration, don’t we? Well, it’s a little more complicated than that, and integration means different things to different people. The reporting on Nice White Parents is incredibly rigorous and well done, and Chana Joffe-Walt deserves credit for that.

I have disagreed and didn’t like a lot of the hot takes in these podcasts, but they gripped me nonetheless. I recommend you give a couple a listen!

Originally published on September 18, 2021 on Publishous

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Believer, Baltimore City special ed teacher, and 2:40 marathon runner. Diehard fan of "The Wire," God's gift to the Earth. Support me: https://ko-fi.com/ryanfan

Baltimore, MD
5038 followers

More from Ryan Fan

The Mongols Helped Spread a Pandemic to Europe Through Biological Warfare

Photo of Jani Beg, the Khan of the Golden Horde. Public Domain. “If this account is correct, Caffa should be recognized as the site of the most spectacular incident of biological warfare ever,” Mark Wheelis, Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Read full story
1 comments

Almost Everyone Is a Villain in "The White Lotus"

“What do you care? You make shit money. They exploit me, I exploit you.” — Armond. My fianceé and I just finished watching The White Lotus, and were both simultaneously fascinated and horrified at the show’s outcome and ending.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

I Told My Students They Were In Special Ed

“So this is special ed,” I told my classes on the first week of school. “How does everyone feel about that?”. As a third-year special education teacher in Baltimore City, I teach in the most restrictive setting, self-contained. All my students have moderate to severe disabilities and most of them have less than 40% of their classes in the general education setting. Their disabilities range from ADHD, intellectual disabilities, emotional disabilities, autism, and specific learning disabilities like dyslexia and dysgraphia.

Read full story

Hadrian’s Wall — The Inspiration Behind The Wall in Game of Thrones

Hadrian’s Wall — The Inspiration Behind The Wall in Game of Thrones. Hadrian’s Wall was used to “assuage the fears of those it supposedly guarded.”. Photo from Michael Hanselmann on Wikipedia Commons.

Read full story

Living Without Air Conditioning In The Summer Is Forcing Me to Check My Privilege

It took not living with AC (air conditioning) for three weeks in the smoldering heat to make me realize a couple things: AC is a first-world comfort and privilege, and not having it is a sobering reminder to check my privilege.

Read full story

Execution By Molten Gold Is Even Worse Than Game of Thrones

In Game of Thrones, a universally unliked and hated character is killed by molten gold. The man begged for a crown, and he is quite literally given one in a symbolic death. But execution by molten gold has a long history. TheJournal of Clinical Pathology notes the Jivaro tribe of present-day Ecuador once poured gold down the throat of a hated Spanish governor in 1599, who taxed the tribe unfairly and heavily for the gold trade. The man’s internal organs burst in a symbolic killing of justice.

Read full story
5 comments

Was The Assassin of Martin Luther King Innocent?

James Earl Ray — from the Federal Bureau of Prisons on the Public Domain. Dexter Scott King: “I just want to ask you, for the record, did you kill my father?”. James Earl Ray: “No. No I didn’t.” (Source)

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

I Got a Job at an Amazon Warehouse Without Talking to a Single Human

Photo: Andrei Stanescu/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus. A few weeks ago, I had just completed an application to work in a warehouse for Amazon. I had watched a video and completed a quiz showing that I knew that to stow items — heavy goes on the bottom, light goes on top. About 20 minutes later, Amazon emailed me that I had the job at the shift I desired. The email said to come into the warehouse recruiting office in Baltimore to take a photo for my ID and have my official documents, like my social security number and passport, ready to be scanned.

Read full story
17 comments

The Bizarre History of The $2 Bill

Growing up, I saw one $2 bill, and I never saw another one. I wondered why $2 bills were so rare, and so I did some digging on the complete history behind the $2 bill, and why it’s so lacking in circulation right now. I thought they just weren’t printed much, and these days, I barely use cash, besides when I go to the barber shop. The only bills I ever have in my wallet are the $1, $5, $10, and $20 bills. I never have $50 or $100 bills — first, it makes me paranoid, and second, it’s always a hassle for a cashier to check if it’s real. But the $2 bill is a complete afterthought.

Read full story
158 comments

The O.J. Simpson of Argentina

″I beat all my women, except one, and nothing ever happened to any of them,″ Carlos Monzón once said. In late 1988, Argentina was going through a significant upheaval. The economy was in shambles during a record period of inflation. The military was in the middle of a rebellion against the democratic government.

Read full story
17 comments

The Hungarian Serial Killer Who Got Away

“Today he is memorialized as many bloody monsters are in slasher movies and heavy metal music,” Mara Bovsun at the New York Daily News write about Bela Kiss. Béla Kiss was a serial killer that murdered at least 23 women and one man, and then pickling their bodies in metal drums filled with methanol. Despite his crimes, he evaded authorities his whole life after going to fight in World War I in 1914, and no one knows when Kiss actually died. In Hungary, he is, today, known as the serial killer who got away.

Read full story
4 comments

The most difficult part of being a beginner in UX design

I just finished the first part of Google’s User Experience (UX) course on Coursera, and the course was a lot of fun. But it took me significantly longer than it necessarily should have. The course, so far, only has videos and readings and beginner networking activities, not practice on Adobe XD and Figma.

Read full story

This Is The Most Vaccinated State in America -- Here's How They Did It

In June, Vermont became the first state to vaccinate 80% of its eligible population of people ages 12 and up. In response, Governor Phil Scott lifted all COVID restrictions in the state. at the time.

Read full story
Maryland State

Maryland Just Crossed 7.5 Million Vaccinations  —  It Is The 6th Most Vaccinated State in America

“You are the ones threatening the freedoms of all the rest of us, the freedom not to wear masks, to keep our businesses open and to get our kids back in school, and tragically it may be only a matter of time until you do get COVID-19,” governor Larry Hogan said.

Read full story
12 comments

Trying to Hack Life Was Making Me Miserable

Life hacks have been the rage of my Google searches over the course of a couple of years. But they were especially prevalent when I was a freshman in college. I tried all sorts of life hacks to help myself get through the day. I needed life hacks to get through my job, my studying, my role as an athlete, and more.

Read full story

Do We Call Them Internment Camps or Concentration Camps?

The Manzanar War Recreation Center - From Ansel Adams, Public Domain. When I taught seventh grade English, one of the books assigned to my curriculum was Farewell to Manzanar, a young adult book about a girl’s experience in a Japanese internment camp. We unfortunately didn’t get to read it because of the COVID-19 pandemic taking us out of school.

Read full story

We Isolate And Withdraw When Life Is Hard. Why?

Some people say they need time alone to maintain their sanity. I am not one of those people. When I isolate myself, it’s often a sign that things are not going well. More often than not, it’s a sign that there is something very wrong in my life if I haven’t left my house all day.

Read full story
23 comments
Baltimore, MD

What Is a Bystander’s Role Witnessing Parents Beat Their Kids?

A couple days ago, I was driving home, parked across the street, where I had to walk through a park on my way to my apartment. At the time, I was on my phone with my girlfriend, when I saw a couple adults and about 10 kids at what seemed to be an outdoor birthday party — a typical scene for me.

Read full story
241 comments
Baltimore, MD

Stop Worrying About How Homeless People Spend Your Money

As I entered a gas station in East Baltimore the other day, a homeless man opened the door for me and asked if I can give him a dollar for a meal. I gave him five, and went about my day, more than I would usually give since I don’t normally carry cash.

Read full story
72 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy