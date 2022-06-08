AI did not write this headline 🤖📰

As we move into the summer months, this is your friendly reminder to start planning your resource usage/loss for your projects if you haven’t done so already. According to a recent poll , “[76] percent of respondents say they plan to travel more with their family in 2022 than in 2021, and 70 percent agree that they plan to take their first international trip with their children since the pandemic.”

That could be a lot of people. And I’m not saying it’s a bad place, but it’s early June, eight o’clock at night, and it’s 101.5° F here in Phoenix, Arizona- I don’t see many of them coming here this summer. But the AC is lovely, so there is that.

Also, as a reminder to my fellow PMI members, voting has opened for the next PMI Board Election; here’s the link to the candidate pool. The last day to cast your vote is June 22, 2022, 5:00 pm Eastern. If you’re a member, check your spam folder (that’s where mine was) for your voting link.

To Read 📖

Scrolling through my Medium feed, I stopped on an AI/Project Management hybrid article; it must have been written for me. From Manual Procedures to Machines — The Role of AI and Automation in Project Management is an older article from 2017 that covers the entire world of general business, its ties to AI, and how it’ll merge with project management in the future. And because I got curious to see where we’re actually at today (in a broad sense), I found 30+ Artificial Intelligence Statistics & Facts for 2022

What I found: we’re moving in an AI direction (duh). In the 2017 article, it’s noted, “The report also predicts that by 2019, over 10% of IT representatives of customer services will mainly draft scripts for bots interplay.” The more recent one, from 2022, states a “47% finding that significant IT involvement is needed to personalize experiences with chatbots.”

Granted, that is not a direct correlation, but “customer service” and “chatbots” are close enough to leap- AI (moreover, machine learning) has entered the mainstream. 🤖

To Use 🛠

This week’s To USE 🛠 is less of a physical tool or app and more of a mental checklist (which can be classified as a tool). The very social engineering manager, Isabel Nyo , recently sent out an email with some great rules of management that I wanted to pass along.

She’s dubbed them her “Essential Principles of a Good Manager,” and there are only five:

It takes years to build up trust and only seconds to destroy it. How you make others feel about themselves says a lot about you. Being clear is kind. Feedback is a gift. Teamwork makes the dream work.

Here’s the link to the entire email with an expanded discussion on each. Well worth the read and addition to your mental tools.

To Learn 🏫

There are a ton of free resources out there to level up our game. Indeed, some are better than others, so please know that if I’m sharing a free resource, I’ve tried it myself. To wit, Google Primer .

I originally came across Primer while I was making my transition out of the military as a way to test the waters of other career fields. However, I liked being a PM, so I stayed the course.

Google’s offerings are pretty vast; looking through their course offerings page , it’s a few page scrolls to the bottom. However, the best part about these micro-courses is how quick, and to the point they are. Seriously, they pass the “I’m taking a course over lunch break” test without issue.

To Chuckle 😄

Less 😂 and more 🤔 this week:

“The anti-vacation. Go somewhere really shitty and do something awful for a week so when you return, your life seems really good.”

Extra, Extra 🗣