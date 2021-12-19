The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence teaching the next generation of children

Ryan Erickson

The world is changing faster than you and I can see. AI is here, navigating our day already. But are we ready to let it take over the most critical point in life today- teaching our children?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6rhZ_0dRCA9GZ00
Photo by Jackson So on Unsplash

Our everyday existence is rife with the use of AI, much without any of us even knowing it. The most prominent use of AI you’ll undoubtedly use throughout your day is a search engine. 

It used to be that Yahoo!, AltaVista, and Google would crawl the web, make a list of sites to match a search term, and when you searched for “cats,” you get cats. So if you and I searched cats simultaneously- back in the day- we would likely see the same results. 

Enter augmented artificial intelligence into the mix, and without you knowing it, our search engines know us better than you think. For example, suppose you were to search “cats” today. In that case, services will (in a nutshell) quickly merge everything you’ve looked at on the web (cookies be damned!) over the last several hours, your location data, etc. and give you almost exactly what you didn’t know you were looking for: photos of a calico cat with a black right paw.

You’ve no doubt seen it (AI) in action- you swore Facebook or TicToc was listening to you. Well, that’s debatable, but they’re probably not listening to the average person’s conversations. Their AI is just that good. 

Today, more than ever, we’re on the verge of witnessing a shift in how we, or moreover (y)our children, will interact with AI. The world has already seen autonomy in limited warfare scenarios, trading stocks, self-driving cars, and chess-specific computers. 

However, as AI programming seemingly gives the persona of a learning machine- something that could learn empathy- more interaction with humans is inevitable. 

That stated, I offer you this excerpt on the subject from The Age of AI by Henry A Kissinger, Eric Schmidt, Daniel Huttenlocher;

Although Al can draw conclusions, make predictions, and make decisions, it does not possess self-awareness in other words, the ability to reflect on its role in the world. It does not have intention, motivation, morality, or emotion; even without these attributes, it is likely to develop different and unintended means of achieving assigned objectives. But inevitably, it will change humans and the environments in which they live. When individuals grow up or train with it, they may be tempted, even subconsciously, to anthropomorphize it and treat it as a fellow being.

This brings us back to the inevitability of children being taught via an artificial teacher. The research firm McKinsey & Co. published an interesting report on how AI could aid teachers today and soon. I then asked my wife what she thought if, say next year, she was given a chance to have our son, who’s going into the fifth grade, be taught by an AI teacher? 

“No.”

For context, she’s homeschooled our children for the past seven years. She adds, “I think it would be neat to augment his learning just for the experience, but a computer couldn’t tell if it was going to be an on-day or off-day. Some days require a different approach.”

The emotion needed to teach, especially young children, is not something that can be taught to a computer regardless of how well it’s programmed (today). But I venture to guess it’s coming. 

Ryan’s PRO AI List

It can’t all be bad. Here’s where the positive aspects of an AI teacher come into play.

  • Assuming no means to alter history, an AI teacher/teaching platform would be able to correctly* state history.
  • The ability to teach children at different levels would come with ease. Many teachers love to have the most intelligent children in their classes. However, unless they can get them tested and into an accelerated program, they’re generally stuck teaching to the slowest learner, thus not able to nurture the faster ones.
  • Adding to the first bullet point, an AI teacher would be able to limit personal opinions (maybe not those of the creators, however); there would be no mistake of who the 46th US President is, where a specific town/city is, etc. 
  • And most importantly, to gauge the student’s interest in a subject (as noted in the McKinsey & Co. above).

Ryan’s CON AI List

  • The main “con” I have is that no system would be perfect. As noted above, there will always be those who want to teach something other than facts. And yes, we’re all entitled to our opinions, but let the kids make their own choices based on facts when it comes to teaching.
  • An inability to be human.

Do you have any thoughts on this? I’d love to hear what you have to say on AI, the future, and our children.

 — 

* This is subjective (isn’t it all), of course, as every state has groups who’d like to have history written one way as opposed to another.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Artificial IntelligenceAIEducationTeachingFuture Tech

Comments / 1

Published by

An Agilistic Practitioner of Project & Program Management with proven military & civilian records of success; PMP, PMI-ACP, & CSM | Let's solve problems, together.

Kalaheo, HI
197 followers

More from Ryan Erickson

The Cannabis Industry is getting a Digital Upgrade

The gap between cannabis and the digital world is no more. For most of us, when we think of marijuana, or cannabis as it's more oft called within the industry, we don't necessarily link anything digital to it. That is, short of visiting a dispensary website.

Read full story

Project Management Knowledge: Milestones vs. Due Dates

At first glance, you may think that a milestone and a due date on any given project are the same things, and I'd even forgive you for thinking so. After all, both have dates that define them; you can't have either without a date and/or time. But there is a difference.

Read full story
1 comments

Describe who you are or your stance in three words.

Maybe you don’t know who you are. Perhaps you don’t know “your stance.” And that ok; we all need to figure it out. So here are my answers to this interview question. I recently applied for a job; well, it wasn’t for a job, per se, but an unpaid volunteer opportunity. I had applied to be a program manager for a non-profit. But alas, living in Hawaii doesn’t bode well with employment in the Eastern US — even as a volunteer.

Read full story
3 comments

Does It Pay To Be A Certified Project Manager? Yep.

The Project Management Institute (PMI) recently revealed their latest findings of project manager pay from around the world. One of the questions I'm asked most often is, "does it pay to get certified?" The easy answer is yes (usually*).

Read full story
1 comments

How to keep your Project Management certifications up to date, the easy way

December is typically a slow month in terms of starting new projects; thus, there are many PMs that sit idle. Don't be one of them; keep your brain in the game. Here are my recommendations on how to do just that.

Read full story

Veteran Affairs' Budget Delay Could Delay or Cut Community Care in 2022

As a reminder, this Friday, December 3, 2021, is the end of the short-term Federal Budget extension. Without another extension or outright approval of the 2022 Federal Budget, VA's health care system could suffer.

Read full story

New PMBOK 7th edition PMP questions are here

PMI will begin field-testing new PMBOK 7 based questions in the coming weeks/month to see if they’ll work for future PMP tests. This past week the Project Management Institute quietly announced that they would start field-testing questions from the seventh edition of their Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK).

Read full story

Army Ranger to Project Manager and the leadership lessons I learned

Making the leap from the military to a professional project manager didn’t seem like a smart move at first. However, I quickly realized that the Army and Coast Guard set me up perfectly for my new career. Here’s how I apply what I learned.

Read full story

Will being a "protected veteran" give me a leg up on getting a job?

If you’ve been job hunting over the last two years or so, you’ll no doubt have come across the questions near the end of an application asking you if you’re a protected veteran or not. Does it matter if you put yes, no, or I don’t want to answer? Maybe.

Read full story
14 comments

Getting your PMP, for ordinary people

This is the same advice I give my friends on how to get your Project Management Professional (PMP) certification. This is not a sponsored post; I’m just here to help you. Over the last few weeks, I’ve gotten no less than six acquaintances asking me, “how do you get your PMP?” Honestly, it’s a matter of discipline, studying, memorization, and taking a test.

Read full story

Does the VA have an app for that? Yes, yes, they do.

While the Veterans Administration doesn’t always make things easy for vets, they’ve got one good thing going for them- their app. I admit I’m an app and software junkie. If it’s new, I’ll try it. Even my kids try to keep me up to date — no, I don’t understand a lot of what they send me.

Read full story
1 comments

"Do as I say" vs. "Do as I do"

Being the guide your employees need can be hard sometimes — always. But, does “do as I say, not as I do,” really work? I think not. As a parent, I’ve oft been overheard telling my children the same thing I was told as a child: “Do as I say, not as I do.” I’m sure it was sparked from a simple question along the lines of why can’t I smoke, dad, you do?

Read full story
2 comments
Kauai County, HI

COVID vs. Tourism (Livelihood) in Kauai

When Kauai opened back up to tourism in April 2021, there was a fair mix of both excitement and apprehension. After all, the virus hadn’t gone away. Instead, the world had become immune to the continual media reports and the constant barrage of studies.

Read full story

Managing the average project isn’t that hard

Managing a project doesn’t have to be hard. Nor do you need a degree or a certificate to do so. All you need is an understanding of the process. When it comes to the employment and hiring space within the project management field, it’s hard not to get discouraged when all you see is “this certification preferred or needed.” Especially if you don’t have such, however, make no mistake, you don’t need a degree or special certificate to run a well-oiled project.

Read full story

The Everyday Project Manager that doesn't need to be

Most people who venture into the world of project management do so from the standpoint of it being a toolbox they’ll use sometimes. This, of course, does not apply to those whose job is within a PMO or as a full-time PM. While the part-time PM is normally the standard, more and more positions are becoming reliant on the tradecraft to manage everyday activities.

Read full story

PIVX Staking, What Is It?

PIVX Core Wallet 5.3 is out, and staking is in full swing! So, to answer the two most oft-asked questions regarding staking “when and how much,” have a read. With PIVX back in the staking game, we thought it would be a great time to discuss what staking is, isn’t, and why it’s so important.

Read full story

PIVX and the Protected DAO

PIVX is only one of a handful of privacy projects that use a DAO. And that’s a big deal. We previously published an article on how a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) works for PIVX; however, what wasn’t mentioned was the fact that PIVX is one of only a handful of privacy projects that uses the DAO governing model. And for those that don’t, well, that’s a little scary.

Read full story

The situation that’s driving the future of financial tech

It was once said that tech is changing finance. I think it’s now the other way around, so much so, that the term “financial freedom” has a new meaning. I recently read an article from 2014, The state of consumer fintech, which had a sentence that gave me one of those hmm moments,

Read full story

Transition Series: Military to Civilian, Part 4 - Reinventing Yourself

I’ve been away for a bit, and I apologize for that. I took a new job and started volunteering my spare time writing for another project. That said, however, I’m here to add part four to this series for the transitioning military member. Today we’re going to discuss the idea behind “reinventing” yourself.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy