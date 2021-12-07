Does It Pay To Be A Certified Project Manager? Yep.

Ryan Erickson

The Project Management Institute (PMI) recently revealed their latest findings of project manager pay from around the world. One of the questions I'm asked most often is, "does it pay to get certified?" The easy answer is yes (usually*).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRMDp_0dFmwwMD00
Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

Our beloved project management overlords at PMI have published their twelfth edition of the Earning Power: Project Management Salary Survey. The 2021 survey covers the answers of more than 30,000 PM professionals (nearly 80% surveyed hold an active PMP) from 40 countries. It's relatively robust yet easy to read.

If you're a member of PMI, you'll find the full report here. Not a member (yet?), don't despair--you'll find a summary here.

That said, here are some of the key takeaways I found interesting:

  • If you have your Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, you're in good hands. On average, the salaries of those with their PMP are making 16% higher than those without. This covers an average across all 40 countries.
  • Despite COVID-19 employment issues (and COVID in general), project managers reported a steady increase in compensation.
  • The top three countries for project management pay in order from top to bottom is Switzerland (again), the United States, and Australia.
  • The bottom three for PM pay in order from bottom to top is Pakistan, Egypt, and Nigeria.
  • Experience counts too; over a span of fewer than three years experience to over 20 years experience, there's a steady increase in pay. For example, in
    • The United States, from <3 years to >20 is a nearly $60,000 increase;
    • In Singapore, it's $50,000; and
    • In Germany, the gap is roughly the same at $51,000.
  • There's also a noticeable gap in pay for those with their PMP vs. those without. For example,
    • A Colombian PMP holder could receive as much as 56% more pay than their counterparts without the certification.
    • In New Zealand, the PMP holder will see an 18% increase in compensation; and
    • In the United States, it's a 32% increase compared to those without.

The writing is clear; having your PMP can indeed be a beneficial investment on your part (and a headache saver for your counterparts, we can all speak the same "language" as it were).

* I note "usually" above because some project managers without their credentials get paid quite well. You'll often find those who've been with a company for some time find themselves in this position. My recommendation, stay put.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
BusinessProject ManagementPMPCertificationSurvey Says

Comments / 0

Published by

An Agilistic Practitioner of Project & Program Management with proven military & civilian records of success; PMP, PMI-ACP, & CSM | Let's solve problems, together.

Kalaheo, HI
146 followers

More from Ryan Erickson

Describe who you are or your stance in three words.

Maybe you don’t know who you are. Perhaps you don’t know “your stance.” And that ok; we all need to figure it out. So here are my answers to this interview question. I recently applied for a job; well, it wasn’t for a job, per se, but an unpaid volunteer opportunity. I had applied to be a program manager for a non-profit. But alas, living in Hawaii doesn’t bode well with employment in the Eastern US — even as a volunteer.

Read full story
3 comments

How to keep your Project Management certifications up to date, the easy way

December is typically a slow month in terms of starting new projects; thus, there are many PMs that sit idle. Don't be one of them; keep your brain in the game. Here are my recommendations on how to do just that.

Read full story

Veteran Affairs' Budget Delay Could Delay or Cut Community Care in 2022

As a reminder, this Friday, December 3, 2021, is the end of the short-term Federal Budget extension. Without another extension or outright approval of the 2022 Federal Budget, VA's health care system could suffer.

Read full story

New PMBOK 7th edition PMP questions are here

PMI will begin field-testing new PMBOK 7 based questions in the coming weeks/month to see if they’ll work for future PMP tests. This past week the Project Management Institute quietly announced that they would start field-testing questions from the seventh edition of their Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK).

Read full story

Army Ranger to Project Manager and the leadership lessons I learned

Making the leap from the military to a professional project manager didn’t seem like a smart move at first. However, I quickly realized that the Army and Coast Guard set me up perfectly for my new career. Here’s how I apply what I learned.

Read full story

Will being a "protected veteran" give me a leg up on getting a job?

If you’ve been job hunting over the last two years or so, you’ll no doubt have come across the questions near the end of an application asking you if you’re a protected veteran or not. Does it matter if you put yes, no, or I don’t want to answer? Maybe.

Read full story
14 comments

Getting your PMP, for ordinary people

This is the same advice I give my friends on how to get your Project Management Professional (PMP) certification. This is not a sponsored post; I’m just here to help you. Over the last few weeks, I’ve gotten no less than six acquaintances asking me, “how do you get your PMP?” Honestly, it’s a matter of discipline, studying, memorization, and taking a test.

Read full story

Does the VA have an app for that? Yes, yes, they do.

While the Veterans Administration doesn’t always make things easy for vets, they’ve got one good thing going for them- their app. I admit I’m an app and software junkie. If it’s new, I’ll try it. Even my kids try to keep me up to date — no, I don’t understand a lot of what they send me.

Read full story
1 comments

"Do as I say" vs. "Do as I do"

Being the guide your employees need can be hard sometimes — always. But, does “do as I say, not as I do,” really work? I think not. As a parent, I’ve oft been overheard telling my children the same thing I was told as a child: “Do as I say, not as I do.” I’m sure it was sparked from a simple question along the lines of why can’t I smoke, dad, you do?

Read full story
2 comments
Kauai County, HI

COVID vs. Tourism (Livelihood) in Kauai

When Kauai opened back up to tourism in April 2021, there was a fair mix of both excitement and apprehension. After all, the virus hadn’t gone away. Instead, the world had become immune to the continual media reports and the constant barrage of studies.

Read full story

Managing the average project isn’t that hard

Managing a project doesn’t have to be hard. Nor do you need a degree or a certificate to do so. All you need is an understanding of the process. When it comes to the employment and hiring space within the project management field, it’s hard not to get discouraged when all you see is “this certification preferred or needed.” Especially if you don’t have such, however, make no mistake, you don’t need a degree or special certificate to run a well-oiled project.

Read full story

The Everyday Project Manager that doesn't need to be

Most people who venture into the world of project management do so from the standpoint of it being a toolbox they’ll use sometimes. This, of course, does not apply to those whose job is within a PMO or as a full-time PM. While the part-time PM is normally the standard, more and more positions are becoming reliant on the tradecraft to manage everyday activities.

Read full story

PIVX Staking, What Is It?

PIVX Core Wallet 5.3 is out, and staking is in full swing! So, to answer the two most oft-asked questions regarding staking “when and how much,” have a read. With PIVX back in the staking game, we thought it would be a great time to discuss what staking is, isn’t, and why it’s so important.

Read full story

PIVX and the Protected DAO

PIVX is only one of a handful of privacy projects that use a DAO. And that’s a big deal. We previously published an article on how a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) works for PIVX; however, what wasn’t mentioned was the fact that PIVX is one of only a handful of privacy projects that uses the DAO governing model. And for those that don’t, well, that’s a little scary.

Read full story

The situation that’s driving the future of financial tech

It was once said that tech is changing finance. I think it’s now the other way around, so much so, that the term “financial freedom” has a new meaning. I recently read an article from 2014, The state of consumer fintech, which had a sentence that gave me one of those hmm moments,

Read full story

Transition Series: Military to Civilian, Part 4 - Reinventing Yourself

I’ve been away for a bit, and I apologize for that. I took a new job and started volunteering my spare time writing for another project. That said, however, I’m here to add part four to this series for the transitioning military member. Today we’re going to discuss the idea behind “reinventing” yourself.

Read full story

Transition Series: Military to Civilian, Part 3: Resumes

Today we're going to talk about resumes. Today's resume is an aging evil that a majority of the world won't let go of. While I understand why we need them, I don't understand why we need them. That said, we're going to go down the rabbit hole of the standard resume. Next post, we will cover the basics of working your online (LinkedIn, Indeed, etc.) resume/profiles.

Read full story

Potential Expansion within Financial Security Cryptocurrency and the Proof-of-Stake Protocol

I was excited to read about the potential of Zcash moving its operations from PoW to PoS. So much so, I have a proposal for them and their parent company ECC. The Electric Coin Company recently wrote an article on the potential of Zcash leaping from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake. Fantastic news for the fintech and banking (unbanking) sector.

Read full story

PIVX could be history, repeated

The future of Fintech is a black hole of certainty. However, the invention of the next thing is happening today, and I'm excited to be part of it. Most things with a link to history tend to repeat themselves at some point. If they didn’t, we wouldn’t have the phrase, “know your history, lest you repeat it.” And with the historical concept of cryptocurrency being relatively short, there’s little data available for any real financial history. So, we’re not going to talk about that. [I’m so kidding, of course, we are!]

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy