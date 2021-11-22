New PMBOK 7th edition PMP questions are here

Ryan Erickson

PMI will begin field-testing new PMBOK 7 based questions in the coming weeks/month to see if they’ll work for future PMP tests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MtGFN_0d46vEuj00
Photo by Ben Mullins on Unsplash

This past week the Project Management Institute quietly announced that they would start field-testing questions from the seventh edition of their Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK).

On their PMP Exam Reference List, it was noted, with an asterisk (so don’t feel bad if you missed it),

*The exam is based on the PMP certification exam content outline (ECO), not the (PMBOK® Guide) or other reference books. A Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK® Guide) — 7th Edition will now be a reference to inform the development of the exam items. However, before any validated exam item is added to the exam, there is a very rigorous and thorough review and field test cycle. This process takes multiple months.

The bold is mine, to make a point.

The exam has moved from 200 questions to 180 questions. There used to be an exact number of “field test” questions. However, I cannot find how many of the 180 is now part of the field test. Field testing is where PMI slips new questions into the test to see how well they do in the test environment. Some you’ll be able to spot outright, others perhaps not.

In the end, this means you won’t need to worry about PMBOK 7 questions interfering with your overall score for the next several months. However, by the end of the 2022’s first quarter, I suspect we’ll see the complete transition happen.

Best of luck out there.

PMPPMP TestProject ManagementCertificationBuisness

Published by

An Agilistic Practitioner of Project & Program Management with proven military & civilian records of success; PMP, PMI-ACP, & CSM | Let's solve problems, together.

Kalaheo, HI
126 followers

