"Do as I say" vs. "Do as I do"

Ryan Erickson

Being the guide your employees need can be hard sometimes — always. But, does “do as I say, not as I do,” really work? I think not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPXIs_0cwaeMYL00
Photo by Mark Duffel on Unsplash

As a parent, I’ve oft been overheard telling my children the same thing I was told as a child: “Do as I say, not as I do.” I’m sure it was sparked from a simple question along the lines of why can’t I smoke, dad, you do?

Alas, years later, I’m thankful for being told no on that front. However, now that I’m an adult- most days- and in the workforce, I catch myself on occasion thinking that same ‘ole adage. But, of course, I dare not say it, as it has little meaning as a manager. 

How so? you may ask. Simple, insert another long-time saying: “Actions speak louder than words.” So whether you’re people-watching or interacting one-on-one with co-workers or senior staff, take a moment to think about how their actions- even their dress- are conveying a message. 

When I look around at my staff and those of other departments, I notice patterns of behavior that can all be traced back to my own actions or those of my fellow managers. It’s hard for me to admit that, too, that I may have failed my employees, that it may be my fault that they’re not being as productive as they could be. 

This is a prime example of “Do as I say” vs. “Do as I do.” While I can tell my team to do this or that, they’re much more likely to do so if they see me following my own advice. I know this stands true as I’ve looked up the chain and witnessed the same double standards. I don’t fault anyone for this; it’s hard to see if you’re not looking for it.

While thinking about this article, I found a great piece on buisness.com, How Exceptional Leaders Maintain Composure. In short, professionalism starts at the top. If you want your teams, staff, people to be prideful of their work and the work of others, you (manager, bosses, etc.) need to embody this way of life yourself. I recommend taking a look; it’s worth the read. 

The expectation is simple enough; if you want your employees to share in your goals and ethos, you need to be the first one to follow them. The hard part is remembering that everyone is asking themselves, is my boss doing what they’ve asked me to do?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

An Agilistic Practitioner of Project & Program Management with proven military & civilian records of success; PMP, PMI-ACP, & CSM | Let's solve problems, together.

Kalaheo, HI
83 followers

More from Ryan Erickson

Will being a "protected veteran" give me a leg up on getting a job?

If you’ve been job hunting over the last two years or so, you’ll no doubt have come across the questions near the end of an application asking you if you’re a protected veteran or not. Does it matter if you put yes, no, or I don’t want to answer? Maybe.

Read full story

Getting your PMP, for ordinary people

This is the same advice I give my friends on how to get your Project Management Professional (PMP) certification. This is not a sponsored post; I’m just here to help you. Over the last few weeks, I’ve gotten no less than six acquaintances asking me, “how do you get your PMP?” Honestly, it’s a matter of discipline, studying, memorization, and taking a test.

Read full story

Does the VA have an app for that? Yes, yes, they do.

While the Veterans Administration doesn’t always make things easy for vets, they’ve got one good thing going for them- their app. I admit I’m an app and software junkie. If it’s new, I’ll try it. Even my kids try to keep me up to date — no, I don’t understand a lot of what they send me.

Read full story
1 comments
Kauai County, HI

COVID vs. Tourism (Livelihood) in Kauai

When Kauai opened back up to tourism in April 2021, there was a fair mix of both excitement and apprehension. After all, the virus hadn’t gone away. Instead, the world had become immune to the continual media reports and the constant barrage of studies.

Read full story

Managing the average project isn’t that hard

Managing a project doesn’t have to be hard. Nor do you need a degree or a certificate to do so. All you need is an understanding of the process. When it comes to the employment and hiring space within the project management field, it’s hard not to get discouraged when all you see is “this certification preferred or needed.” Especially if you don’t have such, however, make no mistake, you don’t need a degree or special certificate to run a well-oiled project.

Read full story

The Everyday Project Manager that doesn't need to be

Most people who venture into the world of project management do so from the standpoint of it being a toolbox they’ll use sometimes. This, of course, does not apply to those whose job is within a PMO or as a full-time PM. While the part-time PM is normally the standard, more and more positions are becoming reliant on the tradecraft to manage everyday activities.

Read full story

PIVX Staking, What Is It?

PIVX Core Wallet 5.3 is out, and staking is in full swing! So, to answer the two most oft-asked questions regarding staking “when and how much,” have a read. With PIVX back in the staking game, we thought it would be a great time to discuss what staking is, isn’t, and why it’s so important.

Read full story

PIVX and the Protected DAO

PIVX is only one of a handful of privacy projects that use a DAO. And that’s a big deal. We previously published an article on how a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) works for PIVX; however, what wasn’t mentioned was the fact that PIVX is one of only a handful of privacy projects that uses the DAO governing model. And for those that don’t, well, that’s a little scary.

Read full story

The situation that’s driving the future of financial tech

It was once said that tech is changing finance. I think it’s now the other way around, so much so, that the term “financial freedom” has a new meaning. I recently read an article from 2014, The state of consumer fintech, which had a sentence that gave me one of those hmm moments,

Read full story

Transition Series: Military to Civilian, Part 4 - Reinventing Yourself

I’ve been away for a bit, and I apologize for that. I took a new job and started volunteering my spare time writing for another project. That said, however, I’m here to add part four to this series for the transitioning military member. Today we’re going to discuss the idea behind “reinventing” yourself.

Read full story

Transition Series: Military to Civilian, Part 3: Resumes

Today we're going to talk about resumes. Today's resume is an aging evil that a majority of the world won't let go of. While I understand why we need them, I don't understand why we need them. That said, we're going to go down the rabbit hole of the standard resume. Next post, we will cover the basics of working your online (LinkedIn, Indeed, etc.) resume/profiles.

Read full story

Potential Expansion within Financial Security Cryptocurrency and the Proof-of-Stake Protocol

I was excited to read about the potential of Zcash moving its operations from PoW to PoS. So much so, I have a proposal for them and their parent company ECC. The Electric Coin Company recently wrote an article on the potential of Zcash leaping from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake. Fantastic news for the fintech and banking (unbanking) sector.

Read full story

PIVX could be history, repeated

The future of Fintech is a black hole of certainty. However, the invention of the next thing is happening today, and I'm excited to be part of it. Most things with a link to history tend to repeat themselves at some point. If they didn’t, we wouldn’t have the phrase, “know your history, lest you repeat it.” And with the historical concept of cryptocurrency being relatively short, there’s little data available for any real financial history. So, we’re not going to talk about that. [I’m so kidding, of course, we are!]

Read full story

Transition Series: Military to Civilian, Part 2: Assumptions

This is part two of a short series I’m writing on my lessons learned from my military to civilian transition to help those going through their own. You can read part one here.

Read full story

What are cryptocurrencies good for? (The U.S. Government edition.)

Earlier this week, the U.S. Senate held a hearing with the fun title of, Cryptocurrencies: what are they good for? This almost seems like the title of a high school essay of current times. So, let’s essay it.

Read full story

Cleantech, DAO, and Cryptocurrency Sustainability

Our project and DAO can work PIVX into being sustainable through cleantech partners, even on the blockchain. Recently, an article was published comparing the energy expenses of the global banking industry, Bitcoin mining, and the user/financial protection project PIVX. The gist of it is simple enough; it takes energy to make money work. In the case of the legacy banking industry, it takes enormous amounts of costly power. However, this time we’re changing course to discuss an important editorial comment in that article;

Read full story

PIVX Coin Burning, Explained

"Oh My God, what the hell are they thinking?” was one of many thoughts I had when I first read about Binance conducting a BNB burn in 2018. It’s a common occurrence now. Here’s a look at why PIVX and others destroy their own coins.

Read full story

How COVID has rewritten the Bucket List

Going into COVID in 2020, my personal Bucket List was rather blah. Fast forward today, and the list is anew and getting checked off. We all have a bucket list, even if it’s not really a bucket list. Think about it; maybe you’ve thought about wanting to move somewhere, read a specific book, or take that dream vacation. Spoiler alert, that’s a bucket list.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy