Sea Freight Shifts in 2023

In 2023, there are many different things that have impacted the sea logistics and freight industries that businesses should be aware of. Perhaps one of the most important ones is that most consumers and businesses have shifted their focus from traditional sea freight to more expeditious air travel. Since air travel is more convenient for transport and has become cheaper over the years, many people have chosen to rely on this mode of transportation over sea transport. This means that sea freight logistics could become cheaper in the future as consumer demand shifts from air to sea travel.

Also, this means that ports will be less congested than in the past, which could make sea freight logistics more efficient than in previous years.

“More ocean freight capacity has the potential to translate into bit lower pricing, a positive development for our shipping clients as we evaluate the best, most affordable way to transport their goods,” says Yulieth Onofre, group sales manager, Prime Logistics, based in Miami. She also adds that customers forced to shift transporting their goods from ocean freight to more costly air freight over the past two years may now reconsider that strategy.

“That’s particularly true as port congestion eases and schedule reliability improves,” she emphasizes. “If those trends continue, some customers may gain an increased confidence level for using sea freight services.”

However, there is also room for negative news going into 2023 because of the possibility to changes in cost-of-living changes, labor actions, port congestion, geopolitical uncertainties, and continuing supply chain issues.

