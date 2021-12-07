Marvin Meyer Unsplash

Social media advertising is a simple yet effective way to promote products and services. Video ads in particular perform well on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. In this blog, we cover the top 10 channels for social media video advertising. Let's begin with an overview of what social media advertising is.

Social Media Video Advertising

To start, 4.55 billion people use social media. That’s more than half the planet! So the chances of your ad getting the attention on social media are pretty good. Video advertisements in general are more attractive, entertaining and can tell a complex story in a simple manner, which normal text or image ads can’t do.

Plus, video ads present the opportunity to speak to your viewers. Not to mention, you can add animations or music to make your content more appealing and engaging. Let’s face it, people would rather watch a short video than read an article.

Top 10 Social Media Video Advertising

In order to get the most out of your video ad, it is essential to know where to advertise. So here’s a list of the best social media platforms for video.

Facebook

With approximately 1.79 billion daily users, Facebook is the most popular social media platform. These users provide 4 billion video views on the app every day! Another statistic suggests that users watch 100 million hours of video content on Facebook daily. Facebook offers 3 ways to share your video content with your audience:

In-stream video ads

These ads play before or after a video a viewer is already watching.

News feed

Paid or ‘boosted’ videos appear on the newsfeed of your target audience.

Stories

You can also publish video stories through your company profile that can be viewed by your fans.

Instagram

With over 1 billion monthly users, Instagram is a platform you shouldn't use when it comes to video advertising. Video content on this platform has an engagement rate of 1.45% as of 2021. There are 3 types of Instagram video ads that you can create:

In-feed Ads

These ads appear in your feed on the Instagram home page. The maximum video length Instagram allows on its feed is 60 seconds; any longer and the video will move to IGTV.

Explore Ads

These ads may appear when you are surfing through the content that Instagram thinks you may like.

Instagram Stories

These ads may appear when you are going through the stories of the influencers you follow.

A recent trend being followed by many content creators on Instagram is to post a teaser of a video and redirect the users to another website to watch the full video. This method is useful when you want to promote your website or a YouTube channel.

If you run an ecommerce business, you’ll be interested to know Amazon often uses Instagram to market its video content. Examples include children playing with toys, Amazon boxes, celebrity cameos, etc.

YouTube

Moving on, Youtube is the go-to platform for uploading videos, with around 2 billion users. To get maximum traction, you need to use the right keywords for video titles and descriptions. Moreover, it’s best to stick to your niche, but change up the content every now and then.

There are quite a few different types of Youtube video ads:

Skippable Video Ads

These ads allow viewers to skip them after 5 seconds.

Non-Skippable Video Ads

These are the ads that you have to watch before viewing a video.

Bumper Ads

These are also non-skippable ads but in this case, the ads are short, upto 6 seconds.

Discovery Ads

These ads are similar to Google search ads.

Ultimately, your YouTube videos should respect your viewers’ time and provide value.

LinkedIn

Number 4 on our list isn’t technically a social media platform, because it focuses on professional media sharing. There are several video formats that you can try out on LinkedIn:

Explainer Videos

These videos allow you to showcase your business story.

Native Videos

LinkedIn also gives you the option of recording and uploading videos directly to the platform.

Live Broadcast

The new live streaming option enables you to broadcast company events and roadshows as well.

The best way to leverage video content on LinkedIn is to add subtitles and captions. Moreover, keep your videos short, within 30 seconds. You can use longer videos for educational content. And don’t forget to add topic hashtags to increase post visibility and reach.

Pinterest

No list of popular social media platforms is complete without mentioning Pinterest. It is perhaps the best platform to reach women social media users and reach niche markets like DIY crafts, beauty, recipes, and travel.

Types of Pinterest video ads include:

Collection Ads

This is a new format developed for e-commerce retailers to streamline the online shopping experience.

Max Width Videos

This attention-grabbing format is available on only one mobile as promoted content that spans across the platform’s two-column grid.

Video Pin Ads

The same size as a standard ‘pin’ and enables you to place a video ad in a user’s feed that appears like the organic content surrounding it.

When creating video content on Pinterest, don’t forget to add the word “video” on descriptions and board titles. Also, add backlinks and a CTA to your video landing pages.

Other popular social media platforms for video sharing include:

Twitter

Twitter may not be huge, but it is used by celebrities and business leaders. The platform forces you to creatively engage your audience in a few seconds. That’s because Twitter users are busy and have short attention spans.

Tumblr

While Tumblr doesn’t disclose its user numbers, it is speculated that the platform has anywhere from 30 to 50 million users. Plus, these viewers have a high engagement level, inviting several hundred million visitors to Tumblr through their content. Video advertising on Tumblr is an untapped resource that you should explore.

Snapchat

Video ads appear between or after content on Snapchat. These include User Stories, Publishers, Creators, and Our Stories. You can also add links to Snapchat videos so your viewers can take action.

TikTok

With its ubiquity, TikTok is an amazing advertising opportunity for brands. Popular brands like Nike and Apple Music have used the newly introduced TikTok advertising to promote their products with a video.

Flickr

With Flickr, there’s nothing to lose. You can create a free account on which you can upload two videos a month. The paid Pro account provides unlimited uploads, collections, and storage. If you add Flickr to your advertising, you will benefit from increased search engine optimization.

Social Media Video Advertising Best Practices (Dos and Don’ts)

Dos

1. Educate your viewers

A few years ago Google shared data that revealed a 70% spike in “how to...” search terms on YouTube. This means people are looking to learn how to do something when searching for videos.

Videos are a great way to break down complicated information into easily digestible concepts. More so when done using short videos. So don’t forget to educate the target audience with your advertising videos.

2. Add a CTA

Sure, you don’t get direct sales from a video ad. Nonetheless, you should still add a call to action. Whether it's a subscribe option to a link sending them to your website, provide a clear CTA that keeps the viewers moving in the direction of your brand, and ultimately, the sale.

If you’re using in-stream videos, you can send the viewers to your landing page either on your site or your YouTube page/channel. If your videos are shown on YouTube search results your CTA can take them to your channel, or a specific video.

3. Use testimonials/stories

Social proof works wonders. And this is true for video advertising as well. So don’t shy away from sharing positive testimonials and/or inspiring stories from your customers/clients This will go a long way in boosting your video advertising results.

4. Find the optimal video length

You will need to use different metrics to realize what the best length is for your videos. Google recommends that your in-stream video ads should be under 3 minutes. Even then, remember to communicate your most important message earlier in the video. A lot of people don’t watch beyond 45 seconds so you need to get your main marketing message across before that.

Of course, there are outliers. There are plenty of 5-minute videos that do really well. Because the bottom line is how engaging your video is. But for the most part, brevity is your friend.

Don’ts

1. Don’t be strained by budget

You can test video ads with your existing content. And you don’t need a huge budget. You can test the waters for as low as $30 per day on your video ads.

2. Don’t compromise quality

It goes without saying, but don’t upload videos that have bad lighting, audio, and background. YouTube, especially, prefers high-definition videos and, in general, you should provide videos in the highest resolution possible, regardless of the platform.

3. Don’t stick to a format

Moving on, don’t forget to test and experiment with a variety of formats. Don’t stick to old ideas, and always try something new, such as updating a logo or CTR in a video.

4. Don’t forget to remarket

Finally, you can easily include video ads within your remarketing strategy. A basic way to do this is to show ads to people who have interacted with your videos or YouTube channel.

Summary

Social video advertising is a cost-effective way to boost your brand awareness and increase sales, provided you know where to market. The best social media platforms also include lesser-known apps like LinkedIn, Tumblr, and Pinterest. Each platform offers several video platforms that you can leverage to advertise your product, services, and brand story.

Conclusion

To sum up, you can increase your branding by creating and publishing video content on the top social media channels. Don’t restrict yourself to one platform though, because user preferences change all the time.

FAQs

What is the fastest-growing social media platform?

Instagram, because of its features, and that is essentially the attention on visual content that users don’t find exhausting. Instagram has been the fastest developing and most famous web-based media platform for the longest time.

What platform has the longest post lifespan?

YouTube recordings last 20+ days, a LinkedIn post is valid for 24 hours, Instagram posts for 21 hours, and Facebook visibility is usually 5 hours.