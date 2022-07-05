Legion Baseball Tryouts

Play up to Legion baseball! These tryout’s are for posts in the St Charles, Mo area.

Tryouts for the 2023 season will be held this month at Blanchette Park Field 2 Sunday July 24 and Sunday July 31, 2-4p both days. No recreational players please.

Eligibility includes HS thru 1st year college (freshman HS thru age 19).

American Legion baseball is very close to the college format. We play full 7 inning games against teams from various communities near St Charles, MO (District 9) and we have a district/zone/regional/national playoff system that culminates in a World Series covered by ESPN3. Live streaming of lower level games is becoming more prevalent.

Teams are set up at the A (Freshman HS), AA (JV HS), and AAA (Varsity HS/1st year college). Legion teams are saturated with varsity HS players.

American Legion baseball has been providing a high level of competition for 100 years. Legion baseball is played in every state and into Canada. Thousands of Legion ball players have gone on to play college, semi-pro, and professional baseball. A high percentage of HS varsity coaches played Legion baseball. About half of the mlb hall of famers played Legion ball. We are focused on teaching baseball, building strong character, and ambassadors of the game. Our tradition is strong and we take pride in our commitments.

We offer a college-like environment, a free Legion-only showcase attended by several college coaches, all-star games, fall ball, winter training, and various tournament opportunities.

See our flyer attached. Call Coach Russ (314) 705-9147 for additional information.